You’ll feel just like Danny and Sandy having a cherry soda at the new ’50s-themed diner in the Laughlin River Lodge, located downstairs, across from La Villita and Red Dragon. Along with the diner, the new space includes a 10-lane bowling alley, kids play zone, PC and video game room, and private party rooms.

Records line the walls throughout the alley and diner, along with retro posters and pictures of famous actors from the time, such as Cary Grant, James Dean, and Audrey Hepburn. The décor is all red, white and black, with the classic red plastic booths and checkered floor that may make you want to bust out the hand jive before you leave.

The alley, diner and game rooms are open Sunday-Thursday (10 a.m.- 10 p.m.) and weekends (8 a.m.- midnight).

ACTIVITIES

The brand new lanes and shiny colorful bowling balls are all set for customers to “strike up some fun,” as one wall reads within the alley. Prices for bowling are $3.50 per game or $25 for a one-hour lane rental Sunday-Thursday, and $4.50 per game and $35 for an hour rental on weekends and holidays. Bowling shoe rentals are $3.50 for adults and $3 for kids ages 10 and under.

Inside the diner there is an oversized Scrabble game on one wall, a shuffle board game and a pool table — all are free to play.

The kids play zone room is right off of the diner, where you can easily keep an eye on your kids while they play. There is a huge Lite Brite on one wall, Legos, Connect Four, Jenga, board games, toys, books, a TV and more to keep the kids interested while you wait for your food or play a game of pool.

The Gamer PC Alley is also just off of the diner. There you will find X-box, PlayStation, and Nintendo gaming consoles, along with rows of computers with tons of games to play by the hour. Gamers can use their established logins and play with friends or people from across the country.

PARTY ROOMS

The new space is a great place for birthday parties — bowling, games, food, ice cream — it’s all right there. And they have two party rooms for rent to give you some privacy. They have packages available that include all of the above and any package can be customized to fit your requests.

The first package includes one hour of bowling, shoe rental, assorted drinks, party decorations, balloons, and play area access for $12 per person. The second package adds pizza or sliders plus fries to the first package for $15 per person. Package three adds ice cream boards along with the first two packages for $17 per person.

FOOD & BEVERAGES

The diner offers a classic menu with hamburgers, chicken fingers and pizza, along with snacks like mac & cheese bites, onion rings, and nachos, among others. Banana splits, shakes, cookie sandwiches, sundaes, and floats of all flavors can be ordered as well. Ice cream boards that come with three or more ice cream flavors, syrup flavors and five or more toppings can be purchased to allow your whole group to mix, match and create your own sundaes. They also offer a selection of beer and liquor.