Season’s Flavors

Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner done up Laughlin style.

HARRAH’S

Fresh Market Square Buffet Thanksgiving Buffet:

In addition to the extensive salad station, soup bar, Asian Wok station, Italian Station, Sushi bar, pizza and ice cream bar, the special items added to this buffet include:

Carving station with slow roasted prime rib with au jus, slow roasted tom turkey, white and dark meat, bone-in ham; soups – butternut squash, New England clam chowder, chicken noodle soup; seafood – salmon with picatta sauce, shrimp scampi, catfish filet with seafood sauce, crab cakes with roasted red pepper sauce; entrées include ranch-style fried chicken, roasted pork loin with garlic and rosemary, sweet & savory pork short ribs, turkey Primavera; American Bounty – cranberry apple cornbread stuffing, traditional white stuffing, green bean casserole, mushroom orzo, red mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes; cold seafood – orange ginger peel & eat shrimp; salads – crab salad, Asian chicken salad, marinated mushroom salad, ambrosia salad, carrot raisin salad; desserts include chocolate decadence, pecan pie, New York cheesecake, Cherries Jubilee, Bananas Foster, bread pudding, cobbler, pumpkin pie and much more.

Price/When: $21.99 with Total Rewards card; $23.99 without card — Thursday, Nov. 22 (8 a.m.-closing).

BEACH CAFE

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Specials: Roast turkey & dressing – slow roasted sliced turkey on top of traditional sage dressing accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and pecan green beans served with Hawaiian sweet bread and choice of soup or salad; or honey glazed ham with pecan green beans, marshmallow baked yams, Hawaiian sweet bread and choice of soup or salad. Both include either pumpkin or pecan pie.

Price/Time: $16.99 per person — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: A three-course meal beginning with chopped crisp romaine lettuce with diced tomato, roast corn and hearts of palm tossed with verte vinaigrette dressing; slow roasted turkey – white and dark meat turkey served over cornbread-cranberry stuffing and covered with turkey giblet gravy accompanied by a swirled mix of mashed potatoes and mashed sweet potatoes with haricot vert green beans and cranberry mandarin radish on the side; and dessert of pumpkin cheesecake.

Price/Time: $45 per person — Thursday, Nov. 22 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-6832.

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu not available

Thanksgiving Day Specials: Entrées — Roasted free range turkey, dark and white meat, served with sausage stuffing, bacon chive mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, sweet potato macaroni and cheese, and chef’s fresh homemade cranberry sauce for $35; Chef’s stuffed pork loin with spinach, roasted peppers, garlic and prosciutto ham served with scalloped potatoes for $35; Slow roasted prime rib with thyme infused au jus, served with bacon chive mashed potatoes, horseradish and Yorkshire pudding for $42; or fresh filet of salmon, topped with arugula salad and chimichurri served with wild rice for $39. Chicken breast on request for $35; ham add-on $4.

Entrées served with choice of butternut squash soup or salad, Moonshadow Grille bread service with whipped butter and homemade pumpkin spice butter, savory corn pudding, and choice of pumpkin or apple pie for dessert.

A selection of $30 wines will be available including Bell’agio Chianti, Campolieti Valpolicella Ripasso, Piccini Chianti and Barossa Valley Estate Shiraz. A selection of house wines will be available for purchase by the bottle. Also featuring 20 oz. craft beers including Kona Big Wave, Elysian Pumpkin Ale, Widmer Hefeweizen, Budweiser Copper Lager and Golden Road Mango for $10.

Other desserts on the menu include pumpkin caramel cheesecake and chocolate cake.

The regular 2 for $55 menu will not be served.

When: Thursday, Nov. 22 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested. Please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243.

Native Harvest Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Breakfast Brunch:

Price/When: $10.99; breakfast brunch 2 for 1 discounts will be honored — Thursday, Nov. 22 (7 a.m.-10 a.m.).

Native Harvest Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Dinner: Items include carving station with slow roasted prime rib and roasted tom turkey; entrées include sliced turkey, sliced ham with tropical fruit sauce, baked cod with lemon sauce, stone ground mustard pork loin, holiday quiche, and saute station; variety of sides like herb stuffing and mashed potatoes, honey butter glazed carrots, traditional green bean casserole, candied yams with toasted marshmallows, four-cheese crusted macaroni & cheese; soups – turkey noodle and cream of asparagus; salads – red potato, ambrosia, broccoli and cauliflower, Waldorf, marinated mushroom, chicken and jalapeño salad, mixed field greens, and chilled shrimp; and dessert bar with assorted cakes and pies, rainbow sherbet ice cream, and sugar-free desserts. Action cooking station for Bananas Foster and Cherries Jubilee.

Price/When: $22.99 per person; no 2 for 1 discounts accepted for Thanksgiving dinner. MyAdvantage Signature and Exclusive card holders’ comp vouchers will be accepted—Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: Traditional dinner to include choice of house salad or soup of the day; entrée — Roasted tom turkey with traditional stuffing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, choice of mashed potatoes, rice pilaf and yams or after 4 p.m., baked potato. Also served with a potato roll. Choice of pumpkin or apple pie.

Price/When: $14.99 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (special available 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: An entrée of roasted turkey breast and grilled ham with andouille sausage stuffing, garlic roasted mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, Texas sun-dried cherries, cinnamon apple compote candied yams and green bean tomato medley; choice of butternut squash soup, sherry créme fraiche, fresh chervil or a fall salad; and dessert of pumpkin or apple pie with cinnamon caramel Chantilly cream.

Price/When: $31 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-4200.

Round House Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Buffet feast: Special items added to this buffet include:

Carving station with herb crusted roast beef and honey glazed baked ham; gourmet salad and fruit bar with marinated vegetable salad, tomato and cucumber salad, country potato salad, pasta salad, ambrosia, fruit; entrées and sides – wide variety of holiday favorites to include traditional roast turkey, mashed potatoes and giblet gravy, buttered corn, glazed baby carrots, green bean casserole, marshmallow candied yams, orange cranberry sauce, traditional herb stuffing; additional entrées include: American items such as lemon tomato poached whitefish, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, macaroni & cheese, buttermilk biscuits; Italian items such as, chicken cacciatore, baked cheese ravioli Alfredo, spaghetti marinara, garlic bread sticks, Sicilian yellow and green squash and assorted pizzas; holiday desserts and ice cream station – includes pumpkin pie, apple pie, cherry pie, pecan pie, frozen yogurt with assorted toppings, cakes, pastries, bread pudding and much more.

Price/When: $17.09 with the Green Trop Advantage Card; $18.99 without the card — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

Carnegie’s Café

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Specials: Traditional roasted turkey, green bean Amandine, herb stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams, whole cranberry sauce, served with a garden salad; or Honey bourbon grilled country ham, green bean Amandine, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams, and a garden salad. Both meals come with choice of pumpkin or apple pie with whipped cream.

Price/When: $14.99 each — Thursday, Nov. 22 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Carnegie’s open 24 hours).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Gourmet Room

In place of their regular menu Chef Richard is preparing a special menu:

Thanksgiving Day Special: Traditional roasted tom turkey with all the trimmings and many more entrées.

Price/When: Vary per entrée —Thursday, Nov. 22 (1 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; or 928-763-7070, ext. 5739.

Prime Rib Room on the River

Thanksgiving Day Special: In addition to their traditional choice of prime rib carved tableside and Chicken Cordon Bleu; turkey and ham also will be carved tableside; served with all the favorite trimmings. Salad bar including shrimp & crab salad, potato bar, desserts and more.

Price/When: $19.99 for any entrée — Thursday, Nov. 22 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.); Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; of 928-763-7070, ext. 5739, and ask for Prime Rib Room.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: Turkey and ham platter with all the trimmings, soup or salad and choice of pumpkin pie or pecan pie for dessert.

Price/When: $16.49 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours)

Riverside Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Buffet: Special items added to this buffet include: carving station – ham, roast beef and lamb; entrées include turkey and all the trimmings, salmon in lobster sauce, pork with Dijon mustard sauce, chicken poblano, pot roast, shrimp Primavera, Chicken Cordon Bleu, chicken scampi, veal marsala and more; wide variety of salads including ambrosia salad, shrimp and crab salad, Waldorf salad, peel and eat shrimp, potato salad, anti pasta salad; wide variety of sides; desserts including cakes and pies.

Price/When: $18.99 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.).

