Express Yourself

Let your imagination run wild and join the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce for its second annual “Freedom of Expression” event to create a masterpiece on an unusual canvas. The LCC is hosting this rock painting event at Gold Diggers within the Golden Nugget at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, to benefit art programs at all of the schools in the Colorado River region.

The chamber wants to preserve these programs that provide children with a creative outlet to express themselves, which are being cut across the country due to budget deficits.

“Our hope is that by providing expressive art supplies and equipment to students we can reduce crime, depression, unveil local artists and reduce teen and adolescent suicide,” LCC Executive Director Jackie Mazzeo said.

The entry fee is $40 and includes all the art supplies needed and rocks to paint. There also will be a raffle and prizes for attendees.

The event is 21 and older with a retail bar open. Flavored shots will be sponsored by BreakThru Beverage and the Golden Nugget will provide hors d’oeuvres.

Space is limited, with only 125 tickets being sold, but the chamber is also taking donations for the cause, with every dollar raised being distributed directly to the schools.

The subject matter is completely up to each individual artist. The Chamber encourages the painters to “express your version of freedom and patriotism and what it means to you!” There will be images available to duplicate and BHC Rocks and other art instructors will be on hand to help give instruction.

Local celebrities will be participating, and when they finish painting their rocks they will auction them off as a competition to see who can raise the most with their artwork as an additional donation to the cause.

The other participants may take their rocks home, include them in the auction or donate them to the “Tree of Hope and Life” rock memorial going up in the Pyramid Canyon Day Use Park to honor those who are battling cancer or have been lost to the disease.

The memorial is in conjunction with the Connie Davis 5K Walk and Roll that takes place at the park every spring.

To reserve your spot at the event call Michelle at 702-298-2214.

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

Gold Diggers Nightclub within the Golden Nugget

Thursday, July 26 (5:30 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets