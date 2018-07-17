Bad to the Bone

It’s rare that George Thorogood takes anything in life too seriously. Does he care about trying to change the world one guitar lick at a time? No, not particularly. Is he trying to do better than the next guy? Nope.

As far as he’s concerned life is all about having fun, playing a bit of music and taking as many people as possible who want to go along on this crazy journey with him. And if you think at his age of 68 he has any intention of slowing down, forget it.

All we can say is, buckle up, people, you’re in for one hell of a sweet roller coaster ride.

“Lonesome George” plays music simply for the joy of playing music, and the thing is, Thorogood is ridiculously more talented than he gives himself credit for. Along the way, his music has left its mark in history and on his fans who continue to come to his shows after all these years. As proof, Thorogood received the 2018 B.B. King Award during this year’s Montreal International Jazz Festival. He is only the fifth recipient of the award created in 2014, to recognize the exceptional talent of an artist who has left an indelible mark on the blues scene. He is in good company with Charlie Musselwhite (2017), Taj Mahal (2016), James Cotton (2015) and the late great B.B. King himself, so congratulations are in order.

“I thank you. I don’t think it’s ever really going to sink in,” he told the Laughlin entertainer. “B.B. King is to blues what Hank Williams is to country music. He was the first blues artist I ever saw.

“It’s kind of a strange feeling to say I’ve been banging around the United States, but I’ve got to go to the Montreal International Jazz Festival in Quebec to get this award,” he laughs. “It hasn’t really sunk in just yet. I’m sure it will some day. After all, we’re talking about B.B. King here. You’re not talking about the Three Stooges Award or something here, you know. I’m like, ‘Hey, man, are you sure you’ve got the right guy?'”

We’re pretty sure, even if Thorogood isn’t convinced.

Early in his development, the guitar slinger paid attention to the music around him, took in what he saw and heard and chiseled away at it, proving he had the stones to take these sounds and distinctively make them his own.

Thorogood gained his first mainstream exposure as a support act for The Rolling Stones during their 1981 U.S. tour. In 1982, he released his best-known song, “Bad to the Bone,” and album of the same name. The song has gone on to appear in numerous movie soundtracks, video games, and even serve as theme song at college football games, professional bull riding competitions, other sporting events and monster truck rallies. Another of Thorogood’s hits, “Who Do You Love?” was the “anthem” of Samuel Adams beer commercials.

Along the way Thorogood has become a master guitarist in his own right. He became well-known during the early era of MTV, his albums Bad to the Bone and Born to Be Bad remain among his best sellers. Born to Be Bad went gold, spending 24 weeks on the charts, peaking at No. 32 on the Billboard 200.

Thorogood and his band The Destroyers have released scores of studio albums and their sound gets better with age. His hits also include “I Drink Alone,” “Move It On Over,” and others, but it all comes down to the powerhouse live shows for Thorogood and his guys.

Playing music could very well be Thorogood’s fountain of youth.

“We call it the fountain of middle age in this day and age,” he laughs.

With the soul of Robert Johnson apparent in his style of playing, and the rock star within making the move to join in the fun, playing hard and dirty is as natural as breathing for him. However, slowing things down for last year’s acoustic project, Party Of One, made him realize some challenges are better left to those who like them.

“Well it was very hard for me to do to begin with,” he said. “That’s why I stopped doing it. It was just more than I could handle, and people would say, ‘you’re doing a good job.’ But I said, ‘it’s taking too much out of me.’ I need to get a drummer, I need to get a bass player, I can’t do a Taj Mahal bit, I can’t write songs like Joni Mitchell, you know? When I got the electric guitar and a drummer, this is me, this is the real me right here. Get a hair cut and get a real job, that’s George, period,” he added. “End of conversation. Let’s go, let’s rock.”

Does he ever think that those of us who are a little older were lucky getting to experience when the Beatles first came here or seeing B.B. King in concert, along with other blues and rock greats? Did that spoil us when these masters set the standard so high?

“I agree with that 100 percent,” Thorogood said. “There are acts that got inspired by that and there are acts that had to suffer because once the Beatles did that, it almost became like ‘this is the norm’ but when we were kids we thought, ‘this is not the norm.’ There’s only one Babe Ruth. I like to say, ‘the Beatles did what they did, Dylan does what he does, the rest of us play blues.'”

So why does he think it is people gravitate towards the blues?

“I think the blues became so popular and has always been, no matter what form it is, blues to me, is a sad song,” he said. “It can be ‘Yesterday,’ or ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart,’ ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today,’ anything that’s sad is blues. I asked this person once, ‘what’s the one emotion that everybody experiences in their life at some time and this guy gave me the worst answer and says, ‘well, love.’ I went, ‘are you kidding me, you’re out of your mind.’ The one big emotion everybody can relate to is pain.

