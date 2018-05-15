Lake Livin’

With 237 miles of shoreline, Lake Mohave is a pristine spot for boaters and beach-goers from all over the region. About 7.5 miles from Laughlin, Katherine Landing is the hub to Lake Mohave with boat launching, watercraft rentals, lodging, and more.

The Landing takes its name from the nearby Katherine Mine, which was closed permanently in the early 1940s. The mine was claimed in 1900 and named for one of the discoverer’s sisters. It passed through several owners over the next four decades and is presumed to have produced more than $12 million of ore.

The mining, along with the construction of Davis Dam, created a boom in the area, bringing a host of new people to Bullhead City. Today, the mine is desolate and part of the township that was once home for the miners there lies under water, but the lake itself has become the drawing point for visitors, as well as locals. The National Park Service reports more than 1.2 million visitors to the Katherine Landing recreational area each year.

Katherine Landing is under a new contract as of April 1, running under the Katherine Landing Recreation Company, a branch of Urban Park Concessions out of California.

“We are honored and excited to expand our relationship as a concessioner with the National Park Service at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave, a crown jewel in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. We are anxious to begin our part in the revitalization of this diverse recreation area,” John Koeberer, CEO of Urban Park Concessionaires, said in a statement earlier this year.

Katherine Landing is a full-service marina, and has you covered with rentals for ski boats, fishing boats, ski and wakeboard equipment, and everything in between. You can rent boats and equipment for a two-hour minimum, up to a whole day. Boat prices range from $30 per hour to rent a fishing boat, up to the deluxe wakeboard boat at $100 per hour. There is a $500 boat security deposit for all boat rentals as well. Summer rental hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. For reservations, call 928-754-3245.

If you are bringing your own vessel, Katherine Landing has short-term and long-term boat slips to rent for boats up to 75 feet long.

If you are coming to fish, remember to purchase a fishing license from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Soon, fishing licenses will be available at Katherine Landing, but right now you can easily purchase one online at https://license.azgfd.gov/home.xhtml. The summer months are prime time for bass and catfish at Lake Mohave, so grab your pole and head over for a little fishing therapy.

There are also numerous coves that offer sandy beach areas to lie out and soak up the sun. The Telephone Coves and Princess Cove are nearby, with Princess Cove offering a second boat-launch.

If you are looking for a weekend getaway, there are several options for lodging right at Katherine Landing. First there is a three-bedroom, two-bath house for rent that comes with a fully-equipped kitchen and a patio with a charcoal grill.

The Lake Mohave Lodge also offers 16 newly-renovated rooms with all the amenities, including flat-screen TVs and air conditioning. Pets are welcome in the lodge and the house, with a refundable deposit.

If you want to get a little closer to nature there are also 25 RV sites with electric, water and sewage hookups, along with laundry and shower facilities. More than 150 dry campsites for tents and RVs are also available.

The newly-remodeled Katherine Landing Café serves traditional American classic meals for breakfast and lunch, with indoor seating as well as an outdoor deck overlooking the lake.

There is also a lakeside store to purchase snacks and beverages, as well as boating equipment and any last minute supplies you may need.

Fuel and ice stations are located on the property and at the dock.

Katherine Landing is part of the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, and there is a $20 admission fee per vehicle. Annual passes are just $40 per vehicle.

For more information on the park, see www.katherinelanding.com.