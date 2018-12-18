The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and Avi Resort and Casino are once again hosting a free holiday event for Tri-state residents to gather and make memories with family and friends.

The public is invited to the second annual Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. AZ time Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Mojave Crossing Event Center.

The tribe is pleased to offer this holiday event to the community for a second year, which is “aimed at heartening the spirit of the Christmas season for area children and families.”

There will be several festive workshops, including ornament making, cookie decorating, a Buddy Bear dress-up station and an elf room.

Kids can write letters to Santa and will be treated with an appearance by the man in the red suit on his sleigh. There will also be a Christmas carousel and tea-cup rides.

The whole family will enjoy the holiday music and a complimentary meal as well.

As an added bonus, Avi Resort and Spirit Mountain Casino Signature and Exclusive card members will receive a complimentary movie ticket to Brenden Theaters when they show their membership card at the door.

The Mojave Crossing Event Center is located at 101 Aztec Road, Fort Mohave, Arizona.

For more information, contact the FMIT public relations department at 760-629-4591 ext. 106.