Creepy Cars

A car show complete with a theme and extra events celebrates its 10th year when the “Haunt & Glow Car Show” returns to town and all area car clubs and car enthusiasts are invited to participate.

The event takes place Friday-Sunday, Oct. 26-28, in the North Parking Lot of the Tropicana Laughlin (behind In-N-Out Burger).

The show is promoted by the Island Cruisers Car Club. The “Cruisers” in the name of the club comes from their original focus: PT Cruisers. While the car show still focuses on these eclectic cars, they have opened things up to other makes and models, including trucks and motorcycles.

“This year, we’re also adding a category for tricked out ATVs, UTVs and other off-road toys,” said Clem Lagrosa, event organizer.

“I organize it, I host it, we do the DJ, and once in a while we do a trivia contest with little prizes.

“We’re excited about this 10th anniversary,” he said. “In the 10 years doing the show, the Tropicana, hands down, has been very, very cooperative, helpful, and they’ve done everything for us to make it successful.”

Cars will be on display for the show on Friday (1 p.m.-6 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-7 p.m.). There is no charge to come out and view the cars and take in the vendors.

The registration fee for all vehicles is $30 and includes a dash plaque, T-shirt and a 10th anniversary commemorative mug (while supplies last). Registration is Friday (starts at 9 a.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-noon).

If you have a fancy car you’d like to show off or a classic that has been given some tender-loving care, there is still time to register.

“We’re accepting late registrations. You can register the day of the show,” he said. “We don’t start the judging until about noon Saturday, so they have a chance to get their cars in, if they can make it before noon.”

The highlights of the event are the costume contest with prizes and the special Car Light Show, a.k.a. the “Glow” part of the show’s name.

“What we bank our show on is the costume contest on Saturday (6 p.m.),” he said. “People come dressed up before 6 o’clock. Some of the cars even have candy out in the front of their cars and they can walk around and pick up candies.

“This year we’re doing the normal Halloween costume contest, and what we do is we added a fifth category,” he added. “Each category gets first, second and third place prizes and then all participants get medallions. The categories are children 12 and under; teens 13-19; adult singles; adult couples and groups.

“It could be a group of kids, it could be a group of adults,” he said. “We do that every year. It’s open to everybody and we get quite a bit of family members from the Bullhead area and the Laughlin area. The majority of them are local.”

So what’s the craziest costumes Lagrosa has come across thus far?

“A couple years ago we had a group that won the group trophy and they all wore those inflatable suits like Twiddle Dee and Twiddle Dum kind of outfit-looking things and it was a whole group of them,” he said. “They were bouncing against each other and it was really funny. Some of the ladies had a ragdoll face, some of the guys had the face of Twiddle Dee and Twiddle Dum. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Winners are determined by the audience members in attendance.

“I put my hand on their heads and the ones who win are by the crowd yelling and screaming, whoever gets the most vocals gets the vote,” he added.

The glow portion of Saturday evening (6 p.m.) sees car show participants flipping a switch on a variety of specialty lights on their showy vehicles. Trophies for the top three light displays will be awarded.

“A lot of the cars have show lights underneath their undercarriage, or on the wheel wells, inside the motor, or inside the cab itself, and they’ll turn ’em all on,” Legrosa said. “Some of them will have a Halloween theme, and some of them just like to turn on their lights just like a big light show. A lot of them also have DVD players with screens or they’ll have screens in their motors and the back end of their tailgate, like my car, I have screens everywhere, in the motor, there are two screens in the tailgate, I have screens on my headrest front and back — so it’s all about how well you want to display your car for the light show.”

The awards ceremony takes place in the Pavilion Theater within the Tropicana on Sunday (10 a.m.) with more than 40 trophies awarded in a variety of categories (including the light show and costume contest winners).

For vendor or other information, email rrudkin@TropLaughlin.com.

Car show participants can pre-register by calling 800-343-4533. There is also vendor space based on availability at $50 per space and a room package rate at the Tropicana for participants (call 800-343-4533 and ask for Promo 7056 for more on this package).

The Tropicana also hosts a Down Home BBQ & Block Party in Victory Plaza, Saturday, (4 p.m.-10 p.m.), featuring BBQ dishes, sides and desserts. See menu for pricing.

Block parties take place both Friday and Saturday, (7 p.m.-11 p.m.). Cash bar, live music and must be at least 21 to attend. For more information, visit TropLaughlin.com.

