Spooky Season

Tis the season for all things spooky and scary, including those that are more than a Halloween prank. While fabricated haunted houses can be a real scream, Chloride Tour Company provides the opportunity to seek out spirits that may just be the real deal.

Scooby and the gang taught us that menacing monsters are just masked men, but ghosts are still up for debate. Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, the curiosity of what could be found in Arizona’s oldest silver mining town is bringing visitors near and far to try a ghost expedition in Chloride, Arizona.

Larry Montz, field parapsychologist with the International Society for Paranormal Research, along with his assistant Daena Smoller, recently moved to Chloride from Lake Las Vegas after a colleague told them about the possible paranormal activity there. After exploring the area they found evidence leading them to believe the town is indeed haunted.

The pair has spent years researching earthbound entities, residual hauntings and the like, experiencing numerous encounters that have lead them to only one answer — ghosts do exist.

Montz started ghost expeditions in New Orleans nearly 25 years ago, to share his knowledge as one of the leading parapsychologists in the country, and to enable others to experience the paranormal.

He first became interested in the subject as a young boy while visiting his aunt in the French Quarter.

“I’d always ask my aunt, ‘Who’s that lady in the grey dress with the black hair that walks through the walls.’ And she’d go, ‘Oh, that’s nothing,'” Montz said.

But it was something, and from that point on Montz was captivated with the topic of ghosts. He ended up going back to the house professionally many years later and finding out that the woman he had seen was a Civil War general’s daughter who had died during childbirth.

Smoller came into the picture after meeting Montz and experiencing paranormal activity herself at one of his expeditions in New Orleans.

She came to find that she has “heightened perception” and that she is actually a physical medium. Smoller said she has had several experiences in which a spirit enters her body and uses it to communicate its message and then leaves.

Smoller said she sometimes remembers pieces of the interaction, while other times has no idea what happened. Montz has taped her experiences and Smoller has watched herself during the encounter, which is one piece of evidence that reenforces their belief in the paranormal.

The duo has visited several haunted properties, including “The Amityville Horror” (1979) house, the “Winchester” (2018) house, and actress Karen Black’s former house. They took a team and filmed the investigations, which can turn ugly.

“This house was an assault to the senses,” Smoller said of Black’s house, where two people were killed. “The negative entity there screwed with us for a good five months.”

The pair has endless ghost stories that they share during the ghost expeditions, but they don’t want to just tell people about ghosts, they want guests to experience paranormal activity for themselves.

There are no tricks or games involved in their tours. Montz debunks several pieces of equipment and methods that TV shows use to substantiate their findings, before taking guests out on his expeditions.

Each experience is different based on the energy of the group and the psychic abilities of each participant. It is not guaranteed that guests will have a paranormal experience, because Montz and Smoller do not create any illusions.

“I’m not trying to change your perception,” Smoller said. “My job is to put people in properties where they will have the most opportunity to explore and interact. Not everybody is going to, and I can’t change that.

“I tell people to go into it as open as possible. We’ve had skeptics that say ‘Oh I got dragged here’ and then they end up having mega-experiences.”

Montz and Smoller firmly believe that Chloride is haunted and have had repeat occurrences with local spirits that often show up during the expeditions as the group tours through old buildings that have significance to the entities, Smoller said.

The expeditions begin after nightfall at 7 p.m., and last about three hours. Smoller and Montz take guests through various properties in town and explain signs of paranormal activity, such as sudden temperature changes between rooms, density of the air and more obvious signs such as physical touches or movement from inanimate objects.

Montz has several old EMF (electro-magnetic field) meters that guests may use on the expeditions, but he said he does not typically use them due to all the other factors that can set them off, such as a person’s watch.

The tool they choose to use because of its lesser possibility of false readings are divining rods, which are typically used to find water sources. The buildings toured in the expeditions do not have running water, so they know the movement of the rods is caused by something else.

Guests can hold the rods (one in each hand) straight out from their body, and while keeping their own movement to a minimum, search for present spirits by asking them to move the rods. In more than one property during our tour the rods did move, sometimes nearly making 180-degree turns.

In one house, Montz had the camera open on his cell phone and it spontaneously fired several pictures without him pressing the button. Jinkies!

Although the results of a ghost expedition can be chilling, Montz and Smoller do not host the tours with the intent to scare or deceive guests. They do not try to control what happens during an expedition, rather they hope that guests will be opened up to the world of paranormal happenings, because their own experiences have been quite extraordinary.

Smoller explained that she has gained comfort now knowing that there is “something” after death. And she hopes others can enjoy the connections and experiences that she has had.

Aside from the ghost expeditions, guests may also choose to do a freestyle ghost hunt using their own equipment through Chloride Tour Company. They also offer a haunted historic tour and “Secrets of the Chloride Cemetery” tour.

They are in the process of creating a Hollywood paranormal museum and micro-event center in one of their properties, as they held ghost expeditions in Los Angeles for several years and have numerous stories to share. They plan to host catered dinners and ghost story nights in the future.

For more on ghost expeditions and to book a tour, visit ChlorideTourCompany.com.