“There’s more times in your life when you’re hurtin’ more than you’re happy,” he added. “That’s why entertainment was created. You’re on your way to your job, which you don’t care for, or your marriage isn’t working out, or you don’t feel too good, but then you hear ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ on the radio and you go, ‘hey, I can make it. I can get through it, man.’ Anything that’s like that, it picks up your spirits.

“Carlos Santana once said, ‘these people need healing, George.’ I never heard anybody put it that way. Sometimes I think, I just can’t make it today, then I hear Steve Miller and I’m like, ok, man, I’m cool again.”

If the whole point of music was to make people feel happy, what does Thorogood think about his music as adrenaline for things like bull riding and monster trucks where “Bad to the Bone” is a popular theme song?

“There’s no accounting for taste, I mean, I can’t control these things, you know?” he said. “Bobby Bonilla came up to the plate in the 1997 World Series, and I was watching on television and as he swung at the ball they played ‘Bad to the Bone.’ Bob Costas, who is now in the Sports Announcers Hall of Fame, was announcing the game and as they played ‘Bad to the Bone,’ Costas said, ‘Bobby Bonilla coming to the plate playing to the legendary song George Thorogood’s ‘Bad to the Bone.’ And consequently in that game, maybe at that bat, he hit a home run. So years later I came up to Bob and I said, ‘Bob, thanks for getting me into the World Series.'”

What’s the story behind the song anyway?

“It’s a saying in our neighborhood,” he explained. “Everybody would say, ‘Steve McQueen is bad,’ ‘Keith Richards is bad,’ meaning groovy, or meaning ‘outta sight.’ There was a guy in our neighborhood and he would say ‘He’s bad to death’…bad to death… I thought bad to death,…no that’s a little extreme. Bad to something, bad to my soul? Nah, that would work for Jimmy Cliff maybe, I thought ‘bad to the bone.’

“Another thing I learned from Johnny Cash, was always put a song in a title that rhymes with a lot of things. So we pieced that together and there was a lot of thought going into that. It was premeditated.

“As a matter of fact, we were rehearsing the song and I was doing a show with the Rolling Stones, and a man came up to me and said, ‘I heard you’re writing songs now.’ I said, ‘yeah, I’m writing a few songs.’ This man said, ‘well if they’re anything like bone you’re gonna be alright. And the man was David Geffen. I’d never met him, and I said. ‘Hey man, how did you even know about that song?’ He said. ‘George, it’s my job to know these things.’ And I knew we had something, we rushed right into the studio after that.”

How would Thorogood classify his take on blues?

“My brand of blues is fun blues,” he said. “I think there’s enough challenges in your life as it is, I don’t want challenges in my work. I’m not up for that. I’m like, give me something I can do and it’s not an uphill run, ’cause this whole business is an uphill run. The whole business of entertainment — you, me, anybody who’s into it, the whole thing is a long shot. The whole thing is a tough grind.

That means no acoustic stuff in the show Thorogood is bringing to Laughlin.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “I’m going there with the full-on boogie band and rock the place. C’mon, man, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, you don’t ask the J. Giles Band to go acoustic, ok? That’s just not going to happen.

About the only thing Thorogood is serious about are causes near and dear to his heart. Proceeds will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to help find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients.

“Now that’s a challenge. Now we’re talking about reality,” he said. “Let’s talk about something that’s important. There are challenges out there and they’re serious challenges that have to be addressed. And if the Destroyers can help out with that in any way, shape or form, we’re there and we’re gonna do it my way. I’ll take a couple of bucks from the party and put it in the can. You need something? We’re there to help. But don’t tell me to turn down or slow down.”

Is there anything in this man’s musical journey that he would deem the craziest?

“I won’t say craziest because there would be too many of them, but I think the biggest surprise I ever had — and if that surprise ever goes away, then I’ll go away — is every night when I walk on that bandstand and I hear those people. If that stops, I stop.”

Speaking of stopping, no one ends a conversation like Lonesome George.

“Is Nicholson still on the phone?” he yells to his assistant while on the phone with us. “And Barbra Streisand, she called again? I gotta go.”

Well, last time it was Martin Scorsese and Nicholson on the phone, we reminded him.

“Well, you know me,” he laughs. “Hey, life is short, if you can’t have fun, what’s the point.”

GEORGE THOROGOOD

The E Center at the Edgewater

Saturday, July 21 (8 p.m.)

