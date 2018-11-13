Wine a Little

The River Fund is hosting a wine tasting and charity auction to raise funds to provide emergency relief services to Tri-state area residents. The event will be in the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Nevada time, Saturday, Nov. 17.

Last year the auction was a joint benefit hosted by River Fund, Silver Rider and the Southern Nevada Transit Coalition.

The organization took over the fundraiser this year to increase funds to help locals with utility assistance, crisis housing and urgent transportation needs.

In nine years River Fund has provided $2.1 million in assistance to nearly 11,100 households between Laughlin, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock, Golden Shores and the surrounding area.

“This is a mix of an old event being held for the first time,” said Mike Conner, River Fund’s executive director. “It is also a perfect shopping opportunity for the holidays!”

The Wine and Cheese Tasting and Charity Auction will include a sampling of wines, a silent and live auction and three cash drawings for $200, $300 and $500.

Prizes up for bid include vacation packages, artwork, fine dining, spa services, electronics, a helicopter scenic tour and many more.

Major sponsors for the event are the BHHS Legacy Foundation, TV2 and the Tropicana Laughlin.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tables of ten are available for $200. Tickets can be purchased at River Fund’s Laughlin office at 55 Civic Way, and at the KLBC-TV2 studios in Laughlin. For more information call 702-298-0611.

RIVER FUND WINE & CHEESE CHARITY AUCTION

Pavilion Theater within the Tropicana

Saturday, Nov. 17 (1-4 p.m. NV)

Tickets $25 at the door