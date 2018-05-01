Fiesta Time

Louie Rojas with Happy Times Events isn’t just blowing smoke when he says the Cinco de Mayo car show gets “bigger and better every year.” When he and his wife, Cynthia, started this show seven years ago, it was an experiment to see how things would go here in Laughlin.

The Rojases knew all about producing car shows because they had done just that for years in San Bernardino, Calif.

They first partnered with the Tropicana Laughlin to stage the “Viva Tropicana Car Show,” followed by the “Fiesta Car Show,” and the “Cinco de Mayo Car Show.”

On Friday-Sunday, May 4-6, the seventh annual “Cinco de Mayo Celebration & Car Show 2018” takes place in Tropicana Laughlin’s north parking lot behind the In-N-Out Burger on Casino Drive. As is the case with all of the Rojas’ car shows, events aren’t limited to the parking lot but spill over into Victory Plaza along Casino Drive in front of the casino and within the casino in Tango’s Lounge and Pavilion Theater.

“I know it’s the biggest block party in Laughlin now, that’s already set,” Louie Rojas told the Laughlin entertainer. “Because we have the bands inside and outside and the car show which has grown, I see more and more people know about it.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. Everybody we talk to in California, they know about it, they talk to other people and before you know it, it’s a big old party, he added. “They’re including the show in with their vacations, they’re putting in for their vacations to come out here to Laughlin with their families to do the show, the lake, the river, everything.”

When more than 200 cars traditionally show up on Friday to register, it creates a bit of a traffic issue, so Rojas came up with a solution.

“I’m doing an early registration on Thursday,” he said. “It’s gotten so big with the line to get in on Friday, we have to change it to Thursday, so we’re gonna start (3 p.m.-8 p.m.) on Thursday, right there in the parking lot, for those who already scheduled their packages and the locals who just show up. That way the next day it’s not as crowded.

“We’ll still have cars on display Friday and Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), and people can still register on Friday and Saturday, beginning (7 a.m.). We’re just spreading it out to make it easier on people.

“The cars were on the street last year so we have to break that up. People are traveling early to get here early for Friday morning, leaving on Thursday after work, so now when they get here, we’re gonna let ’em in.”

Registration is $25 per car with more than trophies to be awarded in categories that include “Classic Car”; “Classic Low Rider”; “Classic Muscle Car”; “Best Rockabilly Car,” “Best Hot Rod,” and “American Made Motorcycle.” The trophy presentation is Saturday (4 p.m.). There is no charge to view the cars.

“Cynthia, and I are overwhelmed at the response we get with this show. It keeps getting better and better—and that’s good to see because we put a lot of work into this show.

“The Tropicana also puts in a lot of work to help us out, so it’s a win-win for us as well as families who want to come out for the day. We have cars, music outside and inside, concerts, vendors and everybody has fun.

“It’s a good family weekend to enjoy the cars, ’cause you’ve got the river and the time to relax and listen to plenty of entertainment all weekend. In addition to the car show and entertainment, there’s a pool, gambling, something for everyone, as well as posole and menudo out in Victory Plaza on Sunday — hangover cures for all the after-effects of partying.”

Rojas said this year’s event is special from a personal standpoint.

“This year, the car show is a special one for us because me and my wife are actually going to celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary,” he said. “So it’s a fun time.

“Every year it’s different, every year is bigger and better and more exciting because there’s more people. We just appreciate that everybody supports it, you know?

“To all the entertainers who perform at the event, especially DJ Manny and emcee Angel Baby who keeps everybody dancing out in the car show area, I send a big thank you. And, again, thank you Tropicana for the opportunity to be a part of the biggest block party in Laughlin.”

In addition to the car show, other events in the north parking lot include vendors, music and a unique contest, the “Grito Contest,” on Saturday (2 p.m.). This contest is the Mexican version of “Shoot & Holler” contests staged at chili cook-offs where contestants squeal like a stuck pig. In the “Grito Contest,” contestants yell out their best “Aye! Aye! Aye!” to a Vincente Fernandez song. There is no fee to enter and the contest is open to the general public with male and female categories.

There will be more than 25 vendors selling all manner of merchandise and services. One of the vendors will be professional photographer Larry Armenta, who often provides car photos of these car shows for our magazine. For more information about vendor booths, contact the Rojas via email at LoucyndasDream@Hotmail.com.

Morning after cure…

Sopas on Sunday in Victory Plaza

For those who may have partied a bit too hardy on Saturday night, a couple of “cures” will be available in Victory Plaza on Sunday (8 a.m.-1 p.m.). These include sopas of posole and menudo with tortillas and toppings for $7.99 per person. However, you don’t need a hangover to enjoy these dishes.

The music…

Victory Plaza

Victory Plaza is the outdoor dance party zone for the Tropicana Laughlin with two Latin bands performing on both Friday and Saturday from late afternoon to early morning. The parties are open to the general public with no charge to listen to the music (must be at least 21 years of age). There will be cash bars open during the parties. Providing the music are:

Suave Band performs Friday and Saturday (4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.); followed by the Midnite Cruzzers, also performing Friday and Saturday (9 p.m.-1 a.m.).

Tango’s Lounge

Another hot party spot is in the recently expanded and remodeled Tango’ Lounge. The two bands keeping the fiesta going include Sangria performing Friday and Saturday (4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.), with Stone Soul closing things out both nights (9 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Pavilion Theater

The Como La Flor Band – Selena Tribute takes the stage Friday, May 4 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $20.

The band was founded in 2011 in the small town of Holtville, California. After seven years, it has become the most respected and trend-setting Selena tribute band in the nation. The Como La Flor Band replicates the look, sound and feel of the Tex-Mex queen. The eight band members have developed an on-stage chemistry that is self explanatory.

These veteran musicians pride themselves on giving their audience an incredible high-energy, quality stage show from start to finish. The lead vocalist has powerful vocals, flawlessly matching Selena Quintanilla´s range and on-stage movements perfectly.

Thee Midniters perform Saturday, May 5 (8 p.m.).

According to the Tropicana Laughlin website, the event is sold out and for good reason. These guys were the Latin equivalent to the Beatles. Thee Midniters were among the first Chicano rock bands to have a major hit in the United States. Also they were one of the best known acts to come out of East Los Angeles in the 1960s, with a cover of “Land of a Thousand Dances,” and the instrumental track, “Whittier Boulevard” in 1965. They were among the first rock acts to openly sing about Chicano themes in songs such as “Chicano Power” and “The Ballad of César Chávez” in the late 1960s.

Purchase tickets for the Pavilion Entertainment by calling 1-888-888-8695 or visit the Tropicana Laughlin Box Office.

CINCO DE MAYO CAR SHOW AND CELEBRATION

North Parking Lot at the Tropicana

Friday-Sunday, May 4-6

(Cars on display Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.)

Free to view cars