On the Road Again

RV living is a simple and flexible lifestyle, where you can travel the country and enjoy the scenery, making stops as often as you’d like. The freedom to choose your own route while driving in the comfort of your own home appeals to many a traveler.

The RV life has proved so convenient that many people are choosing to cut the high costs of home ownership and are living in their RV full time.

Although retirees make up a large portion of RV campers, younger adults are also taking an interest in the idea. It’s a dream for those who have wanderlust and hold a job that allows them to work from the road.

The Tri-state area sees many of these wandering visitors in the winter months as Southern Nevada and Arizona temperatures bring “snowbirds” down from the North.

The trek south offers the opportunity to hit many national parks and points of interest, creating memories with loved ones through the shared experience of exciting new landscapes.

Two Laughlin resorts — the Riverside Resort and the Avi Resort and Casino — offer RV parks as an alternative to their hotels to cater to these travelers.

Riverside RV Park

Across Casino Drive from the Riverside Resort, this multi-level RV park boasts 740 spaces — all including water, sewer, cable and electric. This park will keep you close to the action, within walking distance or a quick cab ride to any of the casinos, outlet shops or entertainment venues.

There is no size limit for RVs and no limit to the number of days you can stay. Weekly rates are available and there are discounts if you are traveling with a group of ten or more RVs. Pets are allowed, but tent camping is not. RV park guests have access to all Riverside Resort amenities, as well.

The RV Park Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. during the summer and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. during the winter. Park guests may “self-register” after hours at the RV Park Office.

To make a reservation, visit riversideresort.com/rv-reservations.aspx or call 800-227-3849.

Avi KOA RV Park

About 11 miles from the Laughlin strip, the Avi Resort and Casino offers a large campground with a scenic mountain backdrop and beautiful view of the Colorado River. The campground is directly across the street from the Avi, and there is a 24-hour shuttle service available to take campers to the casino.

On-site KOA amenities include free Wi-Fi and cable, laundry, showers, a picnic area and barbecue pits. KOA guests also have complimentary access to all of the resort’s amenities, including the private beach, pool, boat launch, and fitness center.

With the casino, eight dining options, a movie theater, arcade and more, there is plenty to do right on property.

This is a pet-friendly park with no tent camping, that allows self-contained units only, meaning you must be able to hook up to water, electricity and sewer. The maximum pull-through is 90 feet.

Call 800-562-4142 for reservations, or go to avicasino.com/accommodations#RVPark.