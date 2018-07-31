The Queen is Back

Whitney Houston took the world by storm with powerful vocals that could soar into the heavens. Her otherworldly ability to deliver lyrics with every fiber of her heart and soul endeared her to fans around the world.

The Guinness World Records named her the most awarded female act of all time in 2009. She also is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with 200 million records sold worldwide.

She released seven studio albums and two soundtrack albums, all of which have been certified diamond, multi-platinum, or gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Houston’s crossover appeal on the popular music charts — as well as her prominence on MTV, starting with her video for “How Will I Know” — influenced several African-American female artists who followed in her footsteps.

She is the only artist to have seven consecutive number one Billboard Hot 100 songs. Her accomplishments include her self-titled debut album (1985) becoming the best-selling debut album by a woman in history, Rolling Stone named it the best album of 1986, and one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. That was just the beginning of a multi-faceted career. She was also a successful actress in films like The Bodyguard (1992). The soundtrack, “I Will Always Love You,” which received the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and became the best-selling single by a woman in music history.

However, Houston’s career came to a halt when she passed away in 2012. The world mourned the loss and her absence still is felt to this day. So for anyone to take up the mantle to remember Houston, to remind fans and those who didn’t have the opportunity to know her music, and perform all those signature songs definitely has their work cut out for them.

Not only do the vocals have to be spot-on letter perfect, a healthy respect for Houston and her music is a must. Fans demand nothing less. Trina Johnson Finn is the brave soul who stars in a show brand new to the Don’s Celebrity Stage, “Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney.”

The show recreates all of the top-selling hits of Houston to the stage, and teleports the essence and persona of Houston for a night of gripping performances that might go so far as to produce goosebumps — Finn’s vocals are that good.

Wherever she performs the show, it’s party central, showcasing fan-favorite songs like “How Will I Know,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and of course, the ballad that became Houston’s signature song, “I Will Always Love You.” The show includes snappy dialogue that provides personal insight behind each song, some of Las Vegas’ hottest musicians, background singers and dancers.

Many in the entertainment industry consider the exotic Finn a “throw-back” torch singer from the old days of classic Hollywood with both the pipes and the personality to engage many an audience. The singer, actress and producer studied both voice performance and theater at the UMKC Conservatory of Music in Kansas City.

She has appeared on such shows like “The Grammys,” “Oprah,” the “MTV Music Video Awards,” “BET Awards,” and “American Music Awards” to name a few, and also has graced the stage with iconic entertainers ranging from Barbra Streisand to MC Hammer, Smokey Robinson, Michael Bolton, Valerie Simpson and Marilyn Manson to The Family Stone.

As a performer, Finn currently travels the world sharing her talents with audiences from Germany to Beijing and everywhere in between.

As a recording artist, she was featured on MC Hammer’s “You Can’t Touch This” album and is currently writing and co-producing her debut album for future release.

As a producer, Finn founded Gemini Twin Productions, a production company comprised of independent writers, artists, musicians and producers focused on a singular goal — the creation of imaginative, high-quality music, stories and shows for film/TV, publishing and live performances.

As an actress, Finn also has many film, television and theater credits under her belt as well. Appearing in projects like Anchorman starring Will Ferrell, Breakin’ All The Rules starring Jamie Foxx, Bringing Down The House starring Queen Latifah and Steve Martin, and Off-Broadway theater productions of “Dreamgirls,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” and “The Wiz.”

