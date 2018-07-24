Mind Tricks

There’s more than one way to saw a lady in half in the world of magic, and illusionist Alex Ramon might offer up “behind-the-scenes” insight into those ways for his audiences. Just about the time you think you know how his version will go, the young performer has yet another trick up his sleeve. But then that’s just how Alex Ramon likes to draw people into the mystery.

Ramon is easily likeable with a smile that is magic all its own. While he has taken magic in new directions in his extensive career, his real talent is bringing people into his world to understand his passion for everything he does.

His impressive credentials include traveling on a circus train with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, becoming the first magician and the second youngest ringmaster (at the age of 23) in their 139-year history.

Ramon also traveled the globe with the world’s most famous mouse in “Disney Live! Mickey’s Magic Show” for two and a half years, seeing four continents, 14 countries, performing 658 shows to more than a million people.

His innovation, sleight-of-hand skill and presentation of illusions are world class and have earned him top honors from his peers. Awards include the Lance Burton Award, the Society of American Magicians Presidents Award, the International Brotherhood of Magicians Presidential Citation, and he is the recipient of the Milbourne Christopher Illusionist Award. He was named National Champion Magician at the age of 18, by the World Magic Seminar.

He starred in the show, “Illusion Fusion,” at the Horizon Casino Resort in Lake Tahoe beginning in 2012, which ran for more than two years.

Last year, he brought his “IMpossible” show to the Fiesta Showroom within Harrah’s Laughlin for the first time. This year he returns, but it will include a few new twists and turns added to the mix. The fact that he has been invited back speaks volumes about the young magician and his talent.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to Harrah’s” Ramon told the Laughlin entertainer. “We did the first two weeks in August last summer, and at the end of August Harrah’s reached out to us, and asked, ‘can you come back next year and do a longer run?’

“I was like, ‘wow, that would be really great.’ It’s cool because the property was happy with us, the audiences like the show, it got a good reception, so I’ve been looking forward to this ever since. The crew is also looking forward to coming back for three weeks, because they want to spend some time on the river. We had no dark days last time. We came in, had four days of rehearsal and a straight 10 shows, and then we were out. This time we get to play a bit.”

Ramon’s show is a blend of new and old — he likes to take vintage illusions and give them his own personal update.

“This year we have a little mix of our show staples and some new stuff,” he said. “I have a surprise and I will let you include it because I haven’t done any promotional materials at all — I just got a puppy, his name is MJ and he’s a really cute little guy and he’s going into the show. He’s making his debut in Laughlin.”

Does he know he’s performing?

“Oh, he knows,” Ramon said. “He’s a good dog. I’ve been working with him for months now and we’re excited about that.

“So, you have your favorite illusions, but then as a performer and someone who’s doing the show, I always want to add new things,” he added. “I want to add new magic, not just for me, but for audiences who may have seen the show before as well. So, yeah, the one that goes over well is ‘Acoustic Levitation’ and that’s one that just everybody is onboard with. They love seeing it because of the lights, because of the choreography and just the magic of it. So that’s a fan favorite.

“We’re also gonna do ‘The Tank.'”

This particular illusion is one Harry Houdini was known for.

“Because of this illusion, it’s no wonder people wanted to see Houdini and he’s still remembered these hundred years later because it adds an element of suspense, and danger, so we’re keeping that one in there, too.

“Last year we did ‘The Egg,’ which is a sawing illusion,” he explained. “This year, I tried to reinvent this classic illusion that is from the ’20s. What we do is, I let the audience see inside of the apparatus — a lot of times with magicians, everything is closed.

“People want to see inside, they want to see behind it, so I do that. I turn everything around, I open it up and let them see inside the apparatus and I proceed to saw a lovely lady in half but explaining all the possible ways you can perform this. Then, of course, I don’t do any of those methods. So there’s always different ways to do the same thing. So I show the audience, ‘straight up, this is how the trick is done, but it’s not the way I do it.’ Now it’s a really nice puzzle for them.

“Also I have a point in the show I mention Slydini, who is my favorite magician,” Ramon said. “He performed on the ‘Dick Cavett Show’ many years ago and the great thing is, he was known as the magician’s magician. He created his own sleight-of-hand techniques that basically fooled everybody. He created them on his own.

