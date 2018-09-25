The River Cruizers’ “Roddin’ on the River” charity classic car show returns for the 27th year in the South Parking Lot of the Riverside Resort Thursday-Sunday, Sept 27-30. The club expects 250 entries this year, all vying for one of the 50 trophies given out at the awards ceremony that rounds out the weekend.

The River Cruizers have built this show, and their car club, into something special over the years. They started as a modest get together of local car enthusiasts in Bullhead City in 1986.

Today, the River Cruizers put on huge shows like “Roddin’ on the River,” “Hot Rods and Harleys” spring show at the Avi Resort & Casino, and previously the “Cruizin’ on the River” show at the Riverside Resort, that have raised more than $500,000 for local charities and scholarships.

In place of the winter “Cruizin'” show, this year the club is holding a raffle for a 1976 Blazer. Tickets go on sale during “Roddin’,” and will continue throughout the following months until the winning ticket is drawn at the end of “Hot Rods and Harleys” in April. Proceeds from this vehicle will be designated to assist automotive students at Mohave Community College. Raffle tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling Louie Giancanelli at 661-289-0352 or on-site at any of the Cruizers’ events.

Among the beneficiaries of the River Cruizers’ efforts over the years have been the Veteran Outreach Program, food banks, the Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, senior programs, Toys for Tots, youth sports, Special Olympics, Clothe-A-Child, and the scholarship program for graduating high school seniors from every high school in the area.

The River Cruizers have been acknowledged for their efforts via awards such as Ashland’s Eagle One Golden Rule Award for outstanding community service (1998 and 2003), and a Community Achievement Award.

In addition to the Riverside Resort, major sponsors for the “Roddin'” show include DOT Foods, Automobile Consultants, Moral Mechanic, Bonanza Cafe, Barnard Chiropractic, State Farm Bullhead City, Los Lagos Golf Club, Swanty’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, The Human Bean, Findlay Chevy Buick GMC, River Auto Marine Parts and O’Reilly’s Auto.

The Show

Even if you don’t have a classic of your own, the public is invited to come and gaze at the antique autos for a $2 admission into the event area. In addition to the cars that will be judged in the Show ‘n’ Shine, there will also be vendors, a pin striper, a Car Corral for vehicle sales, an Auto Parts Swap Meet, raffles, 50/50 cash drawings, DJ music, indoor Poker Walk and the annual “Parade of Cars” down Casino Drive.

The parade route runs along Casino Drive from the Riverside Resort up to Harrah’s Laughlin and back (participants line up at the back gate at 8:45 a.m., parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday); participants in the parade receive a commemorative token and donuts.

The “Show ‘n’ Shine” competition on Saturday includes a variety of categories, including trophies for “The Best” of each era beginning with the 1920s up to the year 2000, “Lady Cruiser,” “Best Engine” and “Best Under Construction.” The top three trophies are presented for “Don’s (Laughlin) Choice,” “Best of Show” and “O’Reilly Auto Choice.” The car winners of these awards will be featured on the T-shirt for “Roddin’” 2019.

The trophies will be handed out at the Beach Party/Awards Ceremony Saturday night. This event is for participants only and will be held in the Riverside Starview Room. The ceremony will have a beach theme with a hot dog bar, a Mai Tai bar and music.

The Poker Walk on Saturday is open to the public (must be at least 21) with a cost of $5 per hand. Participants pick up playing cards at designated spots within the Riverside Resort to form into poker hands to win money.

There is a Ladies Luncheon for participants only, following the Poker Walk. This event takes place in the Harbor Port Rooms across from the bingo parlor inside the Riverside Resort. Car show participant ladies can sign up at the registration tent (11 a.m.-noon Saturday) for a $10 fee. A basket raffle, free goodies and entertainment are included at the luncheon.

Show Registration

The show is open to all years, makes and models, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, 4x4s, classics and specialty vehicles. For those who want to register a vehicle in the show, they may do so on Thursday (10 a.m.-7 p.m.), Friday (9 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m.-10 a.m.) at the event site. The registration fee is $50 and includes a goodie bag, a T-shirt, dash plaque and a chance at one of 50 awards. There is 24-hour security for vehicles in the fenced-in event area.

For more information on registration, contact Danny Moran at 909-226-7437; go to rivercruizers.com; or visit the information tent in the South Parking Lot during the first days of the event.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, Sept. 27 (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)

• Gates open for parking (9 a.m.); Registration open (10 a.m.-7 p.m.); T-shirt sales (noon-5 p.m.); DJ music (noon-8 p.m.); 50/50 ticket sales and raffle ticket sales for door prizes and gift baskets (noon-6:30 p.m.); Bar and beverage court (noon-5 p.m.); “Cruizin” lanes — no burn outs (4 p.m.-7 p.m.); 50/50 drawing at DJ tent (6:45 p.m.); Gates close (8 p.m.).

Friday, Sept. 28 (9 a.m.-9 p.m.)

• Registration (9 a.m.-7 p.m.); T-shirt sales (9 a.m.-8 p.m.); DJ music (9 a.m.-8 p.m.); Raffle ticket sales for door prizes and gift baskets (9 a.m.-8 p.m.); 50/50 ticket sales (10 a.m.-5:45 p.m.); Bar and beverage court (11 a.m.-9 p.m.); “Cruizin” lanes ­— no burn outs (4 p.m.-7 p.m.); Drawings, auctions, 50/50 drawing at DJ tent (7 p.m.); Gates close (9 p.m.).

Saturday, Sept. 29 (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)

• Registration (8 a.m.-10 a.m.); Parade of Cars down Casino Drive (9 a.m., lineup at back gate 8:45 a.m.); T-shirt sales (9 a.m.-7 p.m.); DJ music (9 a.m.-7 p.m.); Raffle ticket sales for door prizes and gift baskets (9 a.m.-8 p.m.); 50/50 ticket sales (10 a.m.-5 p.m.); Show and Shine judging (10 a.m.-noon); Poker Walk registration (10 a.m.-11 a.m.); Poker Walk (11 a.m.-noon); Bar and beverage court (11 a.m.-8 p.m.); Ladies Luncheon sign-ups (11 a.m.-noon); Ladies Luncheon at the Harbor Port Rooms (12:15 p.m.-2 p.m.); “Cruizin” lanes open ­— no burn outs (4 p.m.-7 p.m.); Open headers contest for “Loud and Proud” award at the DJ tent (5 p.m.); Drawings, auctions, 50/50 drawing, Poker Walk winner at DJ tent (5:30 p.m.); Gates close (8 p.m.); Awards ceremony and beach party (8 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Sunday, Sept. 30

• Participants may buy a Sunday buffet ticket for $5.00 for the Riverside Buffet (this is on a prepaid basis and there are a limited amount of tickets.)

Become a Cruizer

For more information on the River Cruizers, or to become a member, ask at the South Parking Lot registration tent at the Riverside Resort during “Roddin’ on the River.” You may also attend one of their meetings, the first Tuesday of the month (7 p.m.) at Casa Serrano Restaurant (in the Banquet Room) in Mohave Valley. You may also call Fred Young at 928-514-5063 or visit their website at rivercruizers.com.

RODDIN’ ON THE RIVER

South Parking Lot at the Riverside

Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 27-30

See “Showtimes” for ticket info