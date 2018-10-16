Life of Luxury

Laughlin Ranch Golf Club offers an elite experience in all facets of the amenities it provides guests.

Just a short drive from the Laughlin strip, Laughlin Ranch is off of the Bullhead Parkway at 1360 William Hardy Drive.

The 18-hole golf course is the main feature of the property, but the club has several other drawing points. It boasts a spa, salon, fitness center, outdoor pool and restaurant. The facility exudes a resort-style ambiance, with plenty of activities to spend a day of relaxation and pampering.

Troon Golf, the leading golf management company in the world, was recently selected to manage Laughlin Ranch. JC Wright, a Troon employee for more than a decade, is the new general manager of the property.

Wright moved from Scottsdale to accept his new position, and said it was an easy decision for him with the outstanding quality of the course and club facilities.

“It’s a very beautiful property,” Wright said. “The Scottsdale/Phoenix area is a golf mecca and if you put this property in that area it’s still impressive.”

Award-winning architect David Druzisky designed the par 72 layout, which features “dramatic elevation changes, wide, accommodating fairways and generous greens.”

“It’s a great design and the course is very playable for all levels of golfers,” Wright said.

One of the most alluring aspects of the course is the beautiful views of the Colorado River and surrounding mountains that can be appreciated from every hole.

If players need to tune up their game before taking on 18 holes, Laughlin Ranch offers a full practice facility with a driving range and practice greens and bunkers.

Private lessons are also available with Director of Golf Greg Prudham.

The course is open to the public and tee times may be booked online at laughlinranch.com/golf/ or by calling the clubhouse at 866-684-4653.

Laughlin Ranch also has a golf pro shop which carries a nice selection of men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, equipment and essentials for every golfer’s bag.

After a round of golf, the spa can help relieve any aches, pains or sore muscles. With 11 treatment rooms, including a special couples room, guests can choose from a variety of body treatments, massages, facials, manicures and pedicures.

The adjoining salon offers hair styling and coloring services, makeup application, eyelash extensions and waxing services.

As an added bonus, with any spa or salon booking, guests receive complimentary access to the steam rooms, fitness center and pool on the day of their appointment.

There are several spa packages available to combine a few treatments into one luxurious day. For example, “Desert Serenity” is a three-hour package that includes a mineral aroma salt glow, a classic massage, and an Arizona copper mineral body wrap, designed to eliminate toxins from the skin and refresh the entire body.

The “19th Hole” package includes a round of golf, lunch and a classic massage. For a full brochure of services and packages, visit LaughlinRanch.com/spa-salon.

Finish your day with a meal from Slate, the club’s restaurant with a Western flair. Open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday for brunch, the restaurant has a full lunch and dinner menu with a variety of salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, fish and more. The Sunday brunch menu includes breakfast specialties such as stuffed French toast, eggs Benedict three different ways, and chicken and waffles among others, as well as bottomless mimosas. Wright said they will be revamping Slate’s kitchen and menu in the near future.

Laughlin Ranch has become known as a premier spot for weddings and special events due to all the amenities on site and the gorgeous scenery surrounding the property. Indoor and outdoor venues are available to fit any size party. Call the event-planning specialist at 928-404-6006 to discuss all the options.

The facilities are also nice for just an evening out with friends. There is a back patio off of Slate with fire pits, horseshoe games and food and beverage service. They also frequently have live music on weekends.

Wright said he plans to start hosting public social events at the club as well, such as food and wine tasting parties. Check the calendar on their website for any upcoming events.

Laughlin Ranch is more than just a golf course, it’s a lifestyle, and the crew there is dedicated to maintaining a high quality experience for all patrons. Membership at the club means you can enjoy that lifestyle any day of the week.

They offer several packages to cater to whichever amenities fit each guests’ needs, including golf memberships and packages that are solely for the other club facilities. Visit LaughlinRanch.com/club-membership for more information.