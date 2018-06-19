The Colorado River is a beautiful sight to gaze upon from the shore, but for a better look into the area, the ideal vantage point is found when you are right on the water yourself. The Riverside Resort offers the perfect scenic tour aboard its USS Riverside cruise boat for guests to sit back, relax and take in the scenery.

The cruise sets sail seven days a week at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Saturday they also offer two sunset cruises at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The cruise lasts about one hour and 20 minutes and costs $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12 and children 2 and under are free. For tickets, see the ticket booth at the bottom of the escalator by Loser’s Lounge, on the way to the dock.

The trip is worth every penny for the wealth of information guests receive along the way. As you sit in either the air-conditioned lower cabin or the shaded upper deck, a narration of the area’s history plays, telling the stories of Davis Dam and the workers, early pioneers such as James Ohio Pattie and Jedediah Smith, Hoover Dam, and the Laughlin Bridge. It also gives information on the water flow of the river and the tide, which is controlled by the dam.

The tour is unique, as it is the only commercial craft in the area that passes underneath the Laughlin Bridge. Don Laughlin commissioned the Laughlin bridge to be built, and it opened to the public in 1987. The USS Riverside was constructed a few years later and completed in 1992.

The first leg of the trip leaves the Riverside dock and heads north to Davis Dam, where the boat turns around and then passes under the bridge again, heading south as far as Harrah’s property.

As the boat passes by the various casino properties the narration continues, telling the date each casino opened and the unique traits of the property. It gives an interesting view of the casinos, showing the beaches, pools and restaurants that you wouldn’t otherwise see from that perspective.

The tour is a great way to kick back for a bit and you can leave the rest to the experienced crew. There is a bar in the lower cabin and the staff also will service the top deck with beer, wine, mixed drinks, soft drinks and snacks for purchase. Guests are free to roam around the boat, catching a breeze looking out over the railing on the top deck or checking out the view from the comfort of the lower cabin.

Kids will love this tour too. The captain invites the youngsters into his cabin to take a look from behind the wheel, and may even let them steer the boat if the coast is clear. Nothing was bigger than the smiles on their faces as they walked out of his cabin with a certificate validating their turn at the wheel.

The boat also can be rented out for private functions and weddings. You can book a one-hour and 15-minute cruise down the river for your wedding ceremony, and return to the Riverside Resort to hold your reception in one of its banquet rooms. You also could book a double cruise (two and a half hours) and host your reception on the boat as well. The boat holds about 90 people including the crew. NOTE: If you choose to hold the ceremony during the cruise an Arizona marriage license is required, but if the boat is docked, a Nevada license is required.

The USS Riverside Charter Package reserves the entire boat for your private wedding and includes a minister, a round of champagne for you and your guests, two long-stemmed toasting glasses for the couple and two T-shirts for the couple.

Flowers, decorations and more can be added to your package to suit the couple’s needs. Call the event coordinator at 702-298-2535, Ext. 5696 for more information.