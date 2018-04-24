River Run: Colorado Belle/Edgewater

COLORADO BELLE

VENDORS

Front Parking Lot

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• Official Laughlin River Run vendor area: Motorcycle related merchandise, displays, and food and beverage booths. Wednesday (noon- 8 p.m.), Thursday-Saturday (10 a.m.- 10 p.m.). There’s no charge to browse the vendor area.

OFFICIAL RIVER RUNEARLY BIRD POKER RUN

NOTE: See the Riverside events on page 10 for details; this run registration is at the Riverside and finishes at the Colorado Belle. Winners will be posted at the Colorado Belle Loading Dock Grille at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

CUSTOM BIKE SHOW

Center Circle in front of casino near valet/main casino entrance

Saturday, April 29

• 2018 Custom Bike Show presented by Quick Throttle magazine: Bikes on display for public viewing and judging, Saturday (11 a.m.-3 p.m.; awards handed out upon conclusion of the display at 3 p.m.).

You must be an official Laughlin River Run registrant to enter a bike in this show (see official River Run registration information on page 6).

Custom Bike Show registration is Saturday (8 a.m.-10 a.m.) in the Center Circle at the Belle. There is $1,500 in cash to be awarded—Best of Show-$750 cash; 2nd-$500; 3rd- $250.

ENTERTAINMENT

River Bar Lounge inside casino

Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28

• Bo & The Bluesdrivers: Thursday-Saturday (9 p.m.- 2 a.m.). Bo provides lead vocals and plays guitar for the band, while the Bluesdrivers provide the backbeat. They are “Chewy” on bass and J.J. on the drums. The trio hooked up via a jam session and have become known as “Southern California’s Hardest-Working Blues Band.”

With a blend of jazz, soul, funk and rock ‘n’ roll laced in his blues, Bo not only leads on cover tunes but writes his own stuff (“Walkin’ in the Park,” “Out in the Streets” and others).

Center Circle Beer Garden in front of casino near valet/main casino entrance

Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28

• Music daily (noon-4 p.m.), DJ Oz (4 p.m.-1 a.m.).

Loading Dock Stage along the Riverwalk

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• River Run Blues: Wednesday (4 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.), Thursday (2 p.m.-midnight), Friday-Saturday (noon-midnight); free admission. Four top-rate blues bands will play each night, including Charlie Tuna, Preston Shannon Band featuring Jonathan Ellison, John Earl & The BoogieMan Band and Chris Hiatt.

In addition to the music, the festival site will offer food—and of course, brews—from booths set up on the Riverwalk adjacent to the Loading Dock stage. Paco’s Tacos will have a station set up on the Riverwalk with the same menu as their cantina at the Edgewater, excluding the breakfast options.

The Loading Dock Bar & Grille patio is a hot spot to claim a table to listen to the music and watch the crowds. However, you must check in with the podium inside the restaurant to get a table on the patio. The food and drinks served here are not the same as the items available at the booths on the Riverwalk (regular Loading Dock menu only on patio).

Here’s a look at the bands…

Charlie Tuna

Charles Dennis had the best seat in the house for 15 years for watching one of his early musical influences, B.B. King. But he wasn’t just watching the master play, he was right there beside him as King’s rhythm guitarist soaking up knowledge and inspiring King in the process.

Before hooking up with Charlie Tuna, Dennis performed with the legendary soul bluesman Bobby “Blue” Bland. He also led his own band, which was a Las Vegas Blues mainstay for many years. Along the way, he developed his own style of smooth jazz mixed with blues riffs blended with humorous vocals. He comfortably covers any style—blues, jazz, serious fusions and new takes on the classics.

But it was his stint with King that brought Tuna in front of countless sold-out shows across the country and placed him on some of the biggest stages in the world, including the Royal Albert Hall.

“We were in England one time and he said, ‘Come here son, you know what? You really inspire me to play again.’ And it felt so good for me to hear him say this — he is such a great guy.”

Charlie “Tuna” Dennis is again stepping out from behind giants and leading his own band with a powerful love for the blues. He’s bringing that passion and professionalism back to the Colorado Belle for another appearance at the River Run.

