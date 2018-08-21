Those who prefer to get their fix via retail therapy may be passing up an untapped resource while visiting Laughlin. The casino retail shops offer more options than the obvious, and are home to many one-of-a-kind items. The fun inventory at the various shops and boutiques will surprise you.

Amidst the souvenir dice, playing cards, snacks, sundries, soda, beer and branded items that one would expect to find, are surprisingly cool gift-giving gems —from fine clothing to bargains (look for the clearance racks) that will have people wondering, “where did you find that?”

Know someone who collects salt and pepper shakers or shot glasses? Casino gift shops have such a wide variety of these items that a person could gift a different piece every day for a year.

Casino resort gift shops know how to make the most of their somewhat limited square footage by using every nook and cranny for merchandise.

Takeaways from our boutique browsing:

• While summer is winding down, beach items are still in supply, everything from cover-ups and flip flops to beach towels and pool noodles are still in stock.

• When it’s ridiculously hot outside, it’s nice to shop in air-conditioned comfort.

• Wandering through casinos can be good exercise.

• Many shops rotate merchandise, so look for sale or seasonal items that have been marked down half price.

• If it’s collectibles you’re after, it’s collectibles you’ll find. Even if you don’t have a collection of frogs, African animals, salt and pepper shakers or cookie jars you can start one here.

• Novelty items like motion-activated fart detectors are a very popular item. Apparently grandmothers love to purchase these things for their grandchildren, or so we’re told.

• While the sexy fairy fad of a few years ago has run its course, there are still a few in existence…at a price. It looks like Frozen merchandise is fading away, making room for the timeless, classy lady, Minnie Mouse.

• Gift shops are also great places for information about the local area — employees are friendly, helpful and knowledgeable.

Retail roundup:

The New Pioneer

• COUNTRY STORE convenience store/gift shop (near the main entrance) — country theme décor complete with wooden floors that creak, old fashioned stick candy and salt water taffy. Full assortment of T-shirts, cowboy hats, handmade soaps, soda, snacks and cigarettes. Daily (8 a.m.-9 p.m.).

Harrah’s Laughlin

• MAIN GIFT SHOP (near hotel registration area) — Inventory in this shop is always changing, so no matter when you stop by, you’ll see things you didn’t see before. Currently carrying an extensive line of Sunny Life items like candles, trinket trays, soaps, tea towels with a cactus theme; Paris items including handbags, mugs, clutch purses, ashtrays and shot glasses; soaps that look like slices of decadent cake, bath salts, bath bombs, and candles — everything necessary for a romantic bubble bath.

If you have someone on your shopping list who lives and breathes Minnie Mouse or Hello Kitty, this is THE place to find a nice selection from these popular lines; Southwest-theme items; jewelry and casual clothing for men, women and children. A nice assortment of beach accessories like flip flops, hats, pool noodles and toys for all ages round out their inventory. The Glitz To Go room has a good selection of items starting at $10 as well as handbags by Betsy Johnson.

Sunday-Thursday (6 a.m.-midnight).Friday-Saturday

(6 a.m.-1 a.m.).

• THE BOUTIQUE (in the non-smoking casino) — upscale casual men’s and women’s clothing lines, shoes, boots and sparkly sandals; summer sports wear and brands like Vera Bradley. Also a large assortment of accessories, including handbags, scarves, hats, fine designer jewelry and more.

Monday-Thursday (noon.- 7 p.m.). Friday- Sunday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Golden Nugget

• GIFT EMPORIUM (just off the atrium entrance next to Gold Diggers Nightclub) —Brand names like Pandora, Tommy Bahama, Fossil Watches, Brighton, MudPie and Vera Bradley offer a large selection of distinctive jewelry, designer clothing for women and men, watches, handbags, scarves, accessories, sunglasses and bath bombs. T-shirts and casual clothing for men, women and children fill the racks. Snacks, soda, alcohol, ice cream and other sundries are tucked throughout.

Sunday-Thursday (6 a.m.-10 p.m.). Friday-Saturday (6 a.m.-midnight).

• BUBBA GUMP’S GIFT SHOP (on river level)—variety of items reminiscent of the movie, stuffed toys, shirts and more.

Sunday-Thursday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Friday-Saturday (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.).

Regency

• THIS, THAT and THE UDDER Convenience & Gifts (enter from the Riverwalk or from stairwell or elevator to main casino) — figurines, collectibles, ceramic animals, cookie jars, jewelry, ladies handbags, Harley-Davidson brand cigarette lighters, magnetic salt and pepper shakers; men and women’s casual clothing, beach wear, pool noodles, signs, sexy fairies, and bit of everything.

Monday-Thursday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Friday-Saturday (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Sunday (8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.).

Avi Resort & Casino

• AVI GIFTS & CRAFTS (near the main casino entrance) —handmade Native American arts and crafts, including items made by Fort Mojave Indian Tribe

artists; casual clothing for men and women, accessories, toys, photo frames, refrigerator magnets, wind chimes, greeting cards, figurines, plus assorted sundries. Sunday-Thursday (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Friday-Saturday (8 a.m. to 11 p.m.).

Riverside Resort

• MAIN GIFT SHOP (near hotel registration)— T-shirts, souvenirs, Laughlin collectibles, selection of fairy and animal figurines, incense, masks, decorative items, jewelry, cigars and more.

Daily (24 hours).

• THIRD FLOOR GIFT SHOP (next to the Classic Car Exhibit) — offers a large selection of memorabilia including John Wayne, Lucy, the Beatles, and Elvis Presley. Patriotic shirts, hats, and signs saluting American veterans and the U.S. military. Exotic animal sculptures, animal figurines, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, Minnie Mouse items, toys, model cars, and an assortment of Route 66 memorabilia.

