Get Movin’

Not many shows start off on a stage and end up in the aisles, breaking that wall between performer and spectator. However, when an act is recreating that sassy era of big band music through song and dance, things most likely will spill out into the audience simply because one stage can’t contain all that jazz and swing.

Remember those days of being fast on your feet for jitterbugs and lindys?

It doesn’t take much for these classic songs to grab hold and take people on a nostalgic, historical journey through one of the most important genres in American music. Listening and watching can quickly turn into tapping a toe or shaking a leg, clapping hands or bobbing heads in time to the beat. Then there’s no stopping the urge to jump out of those confining seats and move what your mama gave you.

That’s what a new show coming to the Riverside is all about. The “Big Band Theory” incorporates music, singing and dancing in this fierce combination that can’t help but move people into motion.

The show stars Alex Yost and Kim Styles on vocals, and features swing dancing by Alexandria Lee, Jacob Spinney, Julie Roman, Marshall Watson, Nick Peterson and Shannon Warf.

So in addition to purchasing a ticket to see the show, you might want to bring your dancing shoes… just in case.

About the cast…

Alex Yost was raised in the church choir, Southern gospel and swing and jazz favorites like Frank Sinatra. He continued to sing in honors choir in high school and went on to pursue music throughout his university career. He sang with many Southern gospel groups before landing a gig with Norwegian Cruise Lines for three years. Now his talent brings him to this new path of performing those smooth crooner jazz vibes.

Kim Styles has performed all over the world, along with some of the best musicians out there, singing many different styles of music including top 40, jazz, blues, standards, classical and country. She toured with James Brown, and has opened for acts such as Gladys Knight, Chubby Checker, Little Anthony and the Imperials, John Belushi, Rich Little and others. Since moving to Las Vegas in 1997, she has performed at many hotels along the Strip, and she has spent time in the studio recording her own music.

Marshall Watson is a professional swing dancer, performing at various live events and productions throughout the world. He has danced in numerous music videos for artists such as Katy Perry, The Plain White T’s, The Jonas Brothers, Capital Cities, Paolo Nutini, Dustbowl Revival, and Johnny Hallyday. Watson also is a National Jitterbug Championship finalist, known for his dapper fashion and smooth dance style.

Julie Roman is a classically trained concert pianist/vocalist who also has a passion for collaborating with vintage swing dancers from around the world to compete, teach, choreograph or perform. She currently performs with several Phoenix-based teams including the Rain and Shine Shufflers, The Phoenix Bomb Squad and the Gypsy Jitterbugs.

Jacob Spinney is a vintage swing dancer and instructor from Phoenix, specializing in the Lindy Hop, Charleston, Collegiate Shag and Balboa. He has won, placed in and made the finals in numerous state and national swing dance competitions throughout the southwest.

Shannon Warf’s enthusiastic energy is ever present in every step she takes. She’s been dancing professionally since the ’90s, in addition to training and performing with some of the best dancers in the world, with a style that is diverse and encompassing. Warf danced on iconic shows such as “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” and “Splash,” one of the most well-known stage shows in Vegas. She also has appeared on MTV and in many commercials for Pepsi, Mandalay Bay Resort and Bellagio Hotel and Casino. She’s danced with The Brian Setzer Orchestra and Cherry Poppin’ Daddies.

Alexandria Lee is a painter and installation artist some days and a performing artist and actress on other days. She works in film, commercials, theater and dance. She recently starred as the first female character to perform with the Blue Man Group in Vegas as a robot.

Nick Peterson has been dancing since the sounds of the Retro Swing Revival were heard on the Vegas Strip back in 1998. He held a faculty teaching position at UNLV teaching swing dance for nine semesters and has taught at events all around the United States.

In 2006, Peterson and his partner won first place at the National Jitterbug Championships and he was inducted into the International Swing Dance Hall of Fame in 2009. He currently performs with the Vegas vintage dance troupe, SwingDanceVegas.

BIG BAND THEORY

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside

Thursday-Sunday, July 12-15 (8 p.m.)

