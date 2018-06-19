Lasting Legacy

It’s unfathomable to think that a group of ragtag British musicians who’s biggest worry at one point was fitting both equipment and guys into one van for the occasional gig would lay the groundwork for a legacy lasting longer than they ever could have imagined.

Yes became one of the biggest bands in progressive rock history and true pioneers of the genre, beginning in 1968, at a time when the music scene on the U.K. side of the pond was spreading its wings in many directions, experimenting with sounds, various configurations of instruments and vocal harmonies. Yes created such a unique blend that transcended anything anyone had experienced as yet.

As a result, their enormous body of work has stood the test of time, despite the coming and going of members, egos, the evolution of sound, changes in the musical landscape, the death of Chris Squire in 2015, and everything in between to celebrate 50 years as a band.

To mark the occasion they have embarked on their 50th Anniversary North American tour titled #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of YES, with one of their stops at the Edgewater’s E Center on Saturday, June 23.

While original members have either passed or retired, the current lineup includes guys who are as close to original members as possible, joining the band as early as 1970, while others were hand-picked by the originals to step into their shoes. They reflected on what it means to be part of the legacy, while carrying it forward into the future.

“Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent,” shares guitarist Steve Howe. “We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fan base, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes.”

“I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band’s rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris’ chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris’ pre-

eminent bass and vocals,” says drummer Alan White. “Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris’ importance to Yes, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of ‘Onward’ to his huge memory. I’m so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!”

“Being a member of the band during its 50th anniversary is a privilege and honor,” adds Geoff Downes (keys). “It is awe-inspiring to reflect on the caliber and invention of the musicians who have forged the legacy of Yes since 1968, always pushing the boundaries. Playing on stage with founder member Tony Kaye to launch the 50th anniversary (on this year’s Cruise to the Edge) was a wonderful experience for the band and our fans, to whom we dedicate this special tour.”

Kaye also will be sitting in on the entire 50th Anniversary Tour.

“The 50th Anniversary Tour is obviously a milestone and although I was not anticipating going on the road again, the opportunity to play Yes music again with such great guys was something I couldn’t turn down,” Kaye stated. “I am most looking forward to reconnecting with Steve after so many years, and playing again with Alan, Jon, Billy, and especially with Geoff, who was so generous to me on the CTTE Cruise.

In addition to Howe, White, Sherwood and Downes, the lineup includes vocalist Jon Davison, who has been with the group since 2011.

The band is known for its expansive songs, esoteric lyrics, elaborate album art and live stage sets, and 21 studio albums.

Yes‘ debut album, released on July 25, 1969, is considered to be one of the first progressive rock albums. Vocalist Jon Anderson and bassist Chris Squire formed Yes in 1968, with their former band mates guitarist Peter Banks (who came up with the name), keyboardist Tony Kaye, and drummer Bill Bruford.

The record presents the early development of the sound that characterizes the band’s later records; impeccable high harmonies; clearly defined, emphatic playing; and an approach to music that derived from folk and classical far more than the R&B from which most rock of their contemporaries drew their inspiration — but it was much more in a pop music context, featuring covers of Beatles and Byrds songs. Also present was a hint of the space rock sound in which they would later come to specialize.

From topping the charts to epic pieces taking up a side of vinyl, and even both at the same time, Yes is among the longest lasting and the most successful of the ’70s progressive rock groups, proving to be one of the lasting success stories from that musical genre. The band overcame a generational shift in its audience and the departure of its most visible members at key points in its history to reach the end of the century as the definitive progressive rock band. Where rivals such as Emerson, Lake & Palmer withered away commercially after the mid-’70s, and Genesis and King Crimson altered their sounds so radically as to become unrecognizable to their original fans, Yes retained the same sound, and performed much of the same repertoire that they were doing in 1971, and for their trouble, found themselves being taken seriously a quarter of a century later.

Their audience remained huge because they had always attracted younger listeners with their mix of daunting virtuosity, cosmic (often mystical) lyrics, complex musical textures, and powerful yet delicate lead vocals.

Their initial inspiration, at least as far as the precision of their vocals, according to Squire, was the pop/soul act The Fifth Dimension.

Shire and Anderson learned that they shared several musical interests, including an appreciation for the harmony singing of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, and within a matter of days were trying to write songs together. They began developing the beginnings of a sound that incorporated harmonies with a solid rock backing, rooted in Squire’s very precise approach to the bass, combining for strong vocals and powerful instrumental backup.

The British music scene at this time was in a state of flux. The pop/psychedelic era, with its pretty melodies and delicate sounds, was drawing to a close, replaced by the heavier sounds of groups like Cream. Progressive rock, with a heavy dose of late 19th century classical music, was also starting to make a noise in the guise of acts such as The Nice and the original Deep Purple.

The group’s fame in England continued to rise as they opened for Iron Butterfly on tour, but it was with the release of The YES Album in 1971 that the public began to glimpse the group’s full potential.

That record, their first made up entirely of original compositions, was filled with complex, multi-part harmonies. Loud, heavily layered guitar and bass parts, beautiful and melodic drum parts and surging organ passages bridging them all. The album opened a new phase in the group’s history and its approach to music. None of it was pop music in the “Top 40” sense of the word, but rather, it was built on compositions that resembled sound paintings rather than songs.

The band continued to build on their musical philosophy’s distinctive complexity with each and every successive album.

Their album 90125 (1983) was their highest-selling album, contained the U.S. number-one single, “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

Yes’ classical music influences offered a level of intellectual stimulation, the likes of which Led Zeppelin seldom bothered. And Yes played loud and hard; they were progressive, but they weren’t wimps. Their music seemed to evoke the most appealing elements of heavy metal rock, psychedelic music, the work of composers as different as Igor Stravinsky and film composer Jerome Moross, and Eastern religion, all wrapped in songs running upwards of 22 minutes — an entire side of a vinyl album.

The band’s lyrics often possessed complex subtexts drawn from religious and literary sources that made for interesting intellectual analysis, and something that college students could listen to with no shame or rationalizing.

The album jacket for Fragile was an extension of the music inside, designed by artist Roger Dean, it featured surreal landscape graphics, which evoked images seemingly related. These paintings would become part and parcel of the audience’s impression of Yes’ music, and later tours by the group would feature stage sets designed by Dean as an integral part of the shows.

Fans on this side of the pond will get to experience all of it in what could be the best form of all and the way nature intended, live, loud with every nuance and detail in tact.

YES

The E Center at the Edgewater

Saturday, June 23 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets