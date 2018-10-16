Playing with Fire

With the sparkling water and soft cool breeze wafting through the palm trees around the Tropicana Laughlin pool area, it’s easy to imagine being in a tropical island setting. So it makes perfect sense to transform the space into an escape to the islands experience when the resort presents the 4th annual Tropicana Luau on Thursday, Oct. 18 (6 p.m.).

The setting is perfect for the event because the area is something of an island in and of itself within the center of the property, with not only the large pool, but spa, cabanas, landscaping and it’s enclosure on three sides by the hotel towers and casino.

Tickets are $50 plus tax and fees per person, and can be purchased at the Tropicana Box Office or by calling 888-888-8695. Limited seating is available.

The ticket price includes dinner served buffet-style, and a Polynesian show featuring the Hot Lava singers, dancers and a master fire dancer.

Dinner selections include papaya salad, poi, lomi lomi salmon, Asian salad, island macaroni salad, tropical fruit pineapple and melon display, char siu ribs, grilled wahoo braised tomato mango coulis, huli huli chicken, Big Island Kahlua pork, island fried rice, steamed rice, house smoked sweet potatoes, Pacific Rim green beans, taro chips, Hawaiian sweet rolls, chenille cake, mango and guava chiffon cake, Hawaiian huapia. Dinner includes choice of iced tea, coffee or soft drink.

There’s also a cash bar.

The Hot Lava Revue was created nearly 40 years ago by native Samoan, Runi Tageaga.

He was just about to finish college in Waikiki when he was invited to watch friends perform in a popular Polynesian dance revue. The event was so entertaining he decided to attend rehearsals and learn to dance.

Once hooked on his own traditions, Tafeaga abandoned plans to become a teacher, quit college and went into show business, eventually relocating to Las Vegas more than 27 years ago, bringing his Polynesian revue show with him.

Over the years “Hot Lava” has become a success, playing major venues throughout Las Vegas as well as other venues worldwide.

A Hot Lava show usually involves a cast of around 15 singers, musicians and dancers with some of the main singers having connections to traditional Hawaiian performers that stretch back to Don Ho and others. Tafeaga’s shows also include some fancy ukulele work and instrumentals by some of the best Island performers in the U.S.

This particular show will include a traditional fire dance because the Tropicana show is set as a full-blown outdoor luau.

Of course, there has to be beautiful Island female dancers and thus, the Hot Lava Dancers will perform various hulas and dances of the islands from such locales as Tahiti, Samoa, Hawaii and New Zealand.

“The main thing to remember at a Hot Lava show is to have fun…and that’s what we’re gonna do,” Tafeaga always says.

