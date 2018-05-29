Seek the Peak

The Hualapai Mountains, about 48 miles east of Laughlin, are home to the highest peak in Mohave County at 8,417 feet. With more than 10 miles of hiking trails, cabins, RV and tent camping, the Hualapai Mountain Park is quite popular among nature enthusiasts.

Due to its high elevation, cool temperatures make it a great spot to stop for a picnic or nature walk throughout the summer. Besides foot trails, there are also bike, equestrian, and ATV trails around the park. Day use passes are $7 per vehicle, or you can purchase an annual day-use pass for $40 if you are a resident of Mohave County, and $70 for non-residents.

You also may want to stop by the Hualapai Mountain Resort Restaurant and Bar with indoor and covered outdoor seating. Elk frequently can be spotted roaming around the resort so it is a great area for watching wildlife. The restaurant is open Wednesday-Thursday (11 a.m.- 8 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m.- 10 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m.- 10p.m.), Sunday (8 a.m.- 8 p.m.), and closed Monday-Tuesday.

There is also a general store by the restaurant, which sells snacks, ice, propane and more.

For groups, there are three recreational areas that may be rented. The first area, Ponderosa, is great for wedding receptions and can accommodate up to 500 people. It includes a stone lodge with electricity, water, serving tables, a refrigerator, an oven and fireplaces. Outside it has grills, a barbecue pit, lighted ramada, picnic tables and a playground for children.

Pine Knoll is the second recreational area and can accommodate up to 150 people. The stone and wood lodge has electricity, water, a refrigerator, an oven, wood burning stove and restrooms. Outside there is a lighted ramada with picnic tables, a barbecue and a playground area.

Area three, Rotary Club, is the newest of the three areas and can accommodate up to 150 people as well. The log building has electricity, water, a refrigerator, an oven, restrooms and a propane heater. Outside there is a lighted ramada with picnic tables, a pit barbecue and a playground.

If you want to spend the night, or even a week, there are several accommodations available.

There are 24 cabins for rent that sleep 2-14 people. Of the 24 cabins, 19 are fully equipped with beds, stoves, refrigerators, heaters, electricity, water, restrooms and showers. Some of these include fireplaces and wood stoves. The other five cabins do not include restrooms or showers, but there is a facility across the street from them. Renters must bring their own bedding, towels, and cooking utensils. For reservations, call 877-757-0915.

There are two RV camping areas within the park, which are all full hook-up spots. Pioneer Park is the original RV park, open May 1-Oct. 31, and can accommodate vehicles up to 30 feet. Elk Ridge is open year-round and can accommodate any size vehicle. Call for reservations or book online at MCParks.com/online-booking/.

There are 70 individual campsites, which are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Most sites include picnic tables and grills, with water available at some.

There are three outfitter tents that sleep four people, which may be rented. Guests must provide their own bedding.

Pets are allowed at the camping sites for a $2 fee per pet (max of two pets per site). There is a 14-day stay limit at all cabins and campsites.

Saturday, June 2, is the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, so Hualapai Mountain Park invites all to come enjoy guided hikes, exhibits, and trail cleaning projects from 8 a.m.- noon.

Sunday, June 3, is the first of the 2018 Craft Fair series at the Ponderosa recreational area from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It is free for the public to browse the booths of jewelry, pottery, soaps, candles, clothing, and much more. There is a $25 fee for vendors. Call 928-681-5700 for details. There will be two more craft fairs in the series, on Sunday July 1, and Aug. 5.

For more information about Hualapai Mountain Park, visit MCParks.com/parks/hualapai-mtn-park/.