Sunday – Thursday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Friday and Saturday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.).

• SMOKE SHOP and ANTIQUE SLOTS (on the main casino between the North and South Tower)— large assortment of tobacco products; unique collectible antique slot machines; clothing and more.

Daily (7 a.m.-10 p.m.).

• THE WATCH MAN STORE (on the main casino floor at the base of the escalator up to Don’s Celebrity Theatre) — every kind of timepiece imaginable, or so it seems, more than 20,000 watches in a variety of styles and colors.

Daily (10 a.m.-7 p.m.).

• FUN IN THE SUN (in the South Tower)—T-shirts, women’s blouses, dresses, casual wear, hats, denim, vests and more.

Daily (9 a.m.-9 p.m.).

• JEWELRY BY CHARLIE (in the South Tower, in front of the elevators)—Silver gemstone jewelry—Sunday-Thursday (9 a.m.-7 p.m.). Friday & Saturday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.).

• RING CITY (on the main casino floor South Tower near valet parking entrance)—all manner of rings, all priced at $9.97.

Daily (10 a.m.-7 p.m.).

• SUNGLASS CITY (in the non-smoking casino area in the South Tower)—sunglasses under $10; also jewelry and novelty items.

Daily (10 a.m.-6 p.m.).

• BARGAIN CITY (in the South Tower)—women’s accessories priced at $7.97 each.

Daily (10 a.m.-8 p.m.).

• MALISSA’S SPORTS (at the end of the breezeway connecting Casino West with main casino, near the first escalator on the right)—football jerseys, signed movie star photos, NFL and NASCAR plaques, plus other sports and movie memorabilia. Thursday (11 a.m.-3 p.m.).

Friday & Saturday (11 a.m.-7 p.m.).

• MY MIRACLE PILLOW (in the South Tower)—sleeping pillow display and sales area.

Daily (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Laughlin River Lodge

• The GENERAL STORE (main casino level at the north end of the resort) is extensive in all that it offers adults and children. The atmosphere reflects ghost towns and mining operations with old gasoline pumps, wall murals and a boxed-in waterway where kids can pan for gold. Keeping with the theme are geodes and geode slices and rocks to break to reveal crystals hidden inside.

In fact, a large portion of the store is dedicated to children with pint-sized tables and chairs for playing, reading and discovering. Just look up and the ceiling is filled with all shapes and sizes of colorful kites. Child-sized hard hats add to the fun.

The candy store offers classics like salt-water taffy and big lollypops, and trendy stuff like Nerd ropes. Inventory includes sugar-free options.

Adult shoppers will enjoy books by southwest author Tony Hillerman and a variety of cookbooks, men and women’s apparel, jewelry, hats, scarves, bags, gourmet food items and a variety of snacks. There is also seating for diners grabbing a bite or a beverage at the snack bar.

The glass-front display cases at the entrance offer assorted treats, including a variety of fudge, cinnamon rolls, pastries, muffins and more.

Daily (24 hours).

Retail stores at the Colorado Belle, Edgewater, Aquarius and most recently the Tropicana Laughlin are owned and operated by The Marshall-Rousso Group, which operates 160 shops across the U.S. and Canada, the largest independent specialty retailer in the casino-resort and airport marketplace..

Tropicana Laughlin

• MARSHALL-ROUSSO now occupies the space where The Boutique used to be. Ladies will find dramatic evening wear, hip and casual clothing, accessories, handbags and footwear featuring designer brands. Sunday-Thursday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.). Friday (9 a.m.–10 p.m.).

Saturday (8 a.m.-10 p.m.).

• ESSENTIALS — explanation is in the name. This store carries the necessities that may not have made it into the suitcase. T-shirts and apparel items, beach merchandise, a few gift items. In addition to sundries and toiletries, there are sweet and salty snacks, soda, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and more.

Sunday-Thursday (7 a.m.-midnight). Friday and Saturday (7 a.m.-1 a.m.).

Colorado Belle

• GIFT SHOP (at the east side of the main casino floor) — dammit dolls, key chains, Elvis and Beatles collectibles; beach items like towels, sunglasses, cover-ups and toys; stuffed animals; Primitives by Kathy including mermaid themed glasses, tea towels, and signs; decorative fans; large selection of $10 items; bath and body products; jewelry; casual clothes for men, women and children; and decorative figurines.

Daily (24 hours).

Edgewater

• MAIN GIFT SHOP (adjacent to the Sedona Tower lobby)—upscale clothing and handbags for women including a collection by Nicole Lee; Primitives by Kathy featuring mermaid themed items; salt and pepper shakers; large and small Ty Beanies; turquoise jewelry; luggage and large travel bags; selection of $10 items, including casual clothing for men, women and children; collectible figurines; and novelty items.

Daily (24 hours).

• $10 BOUTIQUE (on the river level next to the buffet)—most items in the store are $10, some bags are $25; variety of accessories for men and women, including bracelets, necklaces, pins, rings, watches, wallets, hats, scarves, handbags, travel pillows, flip flops and more.

Daily (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

Aquarius

• AQUARIUS GIFT SHOP (near side entrance, between Duet and Subway)—upscale women’s clothing; designer handbags and accessories; men’s and children’s clothing; variety of collectibles, toys; large assortment of jewelry, luggage, books, magazines, snacks and beverages.

Sunday-Friday (7 a.m.-11:30 p.m.). Saturday (7 a.m.-1:30 a.m.).