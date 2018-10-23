Fierce Females

The art of imitation is at the very core of the classic Las Vegas show. And just how good a person is at their craft determines their shelf life no matter what forms of entertainment are here today and gone tomorrow.

The art form of the female impersonator is one of those genres that isn’t to be taken lightly. They have survived the years of changes and fads on the Vegas Strip, despite their classic shtick — the often over-the-top renditions of some of the most iconic celebrities like Cher and Bette Midler and the vintage ladies, Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland. From padded shoulders and hair sprayed to the heavens, these talented impersonators recreate bigger than life personalities for the stage and do it well — all part and parcel of iconic shows like “An Evening at La Cage.”

Female impersonator Jimmy Emerson is a veteran of the stage, performing in international casts of “La Cage,” and other shows for more than 30 years. His characters and those of his fellow performers have taken gender bending from simply a novelty act to an entertainment staple for more years than there are false eyelashes in their makeup kits.

In a place known for pushing boundaries with an “anything goes” and “everybody’s welcome” philosophy, female impersonators continue to claw their way to respect with their painted nails in an industry that has always been a bit on the controversial side no matter what side of the fence a person may lean regarding the genre.

The fact remains, these female impersonators are really good and worth spending an evening with, whether or not you’re into feathers, falsies, frivolity and fun.

Emerson returns with another edition of his show “For the Love of Drag,” on Saturday, Oct. 27 (8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m.) in the Pavilion Theater within the Tropicana Laughlin. Tickets are $20 per person.

“We are looking forward to being back at the Tropicana,” Emerson said.

Emerson himself is known for his outrageous characters, including the queen of country trailer trash, Tammy Spraynette.

“I will be the host and emcee of the show,” he said. “This year for our ‘pre-Halloween,’ show called ‘For The Love Of Drag,’ we will be bringing some new characters and new performers.

“Appearing in my ‘star-studded’ cast is Brent Allen as Bette Midler and Judy Garland, Steven Wayne as Cher and Celine Dion, Crystal Woods as Diana Ross and Whitney Houston, Lawanda Jackson as Dionne Warwick, Tina Turner and Prince and Michelle Holiday as Aretha Franklin and ‘Madea.'”

Emerson said each cast member is a veteran of the entertainment business.

“Brent Allen is a long time performer on the Las Vegas strip having performed in ‘An Evening at La Cage’ for over 14 years,” he said. “Brent has also traveled the world with his amazing look-a-likes of Bette Midler, Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor and Barbra Streisand. He has been seen in many television shows, and had a role in the Sandra Bullock movie Miss Congeniality.

“Steven Wayne has also appeared in ‘An Evening at La Cage’ on the Strip in Las Vegas for many years, then moving on to the Frank Marino show called ‘Divas,'” he said. “Steven is currently appearing at the all new Hamburger Mary’s in Las Vegas. Just a note — Steven has taught elementary school for many years and has served as principal and board director for several schools. The students call him ‘Mr. Cher.'”

Crystal Woods is originally from Florida where he worked as a performer at the top clubs and venues in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Key West. Woods worked the world-famous Kenny Kerr show titled “BOYlesque,” and appeared on many talk and variety shows.

Lawanda Jackson (a.k.a. Wendal Jackson) started performing in pageants in Texas and Florida and has gone on to win some the top titles — Miss Gay Texas, Miss Gay USA and Miss Continental, just to name a few. Jackson also appeared in many different television shows and movies in addition to being a cast member over the years in production shows such as; “An Evening at La Cage” touring company, “The Jewel Box” revue, “Frank Marino’s Divas,” and many more.

“Unfortunately, Lawanda suffered a severe stroke three years ago and doctors told him he would never work again — never say ‘never’ to Lawanda,” Emerson said. “He has come back at almost full strength to perform for the last 18 months and he just gets stronger every day. If you didn’t know he was slightly handicapped, you would never guess it. He gives hope and love to everyone he comes in contact with.

“Michelle Holiday was the winner of last year’s ‘For The Love Of Drag’ talent contest. The crowd loved his version of ‘Push Da Button’ from the Broadway musical ‘The Color Purple.’ Michelle (Mike), however, is no amateur. He has also performed all over the US and has also won many titles including Miss Gay Las Vegas.

“Michelle is debuting his new character ‘Madea’ from the Tyler Perry character, in this version of the show,” Emerson added.

The Tropicana has been very supportive of the different shows he’s brought to the resort time and time again, Emerson said.

“I am very happy to have been asked back for the fourth time by the Tropicana to present my show,” Emerson said. “My husband’s company SPE Entertainment along with Unique Destinations, has full confidence in our ability to bring a professional and fun show. The staff and management at the Tropicana Resort are second to none.

“Thank you to Amy Carrera and her crew for always rolling out the red carpet for us and making sure we have plenty of hair spray and beverages.

“Everybody is welcome to attend,” he said. “It’s fun for us and fun for the audience when you combine music, laughter and unique over-the-top entertainment all in one evening.”

FOR THE LOVE OF DRAG

The Pavilion Theater within the Tropicana

Saturday, Oct. 27 (8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info