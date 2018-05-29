Look Who’s Talking

Grown men playing with dolls. When you read it like that, it comes off a bit creepy. But when you attach names like Jeff Dunham and Terry Fator to the picture you’d be surprised at the number of people lining up to watch grown men playing with dolls.

Dunham has been enjoying success with sold-out shows performed around the world, and Fator is kicking butt on Cirque shows and singing divas in Vegas.

Ventriloquists becoming the hottest tickets in the entertainment business surprise these guys probably more than anyone. It’s a testament to the creativity of ventriloquists to get people to connect with characters that spend most of their time in a trunk.

Add to that mix ventriloquist Kevin Johnson who has been making waves in the entertainment world with a technique that is unique to the point people think he’s faking it — and even guys like Dunham appreciate it.

Johnson got into ventriloquism in a most unusual way, by watching a parrot. He developed his skills as opening act for his magician grandfather, Harley Noles, but really got serious about this working-with-a-dummy thing when he became the “official” ventriloquist for Legoland Theme Park in Carlsbad, Calif.. While this wasn’t Broadway, it was a gig Johnson held for nine years — giving him the opportunity to hone his craft while making a living at the same time. Those of us who caught his show there couldn’t help but wonder why this guy wasn’t more well-known. He was twice honored as the “Best Male Performer” at any amusement park in the world.

His technique not only has audiences scratching their heads asking the silent question, “how does he do that,” but fellow ventriloquists are befuddled by it.

“I used to visit a pet store as a kid and I was amazed that parrots could talk like us but they didn’t have lips,” he told the Laughlin entertainer. “They used their tongues and throats to talk. It’s a theory I adopted and taught myself to talk all over again using my tongue and throat.

“I learned ventriloquism in the same way I believe all ventriloquists should learn—I’m self-taught,” he added. “It is wild. I get accused of being recorded because there’s no lip movement whatsoever. Other ventriloquists don’t get the technique I use and don’t understand or believe how I got to the point of no lip movement at all. This is the hardest to do on the letters ‘B,’ ‘P,’ ‘M’ and ‘V’ because those usually require your lips. But I’ve got the technique down so I can make those sounds without using my lips.”

“I was on ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2006, and at the same time the show aired, there was a ventriloquist convention in Kentucky. Jeff Dunham was lecturing at that time and a friend called me from the convention. He said they were watching my ‘Godzilla Theater’ performance and that the people at the convention thought it was impossible for me to be doing what I was doing. They were convinced I used a voice-over track. They didn’t believe it was real because it’s so different.

“My friend told me Jeff said, ‘I’m thankful for Kevin because he makes ventriloquism cool again.’ I was like, ‘Jeff said that?’ It was nice to get that recognition and I thought, now is the time to move on,” he said.

“Because of that show, I was asked to be on “Letterman” during his Ventriloquist Week. It was cool to be recognized as part of the reason for the return of ventriloquism and to be featured with the top ventriloquists in the country. Jeff Dunham and Terry Fator have kicked the door open for ventriloquists.

“Someone emailed me to tell me that in this online poll about ventriloquists, based on popularity and technique, I was in the top 10 with Jeff and Terry.

“I just think it’s interesting that an old-school vaudeville act is competing with the high tech of some of the Cirque shows that use holograms…that here we are using dummies…oh, excuse me, ‘mannequin Americans.’

“Clyde and Matilda are my most popular characters, my birds,” Johnson added.

“Harley and Haley were introduced in Laughlin a few years ago and last year audiences saw my latest character, Zeke.”

Working with “mannequin Americans” presents a different set of challenges, especially now when Johnson travels across the country and the ocean.

“We all know that airlines are good at losing luggage,” he said. “Well, in my case, when they lost my luggage, there went half my show. Of course, their statement was ‘we can send it to your hotel.’ I was like, ‘well, I’m not staying at a hotel, I’m on a cruise ship.’ I was in my room making towel animals trying to figure out who would be in the show. It’s interesting when you’re relying on your puppets being with you and they are back in Costa Rica. They were happy because they got time off but I had to remind them what happens in Costa Rica ends up on YouTube.”

Part of Johnson’s travels include regular stops at the Riverside Resort because he’s funny and exceptional at bringing the audience along on a trip of willing suspension of disbelief.

“We love the people, we love the theater and we love the river. The cool thing about coming to Laughlin is that I can bring my family. It’s the one trip a year we all get to do together. It’s good to have some quality family time and work at the same time.”

Speaking of trips, Johnson also has been working a lot of water gigs in addition to those on dry land.

“We’ve been working about 25 cruises a year, which is a lot,” he said. “It’s virtually half the year. But I’m very excited to be coming back to the Riverside.”

While the show is clean, it is for all ages.

“The challenge is really hitting the comedy at all ages at all levels,” Johnson said. “Some jokes children get and some jokes have double meanings with adult humor in the manner of a Pixar or Disney movie. Kids think it’s funny in one regard while adults can enjoy it on a different level.

“I headlined at Ace’s Comedy Club where it was really a challenge working with other comedians who are not necessarily as clean as I am. My fear is always someone saying, ‘Oh, great, it’s Sesame Street.’ I have to fight that battle. Comedy likes to be ‘on the edge’ but I like to use the term ‘provocative,’ which is not necessarily adult. It provokes thinking but not in a filthy way.

“Working at Legoland you have to be squeaky clean. When I was at Ace’s people came up to me and said, ‘We saw you when you were working at Legoland and this was a totally different show than what we expected. There was some similarities with the birds, but otherwise it’s a whole new show and that’s refreshing.'”

Johnson always is working on the act to keep it current and relevant.

“I always try to find pop culture to keep it current. I do very little political humor, if any at all,” he said. “It’s pretty neutral. I don’t want to make people angry or have them choose sides.

“You have to be very careful about politics, religion and race. I stay away from it. Outside of that, everything else is fair game,” he added.

How does he come up with the personalities of his puppets?

“Much of my comedy style is based on recall humor—it’s when people recall something in their personal lives that directly relates to them,” he said. “We’re more like a sit-com, all the characters are believable because of how I develop their personalities.

“The old man character is every bit like my grandfather, who he’s modeled after. I’ve had people tell me after a show, ‘that guy is just like my father.’ They’re believable in that regard. I don’t want my characters so far-fetched that they’re aliens from outer space.

“With my birds, it’s like I have an angel and a devil on my shoulder. Whenever I come up with a new character, I do a whole character analysis — who are they, where did they grow up, who are their parents, how much schooling did they complete, what kind of job do they hold, their interests and hobbies — I come out on the stage with their history in mind.

“When you think about it, ventriloquism is a form of acting. You have to portray multiple characters on stage simultaneously and stay in character and have to remember who’s talking and keep it fun and entertaining and not move your mouth…and they have to remember their lines,” he said.

Do the puppets have capabilities that Johnson doesn’t?

“Always. Matilda speaks Spanish better than I do. She relies more on her tongue which makes the way she enunciates and the way she pronounces the language much clearer than when I try to speak Spanish,” Johnson said. “My birds love to sing and they sing better than I do. It’s a strange phenomenon. I don’t like to sing, the birds love to sing and they sound all right.”

Because of the popularity of this art and entertainment form, is Johnson seeing more interest in people wanting to give ventriloquism a try themselves?

“Yes, there has been a strong increase in people being interested in the craft — and not just children, but adults often inquire about getting lessons.”

But if all you want to do is watch Johnson and his characters come to life on stage, check out his shows at the Riverside this week.

KEVIN JOHNSON

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside

Wednesday-Sunday, May 30-June 3 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets