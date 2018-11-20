Frank Sinatra tribute shows are similar to Elvis Presley tributes — there are a lot of them. And like Elvis, there’s a reason there are so many “Rat Pack” shows, people can’t seem to get enough of the nostalgic classic elegance of Sinatra’s music.

When Rick Michel decided he wanted to put together a tribute to Frank Sinatra, he knew he didn’t want to fall into the same-old, same-old trap of shows that were already out there. He didn’t want it to be an “impersonation” show but rather an interpretation, a tribute in the full sense of the word — a tour of the Sinatra sound, both instrumentally and vocally, that was the unique force behind the mystique of the man.

Michel didn’t want to play the “looks-like-Frank” card, not only because he doesn’t look like Sinatra, but because it’s been done to death. He had a better idea in mind. Why not strike up the band with some of the same guys Sinatra used to play with? Why not focus on the music? It makes a lot more sense to be performing with a seven-piece band (with some of Sinatra’s guys) than trying to play a role. Why not let the chops speak for themselves?

So that’s what Michel did when creating his current project, “Sinatra Forever,” which returns to the Riverside Resort Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 21-25.

“From the first song, people know it’s Rick Michel, not Frank Sinatra. I let them know off the bat,”Michel said. “I’m not the guy in a hat and raincoat. It’s important that they know I’m here to pay homage to this man’s legacy.”

To do that, he needed exactly the right blend of songs.

“I have tried to touch upon all aspects of Sinatra’s life by choosing a variety of music that best represents his career,” Michel said. “There is so much material to choose from that I can continue adding new Sinatra songs to my show for years to come and never get to them all.”

Michel knows how to package all that material for he has been producing and performing in similar shows most of his adult life. He’s learned what works and what doesn’t. Laughlin audiences may be familiar with Michel’s other Laughlin show “Drinkin’, Singin’, Swingin’ – a salute to Sinatra-Davis-Martin.”

“Frank Sinatra was the most articulate of all the pop and standard singers,” Michel said. “He made songs his own by uniquely phrasing the words to wrap around the melody line like no one else before him or since.”

And he accomplished this with his group of premier musicians.

“We’ve got a seven-piece all-star band, and actually I’m going to conduct the band,” Michel said. “I have a mixture of original band members of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. My bass player played with Dean Martin for 10 years, my lead trumpet player played for Elvis and Frank Sinatra, my other trumpet player played with Wayne Newton for many years, the trombone player was with the Four Freshmen, my saxophone player, Fred Haller, who’s the oldest in the group — it’s almost embarrassing to say this but he’s still great. He played with Bob Hope on six tours, Vietnam included.”

Michel stacked the deck with his vocal ability and the guys in the band, but he’s got a little something-something in the charisma and connection with his audience department going for himself, too. His shows always include banter and comedy.

“When I do comedy, the laugh is the pay-back,” Michel said. “With this music, it’s in my soul — and working with this big band of seven guys is remarkable. We instinctively meld together. It’s equal parts. It’s unity —especially after all the miles together. We’re family and it shows on stage. It takes camaraderie to make any tribute to Sinatra sincere. We’ve captured that in this show. I am honored to be working with these guys.”

Michel likes to bring a bit of theater to the stage by creating moments that, otherwise, never would have happened.

Sure Michel will do the songs people expect to hear, “Lady is a Tramp,” “Witchcraft,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “That’s Life,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “Summer Wind,” “My Way,” and “New York, New York,” but he includes some unexpected moments audiences will find unique.

“I wrote a song that I perform in the show called ‘Witness to My Journey,’ and I hope Laughlin audiences like it,” he said. “I also will be doing some Dean Martin and Dean and Sammy together performing ‘Sam’s Song.”

Michel will perform as both artists, he said.

“It’s a bit I do where I crouch down and I stand up, crouch down and stand up,” Michel said. “No one does a back and forth change in voices and posturing like me. ‘Sam’s Song’ is a great way to show off my talents as an impersonator. It’s a really cool bit of doing that song back and forth, and it does take a lot out of me physically.”

Michel is looking forward to returning to Laughlin for his week of shows, he said.

“I’m very proud of this show,” said Michel. “I love the emotion and this interpretation of the music of Frank Sinatra. Then, to be performing the original arrangements with the musicians who backed up Frank Sinatra, is a clincher. Audiences are going to have a lot of fun with this show.”

SINATRA FOREVER

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside

Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 21-25 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info