Redneck Riot

“I don’t care who you are, that’s funny right there.”

Larry the Cable Guy might not look or sound like someone who takes anything seriously. From his infectious sense of humor and his hillbilly mannerisms to his sleeveless plaid shirts and camouflage ball caps, it seems like he’s all about finding the funnier side to life. But there’s more to the guy than getting laughs or how he looks — he also has a soft spot in his heart for children and veterans.

When comedian Jeff Foxworthy was coming up with his definition for what constitutes a redneck as “the glorious lack of sophistication,” Larry could very well have been his visual aid.

The guy is redneck personified. With his down to earth rural humor and opinions, Larry the Cable Guy is more at home at a NASCAR event or a swap meet than a New York premier. His idea of high fashion is a sale at the Bass Pro Shop, where the hat comes with the shirt.

However, do not think for a minute his manner of dress and southern accent means the guy is a brick short of a load when it comes to intelligence — not by a long shot.

Whether or not people like him, most Americans know who he is. More people know his “Git-R-Done” catchphrase than they care to admit and use it often in their own vocabulary without even thinking about it.

Because of all of that, Larry has propelled that persona and the philosophy into a successful career to become one of the top comedians in the country. He is a multi-platinum recording artist, a Grammy nominee, and Billboard award-winner, who has his own line of food merchandise and continues to sell out theaters and arenas across the U.S. Some of the proceeds from the sales of his food products benefit his “Git-R-Done Foundation.”

The Git-R-Done Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2009 by Larry and his wife, Cara, and has raised more than $7 million for children and veteran causes.

And who’s at the wheel guiding the whole thing? The man behind the curtain is a guy by the name of Dan Whitney, of Pawnee City, Nebraska.

Whitney invented Larry and proceeded to create a character that has become larger than life, larger than even he imagined. Larry has taken on a life all his own and Whitney is along for the glorious ride.

“I had a buddy who used to call my house and I’d pick up the phone and talk like I was a computer guy and do this whole thing with my voice until I’d start laughing. The whole time he had no idea I was messing with him,” Whitney said.

“I left Pawnee City in August of 1978. I lived there my whole life, I was born there and lived there through 9th grade,” he said. “The character was something I started doing on a popular Saturday morning radio show in Tampa, Florida.

“My buddy did the show and I started calling in once a week as ‘the cable guy.’ When he asked me if I had a name, Larry was the first thing I thought of to say. It was a radio character because I didn’t want to give out my real name in case things didn’t work out.

“I just invented Larry. In all honesty, in my craziest dreams, I had no idea it would turn into what it turned into. It was fun and it helped me write material, develop the character and be funny on the radio,” he added. “If I had known how things would have turned out, maybe I would have used my real name, but you never know what’s going to happen. It might not have been as successful a character.”

The unusual situation begs the question of whether the lines between Dan and Larry ever blur.

“Larry is fun to write for, you can escape into the world of the character,” he said. “The problem is, the character was single when things started to happen and then I got married and had kids, so I wanted to incorporate that into the act.

“Larry started out as a complete character and I had to put in my own life. I wanted to do jokes about those things so I wrote about me. It’s a different form of the character,” he said. “I’ve added a lot of life stuff — kids, the stuff I experience in real life. The character started out as nonsensical, but he’s evolved a little bit. My fans know exactly who he is and they know my last name isn’t ‘The Cable Guy’ — they get me.”

What about the people who don’t get Whitney?

“People who don’t like me — those people never get what I do,” he said. “My fans realize Larry is a character and they get all of it. Sometimes media critics don’t get me, to the point where they’re biased and clobber me on any joke I write.

“I’ll give you an example, this comedian friend I know and I were scheduled to perform in Kansas City two weeks apart. I sent her three of my jokes. The same reviewer who hated me saying my jokes were stupid and low-brow, loved her. He printed all three of ‘her’ jokes that he loved and thought were funny — those jokes were all mine.

“It just shows how completely biased and unfair people can be. I don’t even know why I’m going on about this today,” he said. “Inside, I get the last laugh, because these people don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.”

Larry’s road to stardom included the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which grossed more than $15 million. The ensemble cast of comedians included Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Ron White. The tour’s success led to Blue Collar Comedy Tour, The Movie, which premiered on Comedy Central in November of 2003 and at the time, was the highest rated movie in the channel’s history. The DVD has sold more than 4 million units.

The sequel, Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again, has sold more than three million units. In March of 2006, the Blue Collar boys reunited to shoot Blue Collar Comedy Tour, One For The Road, in Washington, D.C. at the Warner Theater. The movie had its world premiere on Comedy Central June 4, 2006, again receiving some of the highest ratings. The soundtrack was nominated for a 2006 Grammy award.

Larry’s first comedy album release Lord, I Apologize, has reached gold status, selling more than 500,000 copies. The CD was No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts for 15 weeks in a row. Larry‘s DVD special Git-R-Done, has sold more than 1 million copies and has been certified platinum.

So where did ‘Git-R-Done’ come from?

“I popped it out in 1991, the first time I ever did radio,” he said. “I had no idea what I was saying. It just popped in my head. I was nervous or something and I just said, ‘Git-R-Done.’ Once I said it, I then said it every day on radio in 27 markets from 1991 to 2004, and it just kind of got popular.”

What is his style of humor for the 10 people who don’t know?

“I love one-liners,” he said. “I was a big Joan Rivers fan. She was the queen of one-liners and I loved her jokes. I’m also a big fan of Don Rickles, Milton Berle, Henny Youngman, Phyllis Diller and Howie Mandell. I just love comics who do one-liners.”

He also starred in “Blue Collar TV” a sketch comedy series for The WB Network which premiered on July 29, 2004. It was the second most watched show on television in that time period with 5.4 million viewers.

He was the host of “Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy” for the History Channel, for three seasons. The show premiered in 2011 and was a huge ratings success. In each episode, he visited various sites across the country revealing bits of real history while immersing himself in new and different lifestyles, jobs and hobbies that celebrate the American experience.

Larry reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall for Them Idiots Whirled Tour, which was filmed as a special for CMT and aired in early 2012. The show was released on DVD and CD, by Warner Bros/Jack Records, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy charts.

Larry is the voice of the beloved Mater in the Golden Globe winning animated feature film Cars (2006), Cars 2 (2011) and Cars 3 (2017) from Disney/Pixar. The movies opened in the No. 1 slot at the box office and combined have grossed more than one billion dollars worldwide. He also lends his voice to a ride called “Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree” in “Cars Land,” in Disney’s California Adventures theme park.

Larry also starred in Tooth Fairy 2 (2012), Witless Protection (2008), Delta Farce (2007) and his first feature Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006).

On July 4, 2009 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, Larry performed in front of more than 50,000 people and taped his hour special Tailgate Party for Comedy Central. The show was a thank you to his fans and Nebraska for their longtime support of him. The special aired on January 31, 2010 and the DVD was released in February 2010. The comedy CD of the same name debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

Meanwhile, Larry was on top of the charts with comedy albums like A Very Larry Christmas (2004) and The Right to Bare Arms (2005), while also landing on the bestseller lists with his book, Git-R-Done (2005), the title of which came from his famed catchphrase. The Right to Bare Arms also received a Grammy nomination.

So what’s in store with the show this time he heads back to Laughlin?

“There should be a lot of new material,” he said. “If I were to do the material of all my albums, there would be 300-some punchlines I’d have to remember, but by doing material that’s new I only have to repeat about 12 of them. I have a lot of new stuff and I’m trying out some new things, but the show is always hilarious and fun. People should have a good time…and make sure you spell it “hi-larry-ous.”

LARRY THE CABLE GUY

The E Center at the Edgwater

Saturday, Nov. 24 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info