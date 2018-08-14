Split Success

It is no small feat creating music to sustain generations. It’s difficult enough just to have songs climb to the top of the charts and stay there for any length of time. When songs surpass the customary shelf-life of a hit to become part of the American landscape and serve as markers for people’s remembrances, that music has earned its place in history. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s music has and does all of that.

John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, the original CCR lineup, stuck to their guns, without compromising, and they accumulated more hits than they could shake a stick at.

Just the first strains of “Born on the Bayou,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” or “Long As I Can See the Light,” can transport a person back to a different time, remembering where they were when that song came on the radio.

Starting out as teenagers in San Francisco in 1959, CCR’s musical style evolved into roots rock, swamp rock, and blues rock. It was a unique approach for kids from the Bay Area to sing about bayous, catfish and the Mississippi River.

By 1969 they were traveling, touring and recording with barely enough time to come up for air. It was no wonder that by 1972 the group disbanded with the Fogertys and Cook and Clifford going their own ways. But, in their short time together they amassed enough hits to sustain them to this day: “Susie Q,” “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Lodi,” “Down on the Corner,” “Fortunate Son,” “The Midnight Special,” “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” “Run Through the Jungle,” “Up Around the Bend,” and so many more.

Fans weren’t ready for the music to stop, and neither were Clifford and Cook. In 1995, they made the decision to continue with new guys as Creedence Clearwater Revisited. They’ve been together ever since.

In addition to Clifford (drums), and Cook (bass), the “new” guys include Kurt Griffey (lead guitarist), Steve Gunner (guitar, keyboards), and Dan McGuiness (lead vocals and rhythm guitar).

Collectively, they have proven that there is still life in that swamp music, long after John Fogerty left the building to do his own thing.

The music is commonplace in films and commercials — just try watching a movie set in the ’60s without one of their songs in the soundtrack.

Revisited makes frequent stops in Laughlin, and theirs is one that fans look forward to time and again.

“This project (Revisited) is 23 years old,” Clifford said. “We started in ’95 and when we started we had a five-year plan. That was it. There was no detail to it. We just said we had a five-year plan and here we are working on 24 years and, holy cow, time flies when you’re having fun.”

The group is traveling with a new lead singer after years with John Tristao.

“He had physical issues, heart problems, he almost passed, so he can’t do it any more,” Clifford said. “We miss him but we also have a different approach now with a much younger guy and he’s just terrific—and we’re having fun with it.”

When the Creedence sound was starting to emerge, they didn’t follow anything on the music scene at the time—the psychedelic stuff, the perfectly-blended harmony stuff or the love songs, which probably contributed to them becoming the most popular group in America.

“Because we did it our way,” he said. “People used to tell us we needed a gimmick, or we would never make it playing that music, and blah, blah, blah. We said ‘well, if that’s the case, then that’s the case, but we’re not going to do something just because we think it’s gonna get us in the door,’ it’s keeping that door open and being successful and having longevity and all those other things that were more important to us.”

They certainly found a way to keep the door open.

“We don’t love playing the other stuff so why would we do it? And that’s not a knock,” Clifford said. “They did it their way and it worked for them, we did it our way and it worked for us.”

Their consistent success—one good song followed by another good song—surprised everyone, except the members of the band.

“We weren’t surprised, I mean, we had been doing it for so long,” he said. “It was 10 years before we had our first hit, we started when we were 13. But that’s also part of the equation because we were learning to play our instruments at the same time we were learning to record. So we became a recording unit that had a pretty good live set, as well. So it was the best of both worlds.”

But where did that attraction to “swamp rock” come from, considering the Bay Area is pretty far from bayou country?

“During World War II, part of the Bay Area was the Richmond shipyards where they built ships,” he explained. “They brought people in from the South, from all over actually, to build ships. And they brought their music with them. Radio in the Bay Area was all over the spectrum—they had solid blues stations, real country stations, when it was country western, Top 40 stations. We had exposure to all of that. As it turned out, when we met each other, we had the same records in our collections. That’s when we decided to join and make music.”

One of the most telling signs of their success is the wide demographic buying tickets.

“They are getting younger, that is a good observation,” he said. “We have three generations and I see a fourth emerging. I call them ‘single digiters’ 7, 8 and 9-year olds, they’re in there and they’re coming up. It is tremendously encouraging. It is humbling to be able to bridge the generational gap with pop music, you know? The hardest thing to do in a pop medium is to sustain and have multiple generations because of the fact it is a popular genre of music.”

While social media does introduce the music to the younger set, it’s also passed down, like an heirloom.

“Social media, that always helps and it gets us into places otherwise we would not have been discovered and all that helps. But the majority of the ones that come to the show, it’s within the family,” Clifford said. “It’s either parents, grandparents or siblings. Of course, classic rock radio helps. We’re in the top 3 percent in that medium. It builds and I just shake my head and go ‘Wow!’ This is quite a feat really. It’s very humbling and we care about it very much and we want to make sure that we do the best that we can every show.”

It doesn’t hurt that every song played at the live show is well-known.

“Every song is a hit, so hopefully we cover the bases with that. It’s pretty hard not to,” Clifford said.

We had to ask if Clifford and Cook would be okay if things with Fogerty never get patched up.

“We have to be,” he said. “It would have been nice 20-25 years ago but he has his band, we have ours. We like what we’re doing, he likes what he’s doing. As long as we can co-exist and go about our business and not worry so much about what could have been or should have been, I think we’re fine with the way things are. I have duct tape on my rearview mirror. Life is pretty good the way it is right now.”

What continues to keep the guys fired up about music they know forwards and backwards?

“It’s in the name, in Creedence’s truth and honesty, that’s what we did with the original songs that we recorded,” Clifford explained. “We took the approach with the songs we’d worked on all our lives, since we were kids at 13 years of age. That was the dream we started to someday have our songs played on the radio. And they’re still playing ’em 60 years later.

“It’s amazing and humbling and there’s one reason and one reason only and that’s the fans,” he added. “The fans have taken to it. It’s become kind of a patchwork quilt of their musical journey in their lives. We’ve affected millions of people in a positive way, all over the world. It’s a pretty cool thing.

“Songs like ‘Lodi’ are played at bar mitzvahs, weddings, birthdays, every garage band in the world knows ‘Proud Mary. And there are other songs like that, that people will say, ‘I forgot you did that one.’ There are a lot of little gems to lay out there like that for the folks.”

On a personal note Clifford has a solo album out that commemorates the 50th anniversary of CCR.

“It’s 46 years old,” he said. “I did it when the band broke up, and it’s not a Creedence record at all. I’ve always loved horns and always wanted to play with a horn section, so I got the Tower of Power horns on it and I wrote eight of the 11 songs. I have three covers on it. I have Donald Dunn on bass, John McFee on guitar, Stu Cook on rhythm guitar and the Walter Hawkins gospel group doing all the harmony. There are two country songs on it and the rest are R&B and rock and roll. It’s pretty cool and it’s out now. Check it out, it’s called Doug ‘Cosmo’ Clifford.”

