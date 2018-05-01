Meet the Manager: Stephan Cytanovic

Tasked with managing the food and beverages for two casino properties as well as an off-site concert venue, Food and Beverage Director for the Colorado Belle and Edgewater Stephan Cytanovic has his hands full.

Cytanovic grew up in Atlantic City, N.J. in a casino household. His father was vice president of Harrah’s Atlantic City. At 12 years old, Cytanovic broke into the industry himself, joining the Harrah’s crew as a bus boy.

“That was my first taste of this business, and it kind of stuck,” Cytanovic said.

Along with Atlantic City, he has lived in most of the major casino destinations in the U.S. due to his father’s position with Harrah’s, including Reno, Vegas, and Tahoe, and has also lived in Louisiana.

After bussing, his next step up the ladder was cooking. Cytanovic did not go to culinary school, but was trained under a highly renowned Sicilian chef during his time at the Eldorado Casino in Reno.

“I learned the back of the house and all of the culinary aspects and became an unlicensed chef, and I did that for many years,” he said.

While he enjoyed being part of the food and beverage aspect of the casino scene, he wanted to try his hand at a new position within that field.

“I had a food and beverage director that said, ‘you would be perfect for the front of the house.’ And he believed in me, and the company that I worked for at the time had an in-house training program that taught how to be a front-of-the-house manager. I went through that and moved up the ladder quickly,” Cytanovic said.

After 11 years at the Eldorado, and opening 14 restaurants for the company, he took a break from the casino industry.

He went on to work for many large chain restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory and Claim Jumpers, as a general manager.

“It was completely different from the casino. I was the guy in charge of everything. We did our own HR, we did our own payroll— that’s why it’s different from a casino, you’re it, you do it all,” Cytanovic said.

While working at these stand-alone restaurants, two years Cytanovic was named the No. 1 GM within the company, which encompassed more than 200 restaurants.

In 2005, a past coworker reached out to Cytanovic and offered him a director position back in Reno. He took the job and managed the food and beverage department for a small casino up until September 2016, when he joined the Colorado Belle and Edgewater team.

Since his move to Laughlin a year and a half ago, his goal has not changed.

“As far as guest service, I want to be the best on the river,” Cytanovic said. “We don’t always have the nicest and newest of everything, but my goal is to use what resources we do have to equal the looks with the quality of service and food.”

Cytanovic has known the Colorado Belle and Edgewater Executive Chef DeWayne Rose since his days in Reno, and he said with the combination of their culinary skills they “make a great team,” and they collaborate to work toward that goal.

He said the Grand Buffet within the Edgewater will be getting a facelift within the next year or two.

“The current design is very archaic,” Cytanovic said. “When I eat there, I’m not dissatisfied with the food, but the visual plays a part of what people taste. The vision for the remodel is huge.”

Aside from the numerous bars and restaurants within the two properties, Cytanovic is also responsible for planning the refreshments at the Laughlin Event Center, E Center, and for Riverwalk festivals. This includes choosing the liquor options, staff requirements and tactics to boost sales.

A new idea they tested at the recent Luke Bryan concert at the LEC was offering a 48-ounce souvenir boot glass so concert-goers did not have to make numerous trips back to the bar. He said the boots were very popular and they plan to have a similar option available at the upcoming Pitbull concert.

They typically host a coordinating Riverwalk festival when there are big concerts at the LEC as well. Cytanovic said he always changes up the Riverwalk menu to fit the theme of the performer and keep the mood flowing. For Luke Bryan, who is from Georgia, they had Southern comfort food like chicken and dumplings and peach cobbler.

They will have a “Miami Nights” Riverwalk festival the weekend of the Pitbull concert, serving Cuban cuisine such as jerk chicken and street tacos.

Cytanovic said his favorite part of the job is leading his team through the “organized chaos” that is the food and beverage department, to make these events happen.

“I believe in this company, and I want to make a difference here,” he concluded.