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: Choice of entrée — traditional baked turkey (white and dark meat) or smoked pork loin. Appetizer — smoked turkey canapé with Beluga caviar. Entrées are served with fresh cranberry sauce, homemade dressing, sweet or garlic mashed potatoes, and a glass of white or red wine; choice of pecan pie, white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake or pumpkin pie for dessert.

Price/When: $33.30 with ace/PLAY card, $36.99 without card — Thursday, Nov. 22 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111. ext/ 420.

Windows on the River Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Buffet: Special items added to this buffet include: carving station – turkey (dark and white meat), Virginia baked ham with mandarin honey glaze; entrée of sea bass with citrus Beurre Blanc; also giblet gravy, traditional stuffing, buttered mashed potatoes, candied yams, broccoli with cheese sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, apple pie and much more. Includes two free drinks, a choice of beer, wine or margaritas.

Price/When: $17.24 with red, green or orange ace/PLAY card, $20.69 with blue ace/PLAY card, $22.99 without a card — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Cafe Aquarius

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Dinner Special: Choice of roasted tom turkey or honey baked ham; both served with garlic mashed potatoes and tri-colored cauliflower, plus pumpkin pie for dessert.

Price/When: $16.20 each with ace/PLAY card, $18 without card — Thursday, Nov. 22 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Cafe

Thanksgiving Day Dinner Special: Turkey carving station, cornbread stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, green bean casserole or fresh veggie blend, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Price/Time: $19 with players club card, $21 without card — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Lodge Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Buffet Special: includes turkey and a full selection of traditional holiday favorites.

Price/Time: $17.95 with a players club card, $19.95 adults without card, children $16.95 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-8 p.m.).

COLORADO BELLE

The Loading Dock

Thanksgiving Day Dinner: Items include: carving station with bone-in ham, tri tip roast, carved salmon; chilled bar includes cocktail shrimp with brandy cocktail sauce; soups/salads include roasted butternut squash, celery root bisque, berry ambrosia, Blue Moon Waldorf salad, artichoke and shrimp salad, red bliss potato salad, calamari salad and mixed green salad; entrées include roast turkey and dressing, roast pork loin, poussin with bicarade sauce, Thai pineapple curry pork, chicken piccata, sauteed mussels; side dishes include garlic mashed Yukon gold potatoes, roasted butternut squash, oven roasted asparagus; dessert station with assorted miniature pies and cupcakes, eclairs, cheesecake, créme caramel, Créme Brülée, white and dark chocolate mousse.

Price/Time: $21.99 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Pints Brewery & Sports Bar

Thanksgiving Day Tailgate Turkey Dinner — while supplies last.

Price/Time: $10.99 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-11 p.m.).

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Dinner Special: Entrée choice of traditional herb roasted turkey with wild mushroom and sausage stuffing, and pan gravy or roast pork loin stuffed with dried fruit, sausage and fennel, with blue cheese; soup or salad — kabocha squash bisque with Kahlua cream or autumn chopped salad with apples, pears, bacon, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette; both served with candied yams with toasted marshmallows, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted corn ragout, cranberry orange relish; dessert choices of assorted holiday pies —pumpkin, apple, pecan with vanilla bean ice cream.

Price/Time: $32.99 per person — Thursday, Nov. 22 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.). Menu is subject to change.

Grand Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Buffet: Items include: carving station with roasted prime rib and bone-in ham; also featuring entrées of tom turkey and dressing, linguine with calamari and scallops, Cornish game hens, penne pasta with shrimp, fried catfish, fettuccini Alfredo, pork chops, pumpkin ravioli, Mongolian beef, steamed clams, shrimp phad Thai, black mussels, cashew chicken, chicken al carbon, beef fajitas, baked salmon, enchiladas, chicken breast piccata; side dishes including whipped mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and giblet gravy; desserts of assorted pies and cakes.

Price/Time: $17.99 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

GOLDEN NUGGET

Claim Jumper

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Supper; served with stuffing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes with gravy and roasted vegetables.

Price/Time: $17.99 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Saltgrass Steak House:

Regular menus for Thanksgiving Day. Offering Yangara Shiraz, Talbott Vineyards “Logan” Pinot Noir – $35 bottle, $9 glass.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co:

Thanksgiving Day Secial; Roasted white meat turkey, with mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, traditional stuffing, fresh green beans and cranberry sauce.

Price/Time: $16.99 — Thursday, Nov. 22 (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).