“I have spent a lot of time working on recreating one of his greatest pieces of magic,” he added. “I do it as a homage to this great magician because a lot of the sleight-of-hand techniques and philosophy and psychology of sleight-of-hand came from this guy.”

The young magician is also known to switch things up at a moment’s notice.

“There’s always a lot of little things I do to swap it out,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll change the show during the show. I’ll shift different routines around based on the audience. Sometimes I think the audience is going to respond really well to something a little more cerebral, something a little more intellectual or this audience is really Laughlin and they’re having a good time. Maybe they just got in from jet skiing all day and they’re playing, so I’m going to do something a little more humorous, something more fun. Yeah, we have our big staples of illusions, but I always like to keep it fluid. I think that’s fun for me and the audience.”

While safety always is factored into the equation of an illusion, danger always is a real possibility and things can go wrong in a heartbeat.

“There’s always a danger element and that will always be a part of magic,” Ramon said. “It is a genre of the magic world. There’s an interesting thing that happens with magic and magicians, and that is when you train for something physically — to hold your breath, to swallow something, to withstand some kind of endurance, or whatever it is you’re trying to do— there is an element of trickery to it for the audience. When you blend and blur those lines, the audience doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not, that’s when magic is the best. When you’re using different methods and different things right to accomplish a trick, the audience can’t pinpoint it and it surprises them…’wait, is that real? Was that a trick?’ I think that’s a great experience for them.”

For many people the main attraction to magic it is that possibility of danger.

“You know, a lot of people pretend they don’t get excited about the danger, but you know that’s why they came,” Ramon said. “They get excited. It’s funny because with ‘The Tank,’ they might be like, ‘oh, no, I don’t like that,’ but after the show that’s all they talk about. It’s like they’re watching with their hands over their eyes, but their fingers are spread just a little bit so they can peek through them, you know what I mean?”

With the practice of magic also comes big curiosities about how the tricks are done, but also the inspiration to give the genre a try.

“More people are getting involved and YouTube has such a huge impact on that, along with social media as a whole. You find a lot of people who want to learn magic, so they go through tutorials because they really want to learn how to do it themselves. It starts with the sleight-of-hand stuff — people really want to learn the craft and I think it’s really wonderful and it’s really fascinating that way.

“I have people sending me videos of them practicing,” he added. “I have kids, teenagers, people in their 20s and older sending me videos of themselves doing a magic trick. It’s great to see a kid who has this great interest, and who knows, it could turn into a hobby or a career.

“It really is incredible now to engage with people who have the same interest as you. It used to be harder to find those little pockets of people who shared your interest. Now with the Internet, you can find them a lot easier.”

People don’t just seek Ramon out to help with their practice of magic, they keep tabs on his career, sometimes for several years.

“I just did a corporate event for the health care field. It was for a group of physical therapists and they had hired me years ago — when we broke down and did the math on this —when I was a teenager. They reached out and said, ‘we booked you so many years ago, we just were talking and one of us who follows your career said, why don’t we get Alex back.’ I just did this event again and it was so fun and it was funny. It’s cool to be an inspiration to people, and also have people follow your career and know what you’re doing. It is very exciting.”

Also exciting for Ramon is being included in a new book about magic that just came out last week.

“It’s called The Secret History of Magic and it’s written by Peter Lamont and Jim Steinmeyer, who is basically one of my close friends.

“What he talked to me about was that I have a different approach to magic and I think it has to do with the time we’re in, and also my personality. I love magic and love having people excited about it — and I present magic in a way that people feel like, ‘wow, that’s my friend doing magic.’ That person might also like to know how to do that, but not in a ‘let me figure it out mindset, but just because there’s a love for it.

“When I present it that way, it’s a different vibe, a different style,” he said. “When I change the show based on the audience, that’s just my style. That’s something not a lot of other magicians do, to be honest, but I kind of like doing that. To be included in this book, that was pretty cool.”

ALEX RAMON

The Fiesta Showroom at Harrah’s

Wednesday, July 25-Wednesday, Aug. 8 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets