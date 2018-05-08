Take Mom out on her special day for a meal at the Laughlin casinos!

HARRAH’S

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Mother’s Day Buffet:

In addition to the extensive salad station, Mexican station, Asian Wok station, pizza and calzones, ice cream bar, bagel and lox, and cheese tray, the special items added to this buffet include:

• Carving station with slow roasted prime rib with au jus, roasted tom turkey breast and turkey thigh meat, spiral baked ham; • soups – butternut squash, Asian hot & sour, menudo; • seafood – orange-ginger peel-and-eat shrimp, shrimp and linguine, Pacific cod with créme fraiche, fried calamari and hush puppies, crab and shrimp omelets; • entrées include down-home fried chicken, spinach raviolis Florentine, beef tamales, broiled pork chops with fuji apple-cognac sauce, teriyaki chicken stir fry, braised pork ribs with whiskey BBQ sauce; variety of traditional breakfast items; • desserts include assorted fine cakes, New York cheesecake, Cherries Jubilee, Bananas Foster, bread pudding, fruit cobbler, apple strudel, assorted truffles, eclairs, chocolate fountain, créme brulée, parfaits and much more.

Price/When: $18.99 with Total Rewards card; $21.99 without card—Sunday, May 13 (7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.).

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Dinner Special: a three-course meal beginning with a heart of palm salad with lemon basil — sliced iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onions, mushrooms, bacon, eggs, hearts of palm, bleu cheese dressed in a lemon basil dressing and topped with crispy onions; an entree of 5 oz. filet mignon atop a poblano demi served alongside apple wood smoked bacon-wrapped prawns with a smokey lime sauce; and dessert — strawberry lemonade shortcake parfait with fresh strawberries layered between homemade lemon curd and shortcake, topped with a strawberry lemon Chantilly.

Price/Time: $55 per person—Sunday, May 13 (5.p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-6832.

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu not available

Mother’s Day Special: a complete four-course meal to include a choice of entrée:

Entrée — (1) Chicken Christopher — Panko parmesan crusted chicken topped with a lemon butter sauce served on a bed of linguini; (2) Petite filet of Oscar — served with Alaskan crab, asparagus with a red wine demi hollandaise combination; (3); Seafood topped filet of snapper — baked filet of snapper topped with a crab bécchamel and crusted with panko and parmesan; (4) Pesto parmesan crusted chicken — Sautéed chicken filets topped with pesto mayo, almonds, Fouda cheese and a panko parmesan crust and served with a pesto linguini pasta; or (5) Blackened New York steak — served with spicy onion rings, Moonshadow creamy horseradish and a Cajun cream sauce.

Entrées served with mixed greens tossed with grilled apples, bleu cheese, candied walnuts and a homemade dresssing, sun-dried tomato tortellini soup, sorbet and a dessert of raspberry chocolate torte or chocolate-covered strawberries.

Price/When: $37.99—Sunday, May 13 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested. Please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243.

Native Harvest Buffet

Mother’s Day Sunday Champagne Brunch: items include • carving station with prime rib of beef au jus and roasted turkey breast; • seafood — hot and cold crab legs, escargot, fresh filet of cod with lobster sauce; • entrées including beef bourguinon, baked seasoned chicken breast served with Grand Marnier cream sauce; chicken, shrimp and sausage gumbo; • variety of sides like dirty rice, tomatoes Provencal, fresh sautéed vegetable medley; • kids’ station of chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, sliders and tater tots; extras like fresh pulled mozzarella Caprese and smoked salmon; • and dessert bar. Action cooking stations and more.

Price/When: $24.99 adults, $16.99 for children ages 4-10—Sunday, May 13 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Native Harvest Buffet

Mother’s Day Sunday Dinner: to include • carving station roasted turkey, grilled London broil; • entrées chili rubbed pork loin with plum sauce, chipotle BBQ pork ribs, chicken Marsala; • sides of red bliss mashed potatoes, fresh sautéed vegetable medley; • soups — chicken noodle, cream of cauliflower; • salads — marinated mushroom salad, ambrosia, red bliss potato salad, fresh pulled mozzarella Caprese; • kids’ station ­— hot dogs, chili mac, steak fries, cheese and pepperoni pizza, and dessert bar. Action cooking stations for shrimp scampi, Cherries jubilee and bananas Foster; and more.

Price/When: $17.99, $7.99 for children ages 4-10—Sunday, May 13 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: a complete dinner to include choice of house salad or soup of the day; entrée — Chicken Saltimbocca (chicken breast with prosciutto ham and fresh sage in a white wine butter sauce); and a potato roll.

Price/When: $14.99—Sunday, May 13 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: an entrée of grilled swordfish and shrimp with roasted fingerling potatoes, orange and fennel salad and artichoke, caper and kalamata olive relish.

Bartender’s special creation: Strawberry Mojito, $9.50.

Price/When: $36—Sunday, May 13 (4 p.m.-close); reservations recommended, call 702-298-4200.

Round House Buffet

Mother’s Day Brunch: Special items added to this buffet include:

• Carving station with New York steak and honey baked ham; • peel and eat shrimp, gourmet salad and fruit bar; • waffle and french toast bar – includes Apple Brown Betty, Peach Melba, strawberries, and Banana’s Foster toppings; • breakfast items – wide variety to include Eggs Benedict; Quiche Lorraine; pancake wrapped sausage,Western scrambled eggs, corned beef hash, country fried potatoes and more; • entrées include: • American Southern items such as chicken fried steak and country gravy, southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops, succotash; • Italian items such as, spinach strata, vetetable frittata, sausage and potato casserole, penne Alfredo with chicken, roasted fish with grilled vegetables, spaghetti marinara, breakfast pizza and other assorted pizzas; • Mexican items such as scrambled eggs with chorizo, beef fajita, onions & mushrooms, Spanish rice, refried beans and chips & salsa bar; • desserts and ice cream station – includes warm cinnamon rolls, bread pudding, assorted cakes, fruit cobbler, and much more.

