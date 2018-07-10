Crashing Pins

Offering 34 lanes, bumper bowling and glow-in-the-dark bowling, Riverside Lanes has the latest and greatest technology and a huge alley to accommodate more than 200 bowlers at once.

Every lane has automatic scoring, GS model pinsetters for accurate placement, and can be set up with bumpers.

Riverside Lanes is on the second floor of the Riverside by the Sports Book. It is open Sunday-Thursday (8 a.m.-midnight), and Friday-Saturday (8 a.m.-2 a.m.).

One round of bowling costs $4.25 for adults Sunday-Thursday, and $5 on weekends and holidays. There are discounts for children and seniors. Shoe rental is $4.75 per person. It costs $30 to rent a lane for one hour Sunday-Thursday and $45 on weekends, and that price includes shoe rentals for up to six people. Riverside Lanes accepts cash only.

Birthday and party packages are also available. Call 888-590-2695 for more information.

There is a snack shop at the alley as well, so if you get hungry while you’re playing you don’t have to go far to find a refreshment. They have hot dogs, pizza, nachos, ice cream, soft drinks and more.

RIVERSIDE LANES PRO SHOP

The Riverside Lanes Pro Shop has all the latest in bowling gear from balls to shoes, grips, bags and more. Their professionally-trained staff will fit customers with a ball and drill the ball in shop. They offer polyester and “reactive resin” balls.

Currently the store special is a polyester ball, ball bag, shoes and professional ball drilling for $110.95. The same special with a reactive ball goes for $152.95.

LEAGUES

There are a variety of leagues that play each night at Riverside Lanes. Players of all abilities are welcome, and you can come with a whole team or fill an empty spot in an existing team. Some leagues are for singles, doubles, triples, youth, seniors, ladies, mixed pairs and more. Stop by the front desk at the alley to check out all the leagues and find your fit. Sign-ups for fall leagues are now open. Contact the league coordinator at 702-298-2677 for more information.

COSMIC BOWLING

Every Friday and Saturday night after league is over (around 8:30 p.m. depending on the league), the alley turns glow-in-the-dark with lasers and music playing for the last few hours. Cosmic bowling rates are $6 per round, $6 for shoes and $55 for an hour (includes shoe rental for six people).

BOWLING FOR PETS

S.A.I.N.T (Saving Animals In Need Together) is hosting its annual “Bowling For Pets” fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 5, with proceeds benefitting their Low Cost Spay and Neuter Program and the Saving Lives Adoption Program. This is a no tap, 9-pin event with 34 lanes, and four people to a lane. The cost is $20 per person; to pre-register, call the Riverside Bowling Center office at 888-590-2695.

LAUGHLIN BLAST TOURNAMENT

The 8th annual Laughlin Blast is a senior no-tap doubles handicap tournament, coming up Aug. 20-22 at Riverside Lanes. All bowlers must be age 55 or older. It is a bracketed tournament with prizes and drawings for each division. Sunday, Aug. 19, there will be an EZZ Blast fun night for single bowlers. For more information, see LaughlinBlast.com or call 619-251-9660.