Dad’s Day Dining

Mother’s Day became an official nationally recognized day of honor in 1914. Father’s Day got its cap and gown and was signed into officialdom in 1972. It seems dads were a bunch of Rodney Dangerfields, who for more than half a century “couldn’t get no respect”.

Well, fathers have been getting a lot of ties and BBQ forks over the last 40 years to make up for it.

Actually, the delay in giving fathers their day is more than likely due to the fact the politicians of the early part of the last century were almost exclusively men—and fathers—and they just felt silly setting aside a day that said, “aren’t we great.” It was a woman senator (Margaret Chase Smith of Maine) who actually got the ball rolling in the late ‘50s to put Father’s Day on the map.

Some of the “macho” sentiment still rings true and many a dad out there doesn’t want any undue attention. But almost all dads will take you up on buying them a meal. That is why a few of the Laughlin casinos are offering special Father’s Day menu items and buffets with a manly “meat and potatoes” slant.

These pages contain a list of the Father’s Day specials at Laughlin casino restaurants on Sunday, June 17, of which we are aware. For a complete list of all the dining options at the Laughlin casinos, whether they have a special or not, see Dining Guide on pages 6-7.

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

• The Steakhouse

In addition to the regular menu there will be Father’s Day special of:

Short Ribs of Beef, loaded mashed potatoes, baby vegetables, red wine & mushrooms jus.

Price/When: $38—Sunday, June 17 (4 p.m.-close). Reservations recommended, call 702-298-4200.

• Carnegie’s Café

In addition to the regular menu there will be Father’s Day special of:

Steak Sandwich, steak fries, and a Bud Light Draught filled football mug.

Price/When: $13.99—Sunday, June 17 (special available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; the restaurant is open 24 hours).

• Roundhouse

Father’s Day Sunday Brunch includes a carving station with New York steak, honey baked ham; peel-and-eat shrimp, gourmet salad and fruit bar; waffle and French toast bar with Apple Brown Betty, strawberries, Bananas Foster, Peach Melba; Breakfast specialties such as eggs Benedict, quiche Lorraine, pancake wrapped sausage, western scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs, country fried potatoes, cinnamon sugar sticks, buttermilk biscuits, cheddar biscuits, oatmeal; American Southern selections including chicken fried steak and country gravy, southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops, bourbon glazed bread pudding.

Price/When: $16.19 with the Trop Advantage Green Card, $17.99 without the card —Sunday, June 17 (7 a.m.-1 p.m.).

Father’s Day Dinner Buffet includes a carving station with salt & pepper crusted beef, roasted turkey; gourmet salad and fruit bar; American & BBQ selections including pot roast with vegetables, baked fish with a citrus butter, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, mashed potatoes and gravy, herb roasted potatoes, sauteed broccoli and carrots, Texas chili mac, buttered corn, macaroni and cheese, buttermilk biscuits; Asian selections of sweet & sour pork, pot stickers, stir fry vegetables, fried rice, steamed rice; Italian selections including Chicken Angelo, Sicilian baked pasta, spaghetti with clam sauce, penne marinara, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers, garlic bread sticks, assorted pizzas; Mexican selections of chicken machaca, beef tacos with Spanish rice and refried beans, chips and salsa bar; Specialty dessert and ice cream station with assorted cakes, pastries, bread pudding, fruit cobbler, frozen yogurt and more.

Price/When: $12.59 with the Trop Advantage Green Card, $13.99 without the card —Sunday, June 17 (4 p.m.-close).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

• Bighorn Cafe

Father’s Day breakfast special including champagne, mimosa or pint of beer, All-American or Deuces Wild fruit bowl or parfait.

Price/When: 2 for $20— Sunday, June 17 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.); restaurant open 24 hours.

Father’s Day dinner special of a pint of beer, Caesar salad, rib eye steak, chef’s seasonal veggies, baked or mashed potato.

Price/Time: $26.99 per person—Sunday, June 17 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.); restaurant open 24 hours.

AVI RESORT & CASINO

• Feathers Cafe

In addition to the regular menu there will be a Father’s Day special of Grilled Seasoned Prime Rib —grilled to order, served with choice of either house soup or salad, choice of potato, chef’s vegetable and a dinner roll. Any dessert is an additional $2.99.

Price/When: $19.99 per person—Sunday, June 17 (special available from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; the restaurant is open 24 hours).

• MoonShadow Grille

In addition to the regular menu there will be a Father’s Day special of balsamic-glazed New York Steak —mesquite grilled New York Steak topped with Danish bleu cheese and garnished with crispy onion rings.

Price/When: $37.99 per person—Sunday, June 17 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.).

• Native Harvest Buffet

The Native Harvest Buffet offers a special Father’s Day dinner buffet featuring grilled sirloin and pork steaks, bratwurst, shrimp scampi, BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, onion rings, corn on the cob and more. Action stations, salad bar, dessert bar, more.

Price/When: $15.99 per person—Sunday, June 17 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.).

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

• Fresh Market Square Buffet

In addition to the extensive salad station, Mexican station, Asian Wok station, pizza and calzones, ice cream bar, bagel and lox, and cheese tray, the special items added to this buffet include:

Carving station with slow roasted prime rib au jus, roasted tom turkey breast and turkey thigh meat, cherry glazed ham; soups including 7-Seas, roasted butternut squash and menudo; seafood including orange-ginger peel-and-eat shrimp, grilled Cajun catfish, Pacific cod with chim churi sauce; entrées including BBQ smoked pork ribs, chicken parmesan, beef & broccoli, ranch-style fried chicken, Mediterranean Manicotti; teriyaki chicken stir fry; variety of traditional breakfast items including raspberry crepes and eggs Benedict; desserts including assorted fine cakes, Cherries Jubilee, Bananas Foster, raspberry bread pudding, fruit cobbler, apple strudel, assorted pies, eclairs, créme bruleé, and much more.

Price/When: $18.99 with Total Rewards card; $21.99 without the card—Sunday, June 17 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.).

GOLDEN NUGGET

• Saltgrass

In addition to the regular menu there will be Father’s Day special of: slow cooked and “fall-off-the-bone” tender BBQ Baby Back Ribs.

Price/Time: $23.99 per person—Sunday, June 17 (noon-10 p.m.).

• Claim Jumper

In addition to the regular menu there will be a Father’s Day special, the porterhouse steak.

Price/Time: $33.99 per person—Sunday, June 17 (noon-10 p.m.).