Price/When: $17.09 with the Green Trop Advantage Card; $18.99 without the card — Sunday, May 13 (7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.).

Passaggio

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: Crispy Atlantic salmon served with mashed potatoes, wild mushrooms, prosciutto and roasted bell pepper ragu.

Price/When: $19.99—Sunday, May 13 (5 p.m.-close).

Carnegie’s Café

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: surf & turf (Tri Tip steak and sautéed shrimp with scampi sauce), mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Price/When: $16.49—Sunday, May 13 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Carnegie’s open 24 hours).

Poolside Cafe

Mother’s Day Specials: assortment of treats including chocolate almond cinnamon rolls, decadent pound cake, heart-shaped cookies, gourmet cupcakes, chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate flower lollipops, gift baskets and more are available through the month of May (opens at 6 a.m.).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Riverside Buffet

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch Buffet: Special items added to this buffet include: • carving station – roast beef, honey glazed ham, pork steamship, turkey; • entrées include (but not limited to): Pork Florentine, peel-and-eat shrimp, herb salmon, shrimp scampi, pot roast, honey mustard chicken, beef goulash, Steak Diane; • wide variety of salads including ambrosia salad, crab salad and seafood salad; • omelette station and traditional breakfast items; •wide variety of sides; • desserts and pastries

Price/When: $16.99; $8.99 ages 4-11—Sunday, May 13 (7 a.m-2:30 p.m.).

Prime Rib Room on the River

Mother’s Day Special: choice of (1) prime rib carved tableside; (2) Chicken Cordon Bleu; or (3) fish selection. Each comes with stations of salads, fruits, vegetables, potatoes and desserts.

Price/When: $17.99 for any entrée—Sunday, May 13 (opens 3 p.m.); reservations suggested; call 800-227-3849 or 702-298-2535 or 928-763-7070 and ask for Prime Rib Room.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: a complete meal with choice of soup of the day or house salad; choice of entrée (1) Mushroom chicken Alfredo or (2) surf and turf (flat iron steak and shrimp scampi). Each is served with seasonal vegetable, choice of potato, and chocolate cake for dessert.

Price/When: $14.99—Sunday, May 13 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours)

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Cafe

• Mother’s Day Breakfast Special: includes two glasses of champagne, two All-American breakfasts and two slices of strawberry cheesecake.

Price/Time: $16.95—Sunday, May 13 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.).

• Mother’s Day Dinner Special: includes choice of appetizer — stuffed mushrooms or fresh bruschetta; choice of salad — summer salad, wedge salad or Caesar salad; entrée of 4 oz. filet mignon and a jumbo prawn shrimp served on top of a bed of creamy risotto and grilled asparagus topped with a white wine cream sauce; dessert choice of strawberry cheesecake or créme brulée

Price/Time: $34.95 per person—Sunday, May 13 (4 p.m.-8 p.m.).

COLORADO BELLE

The Loading Dock

• Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch: items include: • carving station with prime rib, roasted pork loin; • chilled bar includes shrimp and snow crab; • soups/salads include Manhattan clam chowder, chicken noodle, berry ambrosia, fresh baby spinach salad with sweet chilies & Heinz 57 dressing, roasted brussel sprouts with dried cherries and white balsamic dressing, Blue Moon Waldorf, Singaporean Chicken Salad, more; • entrées include pan fried pork chops Normandy,, Angus Beef with brandy cream pepper, Yankee beef stew, Mediterranean seafood pot au feu, farfalle pasta with shrimp scampi; • variety of traditional breakfast items such as Belgian Waffles, scrambled eggs, buttermilk pancakes, French toast, and more; • dessert station with fresh baked pies, sweet rolls, cheesecakes, cupcakes and more.

Price/Time: $21.99—Sunday, May 13 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.).

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Mother’s Day Special: a complete meal with first course—bacon wrapped asparagus with balsamic reduction; second course—California summer salad (baby lettuce with cucumbers and marinated heirloom tomatoes); third course—a duet of Angus tenderloin of beef and spice rubbed Atlantic salmon, accompanied with garlic Yukon mashed potatoes, spring vegetables; dessert of créme brulée with fresh berries.

There will be wine pairings suggested for every course (not included in the price)

Price/Time: $35 per person—Sunday, May 13 (4 p.m.-close).

Grand Buffet

• Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch: items include: • carving station with prime rib and roasted pork loin; • soups/salads include red clam chowder, chicken noodle, Blue Moon Waldorf, berry ambrosia, fresh baby spinach salad with sweet chilies & Heinz 57 dressing, roasted brussel sprouts with dried cherries and white balsamic dressing, fresh melon and berries, more; • entrées include Angus Beef and pepper hash, Yankee beef stew, Southern fried chicken, quiche Lorraine, pan fried pork chops; • variety of traditional breakfast items like Belgian waffles, buttermilk pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs and more; • side dishes; • dessert station including bananas Foster and assorted mini breakfast pastries, fresh baked pies, sweet rolls, cheesecakes and cupcakes.

Price/Time: $17.99—Sunday, May 13 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

GOLDEN NUGGET

Claim Jumper and Saltgrass Steak House:

• Regular menus for Mother’s Day.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co:

will be offering a slice of New York cheesecake for $3.99 for Mother’s Day and will be giving away complimentary wine charms with the purchase of a glass of Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc.