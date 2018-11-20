Holiday Helping Hands

The Aquarius Casino Resort is hosting its seventh annual Feed a Family fundraiser this year to donate Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to local families in need.

Aquarius General Manager Sean Hammond said last year they fed 1,500 families and this year their goal is to feed 1,600 families.

The fundraiser runs from Nov. 1-Dec. 25 and is already off to a great start with enough donations to feed 800 families as of Nov. 14. Hammond said they will feed 600 families for Thanksgiving and hopefully 1,000 for Christmas.

Guests can contribute by donating their acePLAY points, or by cash or credit card. Guests can give as many or as few acePLAY points as they’d like. It takes 12,000 points to buy one food box, but if you donate fewer they will be added with others to make the full 12,000.

Each year, Aquarius guests rally behind the cause and donate any way they can, Hammond said.

“Our players are amazing,” he said. “We actually had one guest send us a check for $1,000 before the fundraiser even started because she wasn’t going to be here in November.”

One food box feeds a family of four and contains a seven-pound ham or a 12-pound turkey, along with potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pie and whipped cream.

The food boxes are distributed through nine food pantries, including the Colorado River Food Bank (Laughlin), Food For Families (Bullhead City), Caring Hearts Food Ministry, Inc. (Bullhead City), Nana’s Pantry (Kingman, AZ), Kingman Food Bank (Kingman, AZ), Cornerstone Mission (Kingman, AZ), Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank (Lake Havasu City, AZ), Women’s Club of Needles (Needles, CA), and United Methodist (Fort Mohave, AZ).

The Aquarius hosts a Christmas Tree Auction in the front lobby with bidding running from Friday, Nov. 23-Friday, Dec. 21. All proceeds from the auction go to the Feed a Family fund. Last year the trees brought in $9,090.

There will be 11 trees, all decorated with a different theme such as Peppermint Twist, Winter Frost, Angels and Cartoon Christmas. Each tree holds hundreds of ornaments and decorations assembled by the Aquarius executive hosts. Last year one tree had more than 600 ornaments adorning its branches!

Bidding starts at $300 for the 7.5-foot, pre-lit trees, and must continue in $25 increments. The Aquarius notifies bidders when someone has outbid them so they do not have to keep checking back to bid again. A tree may be bought outright at any time for $1,500.

Aquarius team members will deliver the trees anywhere in the Tri-state area, or they can be shipped to further locations.

Hammond said each year they have had “Secret Santa’s,” who purchased a tree and donated it back to be given to local families in need. Hammond personally delivers these trees to families who otherwise would not have the traditional Christmas centerpiece in their home.

The Aquarius invites red and green tier acePlay cardholders to a slot tournament this weekend, with the entry fee being an ornament to place on the trees. Hammond said each year guests who could not make the tournament have graciously mailed in ornaments as a donation to the cause.

The Aquarius will also host the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce’s annual Jingle & Mingle Christmas mixer in the Splash Lounge on Thursday, Dec. 13 (5-9 p.m.). Tickets to the dinner are $10 with proceeds benefitting the Feed a Family fundraiser.