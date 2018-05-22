Reggae Revolution

“The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.”

– Bob Marley

Although Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Marley tragically passed in 1981, he continues to be a huge influential force with his messages of peace and hope for a better tomorrow that are spread through his music.

The Original Wailers, founded by Al Anderson, former lead guitarist for Bob Marley and The Wailers, carry on his legacy today. The band will perform at the debut of Harrah’s Laughlin’s summer Beach Party Concert Series this Friday.

Anderson played with Bob Marley and The Wailers from 1974-1981, with a short break in between due to managerial conflicts. He helped produce albums with Marley that went gold and platinum and also won Diamond Jubilee awards. After Marley passed, Anderson continued touring with The Wailers and later formed The Original Wailers in 2008.

The current musicians in the band include Anderson on lead guitar and backing vocals, Chet Samuel on lead vocals and guitar, Omar Lopez on bass guitar, Adrian Cisneros on keys, and “Papa” on the drums.

Anderson spoke with us about his time playing with Marley and the direction his new band has taken Marley’s music, while also recording their own songs.

How did you link up with Bob Marley?

“I met Richard Branson of Virgin Records and I worked for Richard for a couple of years and had major success. And through working with Virgin Records I was introduced to Island Records where Bob Marley was.

“My friend was the lead guitarist for Free, Paul Kossoff, who made me familiar with Bob Marley’s material and I subbed for him. They called him (Kossoff) to do a session with Bob but he wasn’t in good health so they sent me, so he’s the one who put me directly in contact with Island Records and Bob Marley. And it was a really great time in the early ‘70s — the music scene was exploding.

How did you originally get into music?

“Everyone in my family was in a band in the military or on the military base and on the holidays they would all get together and just play in one room in my aunt’s house. My mother played piano, my cousin played piano, my aunt played piano, my uncle played guitar, my dad was a bass player — so it was just obvious. I wasn’t crazy about going into the military and during high school I joined a glee club and started singing and I had a great teacher. And I just loved hearing voices and music together and I decided that’s what I really wanted to do.

“I went on to Berklee College of Music but I snuck into the classes. When Berklee first opened in the early ‘70s, they had a system where there was teachers and a curriculum but they never asked whether you had paid a tuition. So I got teaching from Major Holley and Mick Goodrick, among others. They had incredible seminars, so I learned ear training and small amounts of composition through the year that I got schooling there. So did I go to Berklee? Yes, I did, but I went for free.

“I worked with a whole bunch of groups in Boston, that’s how I got my start, and I saved up all my money and I moved to England and that’s where I met Richard Branson and then the people from Island. And I got really lucky that the first couple of albums I did were No. 1s. Soon as I met Bob Marley we did “No Woman, No Cry” — No. 1 — along with five other songs that were on the record that I helped produce with him.

“It was just wow… hearing yourself on the radio was just something that I didn’t expect to happen the first couple of years, but I’m the luckiest person that you know, trust me.”

After Bob passed away you continued touring with The Wailers, how did the experience change?

“The feeling got a little lower because he had such an influence over the industry and while people had an interest in seeing The Wailers, we needed to have songs that equaled our past with him. That was very difficult to find a songwriter that was on Bob’s level. So we toured for 12 years and never found a singer/songwriter that I was comfortable with until 2015, and his name is Chet Samuel.”

It was a long road for Anderson to put together a group that worked in harmony.

“Musicians are crazy, period. Being artistic is one thing, being out of control is another. What I’ve learned is your lifestyle when you live together with them, it can be very harsh. You’re traveling, you’re spending a lot of time together, with musicians who are pretty much looked at as family members but they can also turn on you, and there was a lot of that going on — a lot of jealousy and envy.

“When I became an executive producer for the Original Wailers — guys didn’t like that. They tried to stop me in the midst of doing the Miracle album, which the 55th Academy of Recording Arts gave us a (Grammy) nomination for.

“So you just gotta stick to your guns and really believe in what you’re doing and God will bless you. I wanted to go in the right direction with a group of guys who were courteous and thoughtworthy and I have that all together now — that’s what The Original Wailers represents in 2018.”

How did The Wailers turn into The Original Wailers?

“I started The Original Wailers in 2008. I called every living member of Bob Marley and The Wailers and at that time 98 percent of the band was still alive. The only two people who were not there was our drummer who was killed and Bob had passed. So I called them and I said ‘Look I’m going to incorporate the original Wailers and I’ve got a promoter and a manager who is interested in getting us in nightclubs and festivals’ and they all said ‘Oh no, forget it.’

“But there was a promoter who wanted Junior Marvin (a guitarist for Bob Marley and The Wailers) in the group. I said if Junior Marvin comes in the group he’s not gonna stay because he’s a solo act. We tried it and it didn’t work so he left and I asked Chet Samuel, who was one of Burning Spear’s musicians, to come and try to make things happen on the vocal side.”

How do The Original Wailers balance Marley’s song book with your own set list?

“We’re not a tribute band going out just attributing Bob Marley’s music to concerts, we have our own songs. But a lot of people just wanna hear Bob’s. So we do originals and we combine it with Bob’s to where it’s comfortable with the people involved.”

What is coming up for The Original Wailers?

“We are in the studio writing and producing right now, and hopefully by October our album should be out. We are also booked out for the year with performances. We are going to Ibiza, Spain and Turkey. Then we’ll come back and do a tour with Sublime with Rome and then we have another show with Michael Franti. Things are really poppin’ off.”

What is the band’s musical direction going forward?

“More of a Latin American reggae. The new album will have some songs in English and some in Spanish. Santana is a great person that I have gotten to know and I’ve been influenced by his sounds — they’re not in our music, but it’s on a familiar level.

“You could say that it has a Latin back beat with reggae rhythms. Because our singer is from Puerto Rico, that’s why we are going this route. We don’t want to repeat the past. We want to make a hybrid sound that suits the market that we work within.”

What are your goals for the band?

“Stay true to the musicians that we work with and keep a positive flow of energy while we’re working together in the studio and traveling together. Bless our families who allow us to stay on the road for so long. I just want to stay focused and continue to represent Bob.

“I was the last band member with Bob in Germany when he was going through his journey. He asked me would I try to keep The Wailers together. He thought I had some sort of initiative to keep the music kind of organized. I’m never looking back on the opportunity he gave me to perform his music and the opportunity to play with original Wailing Wailers.

“But he asked me to continue on and he didn’t want it to be like a bad Elvis impersonator, so I’m going to keep it true, and I’m gonna honor Bob and at the same time write my own music.”

THE ORIGINAL WAILERS

The Beach at Harrah’s

Friday, May 25 (10 p.m., doors open 8 p.m.)

