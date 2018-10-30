Casino Cookbook

Moonshadow Grille within the Avi Resort & Casino, is the definition of casual fine dining, with exquisite dishes served in a relaxed environment.

You can duplicate the experience with one of Moonshadow’s most popular recipes cooked in your own kitchen at home, where you are most comfortable.

Moonshadow Room Chef Felix Rodriguez shared his parmesan-crusted chicken recipe with us and gave step-by-step instructions to make the quick, yet impressive meal. Lead cook Cherie O’Bryant and line cook Lesly Fuentes Soto helped Rodriguez prepare the dish.

Rodriguez has been at the Avi for four years and said he enjoys his career.

“It’s pretty cool, I get to be creative,” Rodriguez said of his position. “And I love my crew. We have a good time.”

Rodriguez apprenticed under a French chef who was a master saucier, so he said sauces are his specialty.

“We do a lot of sauces in our dishes here — on the chicken, steak and fish — so we have a lot of fun with sauce,” he said.

One such sauce is used in the parmesan-crusted chicken — see the recipe below.

First the team prepared a chipotle mayo for the chicken. The ingredients are one small can of chipotle peppers, one cup of real mayonnaise, fresh lemon juice, salt and pepper. Rodriguez noted that the mayo recipe is open to interpretation and can be skewed to each individual’s heat preference.

He started by placing two chipotle peppers in a food processor until the mixture was smooth. He mixed the mayo, lemon juice, salt and pepper together in a bowl, then added in the chipotle blend to taste.

Next it is time to cook the chicken. Take two 6-ounce chicken breasts and season them with salt and pepper. Pour a teaspoon of olive oil in a pan and sauté both sides of the chicken. Check the chicken’s internal temperature with a cooking thermometer. When it reaches 165 degrees, take the chicken out of the pan and place it in an oven-safe baking dish.

Cover the chicken with the chipotle mayo and top it with toasted pine nuts, grated smoked Gouda cheese, shredded Parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs. Place the chicken in the oven and set the broiler to high. Cook it until the top is golden brown.

While the chicken is in the oven, it is time to make the alfredo sauce. The recipe calls for four cloves of minced garlic, two minced shallots, a teaspoon of butter, fresh cracked pepper, one cup of white wine, two cups of grated Parmesan cheese and one quart of heavy whipping cream.

Rodriguez started by melting the butter and “sweating” the shallots and garlic in a pan with the burner on medium heat. Sweating is the process of gently heating vegetables in oil or butter and stirring constantly to evaporate any liquids. Once the vegetables are tender and translucent, they are done.

Add the wine to your pan and reduce the mixture by half. Next, add the cream and season with pepper to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil and add in the cheese. Reduce the heat and let the sauce simmer until it thickens, stirring periodically.

Once the chicken is done, take it out of the oven and place each piece on a deep plate. Douse the chicken with alfredo sauce and plate it with vegetables of your choice to finish the meal. Rodriguez chose mashed potatoes and cooked carrots as the sides to complement the dish.

Pour yourself a glass of white wine and enjoy this classy resort cuisine at your own dining table!