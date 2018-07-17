It’s no wonder people of all ages continue to know about ABBA music, despite the fact the curtain closed on the rock/pop supergroup back in the 1980s. The popularity of their songs has continued long after they topped the music charts so long ago.

They sold 375 million records worldwide from 1972 to 1982, making them the fourth best-selling music artists in the history of recorded music. To this day, they continue to sell between 2 million and 3 million albums a year because of prolific hits like “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Honey Honey,” “Mamma Mia,” “SOS,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money Money,” “Knowing You Knowing Me,” and, of course their signature chartbuster, “Dancing Queen.” Sure the music speaks for itself and has stood the test of time, but the movie and musical Mamma Mia! only made the group more popular to more people and younger generations. Now with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again about to hit the movie theaters, no doubt that will increase the popularity of tribute groups like AbbaFab.

So why would tributes benefit from ABBA’s popularity? Tributes are the only way people have the opportunity to hear the music live these days, and AbbaFab is one of the best out there.

They’ve played to sold-out crowds around the country and internationally and feature a cast of stand-out musicians and vocalists second to none.

Produced by TAD Management of Phoenix, the multimedia production is a tribute to some of the best music produced in the ’70s and ’80s recreated by some of the best performers in the business.

“Our vocalists and musicians have toured the world as solo artists and band members and have come together to create the most entertaining ABBA tribute on the market today,” said Terry Davies, CEO and company founder. “From ABBA’s earliest hits to ‘Mamma Mia,’ AbbaFab will take you on a technicolor journey that is unmatched.

“ABBA fans love it and new ABBA fans are created at every show. There’s no generation gap here, so let’s ALL party like it’s 1979,” Davies said.

While this isn’t AbbaFab’s first trip to Laughlin, this time the show sports a different cast. Davies, along with his wife Anna and son Nick, all performed in the show, however, he has turned over the reins to Kayla Kenzior (Agnetha), Katrina Hagofsky (Anna-Frid), Adam Bei (Benny/piano), Scotty Pearson (Bjorn/guitar), Julia Tramer (bass, guitar, keys), Stevie Hagel (drums), and Hollie Cavanagh (keys).

This show concentrates on recreating the look and feel of an original ABBA concert in the 1970s.

The route to creating the ABBA tribute was circuitous. After playing the European tours with a variety of bands, Davies and Anna came to America in 1982. They recorded an album (Communicate) with a group called Nu Attitude and achieved moderate success.

In 2006, the family moved to Phoenix and opened a showroom called Skye. Guess what? It was a combination dinner theater featuring dining to music provided by the best musicians in Phoenix Davies could find. And it was the seedbed for the ABBA tribute.

“We’re not like other ABBA tributes,” Davies explains. “We’re not a theater production and we’re not just a concert — we’re somewhere in between. The energy is high and there’s humor in the show. When the cast is on stage, the audience won’t know where to look because there’s so much going on.

“They sound exactly like the band, the percussion and the guitar, the vocals are spectacular. And everyone just has a ball and a blast.”

While Davies always has been an ABBA fan it was when Mamma Mia! came out that their music took off.

“It took the recognition of their music to a whole new level,” says Davies. “They easily have 20-22 songs that everybody knows. ‘Dancing Queen’ is probably the one song that goes over really well no matter what. The audience really gets into it. And because of the movie, ‘Honey, Honey’ is one everybody loves now. It was never a hit here, but people want to hear it now.

“‘So Long’ was a hit for ABBA in England. We do it the end of the show as our way of saying ‘see ya.’ It’s a cool song.”

While the music is a given, Davies still had to put together a viable show.

“The biggest challenge was on the technical side,” he said. “We didn’t want a show to be about a bunch of people who sing songs and then go off the stage. One of the things that was unique about ABBA is they were the first group to have music videos with every song. When they performed ‘Dancing Queen’, for example, they had a music video to go with it. This was prior to MTV.

“What we’ve done is use their videos in the background, the ABBA girls are singing in time to our girls singing their song on the stage. So the result is when you’re watching ‘Mamma Mia!, you’re watching our live band — and we play everything live. You’re also watching the original ABBA girls singing. It’s a cool fourth dimension to have them singing with our girls. It adds another element to our show.

Tribute or send up?

Davies had his take.

“We’re not like a lot of tribute artists in that we don’t take ourselves so seriously that we pretend to be people we’re not,” said Davies. “At the same time, we don’t want to be cartoon characters of the music we’re trying to pay tribute to. The result is a pretty accurate, high energy concert that represents their music with integrity.”

ABBAFAB

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside

Wednesday-Sunday, July 18-22 (8 p.m.)

