Skillful Sculpting

Somewhat of a lost art is kept alive each Friday night at the Aquarius Casino Resort’s Windows-on-the-River Seafood Sensation Dinner Buffet. As guests file through the line, each week they are greeted by an exquisite ice sculpture, carved in house by the Aquarius food and beverage team.

Vice President of Food and Beverage Tim Abrams gave us a demonstration of how the sculptures are crafted.

He starts with a brick of ice that is 20 inches wide, 40 inches tall and 10 inches thick. The 300-pound block of ice comes from a manufacturer in Las Vegas, and is a crystal clear block of ice with no “feather” in the center, meaning the freezing process was done extra carefully as not to trap any air bubbles inside the ice.

Before he can begin carving, Abrams brainstorms a design. He typically sketches a drawing of his idea, then free hands a basic shape into the ice with a six-prong pick. He said sometimes they also use templates that can be placed directly on the ice and chip around it.

“I’ve always had a really strong background in art. So when I started carving ice it was sort of a natural thing for me to fall into,” Abrams said. “With an art background you can start creating your own things, because if I see something in my head I can put it on paper. If I can put it on paper, I can transfer it to the ice.”

After he has etched out his design, he takes a chainsaw to the ice, which he uses for the bulk of the work. The shape still will be blocky at this point, so he then uses the six-prong pick again to smooth out the edges. The final step to create the perfectly smooth and rounded sculpture is done with a 36-grit sanding disc.

After sanding, the sculptures’ shape will mostly be completed, but the details still must be added. Abrams uses a drill to draw on fine lines and bring his sculptures to life.

He created an angelfish for our demonstration, which he said was a popular piece at the buffet. It was a delicate design with seaweed intertwined around the fish. Abrams used the drill to draw scales on the fish and veins on the seaweed with ease, just as if he were putting pencil to paper.

He is an old hand at the art, which he picked up during his training as a sous chef for the Pioneer, when he was just starting out in the food and beverage business. He now trains the Aquarius sous chefs, who usually create the sculptures for the Friday night buffet.

“I always thought that it was important that we always have someone trained in ice carving because it’s unique and there is a certain amount of talent that goes into it.” Abrams said.

It may seem like a difficult craft to pick up, but Abrams said anybody can learn with practice.

“One of the biggest misconceptions with ice carving, everybody thinks you have to be an artist to carve ice. That’s not true,” Abrams said. “It’s like anything, it’s a technique, and once you understand that technique and you practice it, you’ll become better at it. However, with an art background you will pick up the technique quicker.”

The angelfish took around an hour and a half to complete, but Abrams said he has done smaller sculptures that only took about 30 minutes total.

He said the sculptures last six to seven hours once they are taken out of the freezer, but the detail melts and fades in about an hour. To begin the carving, he sets the ice block outside of the freezer to let it “temper” because it is actually too hard and can fracture easier when it is too cold, because the water molecules are so tight. Once it has reached a temperature of 28-30 degrees, he can begin sculpting. However, to put on the finishing touches, he can leave the sculpture in the freezer because the drill will not fracture the ice.

Abrams is known for his sculptures at the annual Chef’s Food Fest competition held at the Aquarius. One of his better-known pieces is a mermaid he created for the competition a couple of years ago.

“The mermaid, that came from a little sculpture that I got on vacation. I took the sculpture and I drew it out and then applied it to the ice,” Abrams said. “When you start doing that, you can create your own details and the atmosphere around that particular block of ice.”

The annual competition is coming up Thursday, June 7. This year the theme is “Flavors of the Deep South,” so he said his sculptures will likely reflect that Southern feel, but the final design likely will come to him as he puts pick to ice.

“Sometimes when I over think it, I don’t get the desired outcome,” he said. “Some of my best stuff comes right off the top of my head and flows right out.”

Abrams also has made sculptures for another big yearly event at the Aquarius, the margarita competition fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of the Colorado River.

“Quite a few years I’ve done ice bars for that, and did a couple helix coils that we pour drinks down,” Abrams said. “Those are pretty popular. I use food-grade pvc pipe so it doesn’t melt the ice as we’re pouring the drinks down it.”

This year the Fiesta will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 13, in the Aquarius Pavilion.