Jumping with Joy

To celebrate Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort’s new adults-only pool, 17 Riverside executives, including chief operating officer Matt Laughlin, jumped into the pool in suits and ties to ensure the opening was a splash.

Construction took a little longer than planned, but the result, unveiled Friday, Aug. 31., was well worth the wait.

“We’re extremely happy it is finished and that our guests now have a resort-style experience at our new pool,” Laughlin said.

And what an experience it is. Opulence, luxury, style and class exude from every inch of the premises. The space is sleek and edgy with geometric shapes, clean white décor, and a granite bar.

Everything a guest could want from a pool-side experience is available. There are multiple levels of seating and coves to steal away for some privacy, a huge 1,969 square-foot pool to accommodate a large number of patrons, a shower station to rinse off, food and beverage services, all with a premier view of the Colorado River and the Black Mountains.

The pool is for guests only and is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. It can be accessed through the South Tower casino from the glass doors by the escalators to go to the Karaoke Dance Club.

The new area not only includes a brand new pool and hot tub, but also features cabanas, a huge circular bar with TVs, fire pits and couches overlooking the river, and an outdoor stage for entertainment.

There is a small event area near the bar, which can be rented for weddings, parties or any other special occasion. Its location overlooking the river makes for a picture perfect setting.

There are plenty of lounge chairs beside the pool and some set up inside the shallow entrances to the pool, but for extra comfort and shelter from the sun, a cabana is just the ticket.

Each cabana comes with a TV, overhead misting fan, padded loungers and six bottles of water. Bottle service from the bar is also available for an extra charge.

Cabanas cost $40 an hour plus tax to rent Friday-Saturday and $20 plus tax Sunday-Thursday, with a four-hour minimum. See the front desk from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. to reserve a cabana.

The bar is open daily from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and food from the Sidewalk Cafe is served daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The outdoor entertainment area is called Flex Lounge and will feature live bands most weekends and holidays. There is access to the Flex Lounge from Loser’s Lounge to create a dual indoor/outdoor nightclub.

Loser’s Lounge also received an update as part of the renovations, reopening Aug. 31. The décor features less wood, and more granite and glass for a smooth classy feel. Spherical light fixtures descend over the dance floor. Upstairs seating was updated and the DJ booth was moved upstairs as well.

“We just wanted to modernize it a little,” Laughlin said. “It was due for a bit of a facelift.”

Catch the Terry Wayne Project, a Vegas local band, performing a variety of hits live in Loser’s Lounge from 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 12-15.

Keeping the party rolling, every weekend a DJ will also be spinning tracks from 1:30 a.m.-5 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Riverside continues to offer a family pool on the third floor of the North Tower. It is open daily from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.