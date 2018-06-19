Join the Club

Get more out of your gaming experience by joining the players’ clubs at the various Laughlin casinos. Each offers special discounts and perks for joining their club, and they are all free to join! The more you play, the more points you earn, and the greater the rewards. Take a look at the following benefits for each club card and start earning today!

Riverside Resort

King of Clubs Players’ Club

Five Tiers: Bronze – Available upon enrollment, Silver – Earn 1,000 base points in six months, Emerald – Earn 6,000 base points in six months, Gold – Earn 12,500 base points in six months and Platinum – Earn 30,000 base points in six months.

Rewards: Bronze – Redeem points for free play or cash back; receive comp dollars. Additionally for Silver – $10 daily resort fee waived on complimentary rooms; birthday offers; drawing ticket multiplier; appreciation gifts. Additionally for Emerald – Bonus point multiplier days; premium drinks at casino bars while actively gaming; Earn tier status and receive bonus points. Additionally for Gold – Friends and family complimentary stay (upon availability); VIP hotel check-in; VIP line entrance at King of Clubs, VIP line entrance at restaurants, personal casino host; preferred seating in Don’s Celebrity Theatre (upon availability). Additionally for Platinum – VIP platinum parking; premium Wi-Fi for up to four devices, two complimentary bottles of water per stay; Mastercard gift card; comp dollars redeemable at gift shops (excluding smoke shop); complimentary room upgrade (upon availability).

You can enroll and check your points online at http://www.riversideresort.com/casino.aspx?id=132, or stop by the King of Clubs Players’ Club booth within the casino. For additional Riverside cardholder promotional offers, see “Promotions.”

Aquarius

ace|PLAY Club

Four Tiers: Blue, Orange, Green and Red.

Play slots and table games to earn points and redeem them for cash, slot play and comps. 600 points = $1 cash, 500 points = $1 slot play, and 300 points = $1 comp.

Loyalty Bonus Dividends: Red and Green level members accumulate a dividend, which also can be redeemed for cash, slot play and comps. These members must maintain or exceed their level through their evaluation date.

Orange, Green and Red cards receive a 25 percent buffet discount and a 10 percent discount at participating restaurants. Blue cards receive a 10 percent discount at the buffet and participating restaurants.

To sign up for membership, see the ace|Play Center within the casino. For additional Aquarius gaming promotions for cardholders, see “Promotions.”

Avi

myAdvantage Club

Three Tiers: Preferred – 0-999 base points, Exclusive – 1,000-49,999 base points, and Signature – 50,000+ base points.

Members earn one point for $1 bets on reels, video reels, and video keno, $2 bets on video poker, and a $20 bet on table games. Poker players earn 500 points for one hour of active play. Every 500 points earned is redeemable for $1.

Rewards: Preferred – 10 percent room and restaurant discount; exclusive pre-sale entertainment tickets. Exclusive – 15 percent room and restaurant discount; exclusive presale entertainment tickets; one monthly two-for-one buffet voucher; one free monthly car wash; 10 percent discount on jet ski rentals; bonus entries for select promotions; exclusive VIP invitations for special events. Signature – 20 percent room and restaurant discount; exclusive presale entertainment tickets; meet and greet passes (based on availability); four free buffet vouchers per month; free drip coffee upgrade at Mojave Roast; VIP express line at Native Harvest Buffet and Feather’s Café; one free car wash per week; 15 percent discount on jet ski rentals; VIP parking; suite upgrades; complimentary room nights; personal casino host; exclusive signature gifts; exclusive birthday offers; bonus entries for select promotions; exclusive VIP invitations for special events; dedicated line at the myAdvantage Club booth and casino cage; earn double the points on all gaming activity.

Points are redeemable for cash back, slot play, food and beverage, hotel stays, retail and gift shop, event tickets, movie tickets and Kids Quest. Points expire after 18 months without gaming activity on your account. To sign up, see Player Services within the casino. For more on Avi promotions for cardholders, see “Promotions.”

Golden Nugget

24K Select Club

Four Tiers: 24 Karat – 0-3,999 tier credits, Premier – 4,000-23,999 tier credits, Chairman – 24,000-99,999 tier credits and Elite – 100,000+ tier credits.

Play slots and table games to earn tier credits (to advance tier levels), comp dollars redeemable for restaurant, hotel, and retail purchases, and slot points redeemable for slot play.

Comp dollars may be used at any Golden Nugget property and over 500 Landry’s Inc. restaurants nationwide.

Slot points and comp dollars will be valid for two years from the time they were earned. Tier benefits earned within the year will continue through the following year if players maintain the minimum tier credit qualifications for their current status.

To sign up for membership, see the 24K Select Club Booth within the casino. For more on Golden Nugget cardholder promotional offers, see “Promotions.”

Tropicana

Trop Advantage Club

Five Tiers: Green – automatic with sign-up, Copper – 500 tier points, Gold – 5,000 tier points, Platinum – 25,000 tier points and Black – 100,000 tier points.

Rewards: Green – Comp dollars and special offers based on play; 10 percent buffet discount. Copper – Trop dollars, comp dollars, and special offers based on play; 15 percent buffet and cabana discount; up to 30 percent off an annual Carnival Cruise, discounted annual stay at select station casinos and at any Tropicana Entertainment property (excluding Tropicana Laughlin). Gold – Trop dollars, comp dollars, and special offers based on play; 25 percent discount on the buffet and cabanas; 10 percent discount at restaurants; annual cruise on Carnival Cruise Line; annual stay at select station casinos and at any Tropicana Entertainment property (excluding Tropicana Laughlin). Platinum – Trop dollars, comp dollars, and special offers based on play; 50 percent discount on the buffet and cabanas; 25 percent discount at restaurants; premium drinks; VIP check-in; annual cruise on Carnival Cruise Line; annual stay at select station casinos and at any Tropicana Entertainment property (excluding Tropicana Laughlin); exclusive invitations, host team assignment; and double cash back multiplier. Black – Trop dollars, comp dollars, and special offers based on play; complimentary buffet tickets and cabanas; 50 percent discount at restaurants; premium drinks; Steakhouse birthday dinner for four; VIP check-in; preferred valet and self-parking; priority reservation; suite upgrades (based on availability); annual cruise on Carnival Cruise Line; annual stay at select station casinos and at any Tropicana Entertainment property (excluding Tropicana Laughlin); two free tickets to select shows, exclusive invitations, a member celebration; personal host; and triple cash back multiplier.

For more details on Trop Advantage benefits and to join the club, visit the Trop Advantage Center within the casino. For more cardholder promotional offers, see “Promotions.”

Colorado Belle/Edgewater

Access Players Club

Five Tiers: Preferred, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Rewards: Comps and monthly free play available at every level. Discounts at restaurants and the buffet are valid only when paying with cash or comp dollars. Preferred – Five percent discount at the Grand Buffet. Bronze – Birthday offers; higher promotional awards; 10 percent discount at the Grand Buffet, Hickory Pit, 32 Below, Loading Dock and Pints Brewery. Silver – Birthday offers; higher promotional awards; complimentary event tickets; Grand Buffet priority line pass; 20 percent discount at the Grand Buffet, Hickory Pit, 32 Below, Loading Dock and Pints Brewery. Gold- Birthday offers; higher promotional awards; complimentary event tickets; priority line pass at Casino Services, Grand Buffet, Loading Dock, Hickory Pit and Pints Brewery; VIP hotel check-in, priority reservations at Hickory Pit and Loading Dock; priority buffet seating; priority valet service; 40 percent discount at the Grand Buffet; 30 percent discount at Hickory Pit, 32 Below, Loading Dock and Pints Brewery. Platinum – Birthday offers; higher promotional awards; complimentary event tickets; priority line pass at Casino Services, Grand Buffet, Loading Dock, Hickory Pit and Pints Brewery; VIP hotel check-in, priority reservations at Hickory Pit and Loading Dock; priority buffet seating; priority valet service; VIP parking; suite upgrade; 50 percent discount at the Grand Buffet; 40 percent discount at Hickory Pit, 32 Below, Loading Dock and Pints Brewery. 500 points earned= $1 reward. Point and comp balances expire after one year without activity.

Sign up for Access membership at Casino Services or at any table game within either casino. For more on Access promotional offers, see “Promotions.”

Harrah’s

Total Rewards Club

Four Tiers: Gold – 0-4,999 tier credits, Platinum – 5,000-14,999 tier credits, Diamond – 15,000- 149,000 tier credits and Seven Stars – 150,000+ tier credits.

Rewards: With all cards, earn Reward Credits for gaming, hotel stays and shopping at Total Rewards resorts. Also enjoy free or discounted hotel stays, special member pricing at participating restaurants and exclusive presale access for select shows. Additionally for Platinum members: 15 percent discount at casino gift shops; complimentary valet and self-parking. Additionally for Diamond members: 15 percent off the best available advertised hotel rates; no resort fees with a hotel stay; guaranteed room with 72 hours notice in Atlantic City and Las Vegas; 20 percent discount at casino gift shops; $100 celebration dinner; access to Diamond Lounges; priority lines at hotel check-in, restaurants, casino cages and the Total Rewards Center; VIP reservation hotline. Additionally for Seven Stars members: upgrade to best available room at check-in; complimentary early check-in and late check-out; 25 percent discount at casino gift shops; $500 celebration dinner; retreat to any Total Rewards destination with airfare up to $1,200, round-trip transportation between the airport and hotel and $500 dining folio; Companion Card (share your status with someone special); invitation to signature events and Seven Stars Signature Experiences eligibility.

Earn one Reward Credit and one Tier Credit for every $1 spent on hotel accommodations, dining, shopping, or amenity experiences (golf, spa, etc.).

For additional total rewards partner benefits, visit https://www.caesars.com/total-rewards/benefits-overview. To join the Total Rewards Club, see the Total Rewards Center within the Casino or join online at https://www.totalrewards.com/Program/. For additional Total Rewards promotional offers, see “Promotions.”