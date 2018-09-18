Embrace the beginning of fall at the Harvest Moon Riverwalk Festival, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 21-23. Festive food, drinks and live entertainment outdoors on the Loading Dock Stage will be served up all weekend on the Riverwalk between the Colorado Belle and the Edgewater Casino.

The harvest moon signals the autumnal equinox, and is famous for the bright glow it provides right as the sun sets, giving farmers in the olden days extra time to harvest their summer crops. This year it will rise on Monday, Sept. 24.

The special thing about the harvest moon is that for the days surrounding its rise, the moon will appear close to sunset each night, whereas the moon typically rises at a 50-minute time difference from day to day. Therefore, for several nights surrounding the harvest moon’s emergence, the moon will continue to pop over the horizon just as the sun sets, giving it an orange tint and making it appear larger against the well-lit horizon.

The Riverwalk Festival will take place during the prime hours to view this exchange, and with it, celebrate a new season’s arrival. Luckily, Laughlin still enjoys warm temperatures well into September, for a comfortable evening out under the moonlight.

As always, the Colorado Belle will have a special menu available on the Riverwalk only. The Harvest Moon specials include shrimp and cheese grits, a ‘Bama Bacon Burger with fries, chili con carne with waffle fries, and lemon poppyseed or chocolate caramel bundt cake for dessert. For beverages, try an apple cider mimosa or one of Pint’s specialty brews — Rehab Red, Golden Ale or What the Puck IPA. Cocktails, wine, Budweiser, Bud Light and a variety of soft drinks will also be available.

If you would like to dine at the Loading Dock and catch the festivities from its patio seating, you must check in with the hostess.

Two rockin’ country bands will be playing the Loading Dock Stage — Desert Outlaws and Dynamite Draw. One is from Las Vegas, and the other from Phoenix, but both bands frequently play in Laughlin.

Desert Outlaws

Hailing from Vegas, the Desert Outlaws like to fuse new and classic country tunes with Southern and classic rock. With close to 20 years experience, they bring seasoned musicians and a fast-paced show. They love to make every performance a party and are sure to keep the Riverwalk poppin’ all weekend.

Band members include Rick Foell (lead vocals, guitar), SJ Rhodes (lead vocals), Terry Lynn (drums, vocals), Scott Bennett (bass, vocals), David Farnham (keyboard, vocals), and Eric Wicks (lead guitar).

Dynamite Draw

This classic country band has been touring for the past ten years, and even opened for Dustin Lynch, Florida Georgia Line and Brad Paisley. The camaraderie and fun they bring to the stage matched with their fantastic musicianship and vocal harmonies has made a name for the group all across the Southwest.

They are bringing a trio to Laughlin this time, including Wayne Burgess (guitar, lead vocals), Robert Hornsby (bass guitar, lead vocals), and Robin Minton (drums, lead vocals).

HARVEST MOON RIVERWALK FESTIVAL

The Riverwalk at the Colorado Belle

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 21-22 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.); Sunday, Sept. 23 (noon-7 p.m.)

Free to attend; food and beverages for purchase