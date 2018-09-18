The recent grand opening of Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort’s beautiful new adults-only swimming pool signals the completion of yet another renovation project, but it’s never the end of making more improvements.

The Riverside has been making upgrades and updates for years now, to make guests’ stays more comfortable, enjoyable and fun.

This last year has seen the completion of the Jean Jeffrey Salon and Day Spa located on the second floor near Don’s Celebrity Theater; the revamping and re-branding of the race and sports book to William Hill and the complete renovation of both the South Tower Bar and the North Tower Bar.

The South Tower Bar is in the non-smoking area of the casino and is very popular because it features Fat Tuesday frozen specialty drinks.

The North Tower Bar, by Fisherman’s Access, was totally transformed from a former dark, dated and smoky place to a space full of light and life, with revealing windows all around the bar.

The renovation opened up that whole area. It’s clean, crisp, bright and comfortable with new chairs. In fact there are new chairs in the entire casino—every machine, every table game, every bar has brand new chairs that are plush and comfortable.

Loser’s Lounge also received an update during construction of the pool. It now features a sleeker look with granite and glass.

A fitness center nears completion and will be located on the third floor adjacent to the Classic Car Museum and the 3rd Floor Gift Shop.

The Riverside is but one of the many resorts constantly reinvesting their financial resources back into making their properties ultimate vacation destinations. Several properties have been systematically revamping blocks of hotel rooms to freshen the décor and bedding for the comfort of their guests.

We’ve compiled a “renovation roundup,” if you will, of some of the projects that have been completed within the last year or so. Look to this publication for future updates on what happens next.

Avi Resort & Casino

The Avi just completed their Fitness Center, with the latest in workout and weight equipment such as treadmills, bicycles, ellipticals and various weighted medicine balls.

The fitness room is for guests only and is located at the end of the fourth floor in the south tower. Hours are 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

The Native Harvest Buffet was also renovated, offering a fresh take on the décor that still embraces Fort Mojave Indian Tribe cultural elements, while adding multiple food islands, action cooking stations and more. The biggest change was getting rid of a wait station blocking the view outside. Now, no matter where people sit and dine they have an unobstructed view of the river and the lagoon pool. New carpet, light fixtures and tables completed the project.

Tropicana Laughlin

The Gift Shop and The Boutique were outsourced to the Marshall-Rousso Group earlier this year, but the biggest project undertaken by the Tropicana is expected to near completion in the fall. Their new Tap House Brew Pub and Bingo Room are in the final stages of being finished, so look to this publication for the latest updates.

Laughlin River Lodge

The Laughlin River Lodge has undergone several upgrades and changes over the last couple of years to create different casinos with different vibes all under one roof. The Red Dragon casino, for instance, reflects the Far East in both décor and food selections. La Villita features a south of the border flair with a variety of margaritas and Mexican foods for breakfast, lunch or a quick snack.

The Bighorn Café, which used to be the former Lodge Steakhouse, offers 24-hour dining. The General Store is no ordinary gift shop, offering an extensive offering for all ages. The atmosphere is that of ghost towns and mining operations with old gasoline pumps, wall murals and a boxed in waterway where kids can pan for gold. Keeping with the theme are geodes to break to reveal crystals hidden inside. In fact, a large portion of he store is dedicated to children with pint-sized tables and chairs for playing, reading and discovering.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The most recent addition to the property is the new 10-lane bowling alley that includes a children’s party area and play zone and a PC and video game room with X-Box, PlayStation and Nintendo gaming consoles all within a ’50s-diner theme. Located downstairs, the new space has a soda fountain-malt shop feel, serving ice cream treats, burgers, mac & cheese bites and more with a backdrop of red, black and white checkered floor tiles and red vinyl booth seating within the diner. Vinyl albums line the walls along with vintage and retro posters of famous actors such as James Dean, Cary Grant, and Audrey Hepburn.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Renovations to enlarge the Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater were recently completed just in time for the Peter Frampton concert. They expanded floor seating from 1,000 to 3,000 seats for more optimum viewing for their guests. The seat count in the bleachers was reduced to give guests more space on each bench. Overall, the amphitheater now accommodates 4,600 guests, up from 3,000.