Preston Shannon Band Featuring Jonathan Ellison

We are sad to announce that Preston Shannon passed away in January 2018. The world loses another musical great while a higher power gains its newest member. No doubt “The King of Beale Street” is playing in heaven’s blues band, with the likes of T-Bone Walker and B.B. King.

However, his earthly fans are feeling the loss so his family has requested that Shannon’s name remain a part of the band which is a mainstay at the annual Blues & Brews festival, so the legend lives on. Helping to make that happen, is Jonathan Ellison, one of the dynamic new breed of bluesmen making a name for himself.

Born in Brownsville, Tenn., Ellison has deep roots in a variety of musical genres including gospel, soul, blues and classic rock. By the age of five, he was already playing drums and performing regularly around the South with his family’s gospel group, The Ellison Family.

By age 10 he had also picked up the bass and piano, while setting his sights on learning to play the guitar, which would later become his instrument of choice.

After graduating high school and moving to Memphis, he quickly became a sought-after guitarist for workshops and gospel recording sessions. His break came when he was given the opportunity to play lead guitar at B.B. King’s Blues Club. He soon became a mainstay at nightspots throughout Memphis and began touring the country with a variety of artists. After several years on the road, he returned to Beale Street as the guitarist/band leader for B.B. King’s Blues Club house band, The BB King All-Stars. Shortly thereafter, he became the band’s lead singer and one of the club’s featured artists and often opening for B.B. King, himself.

John Earl & The BoogieMan Band

John Earl Williams is a Texas roadhouse man who gravitated to Europe in the early ’70s. He formed a blues band that met with a considerable following in the Netherlands, England, Belgium and Germany.

Eventually, home was calling and Earl made his way to Las Vegas in 1988 to form his John Earl’s BoogieMan Band with which he has entrenched himself totally into the Vegas’ blues scene. He has performed at the House of Blues and other Vegas venues as opening act for such bands as John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Albert Collins and John Lee Hooker.

The BoogieMan Band features guitarist Chris Tofield this trip. Tofield is a musician who has dedicated his life to sharpening his skill to a razor’s edge and who truly enjoys his trade. He has maintained a strong work ethic that has kept him in business for over 25 years and built his solid reputation as a down to earth, no-nonsense performer.

Tofield, a seasoned journeyman musician, has performed with some of the top artists of the blues and rock world. Most recently, he was the guitarist and musical director for legendary soul/blues singer “Mighty” Sam McClain, a multiple Grammy Award and W.C. Handy Award nominee and an inductee in the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame. Other artists Tofield has performed with include James Montgomery, The Allman Brothers Band, Warren Haynes, Ronnie Earl, Savoy Brown, Toni Lynn Washington, Big Mike Griffin and many others.

Since relocating to Las Vegas, Tofield has been carving a niche for himself in “the entertainment capital of the world” by working with some of the city’s top performers and musicians.

One thing for sure, when Chris Tofield plays, everyone has a good time.

Chris Hiatt

Chris Hiatt has become as much a staple of the Belle’s blues festivals as John Earl. While Hiatt’s hook is his take on Stevie Ray Vaughan, he has expanded his repertoire to include other blues/rock material, including his originals.

What songs he plays at any given show has everything to do with what the crowd wants to hear.

“There isn’t one song that impacts every crowd the same,” he states. “A lot of the time I scan the crowd to see how much black leather there is—the general age—and I’m making lists of how people are looking at me when we play that first tune. I know when they’re not gonna jive. I wing it every night. When someone asks me, ‘What are you gonna play,’ I tell them I’ll figure it out when I’m standing up there on the stage.”

But when you wear a flat brimmed black hat with spangled band and have a stage look that screams Stevie Ray Vaughan, you have to realize that many of those in the audience expect to hear some “Pride and Joy.” Hiatt definitely realizes that, and delivers.

TATTOO CONVENTION

D Deck upper level of main casino (access via Grand Staircase on main casino floor or elevators at south end of the Colorado Belle.

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• Ink Mayhem Tattoo Convention: Wednesday-Saturday (noon-midnight). World-class tattoo artists creating live tattoos and meeting and greeting with the crowd. There will be live tattooing; daily tattoo contests; raffle for a free tattoo and other prizes; art fusion competition and auction with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House; vendors including House of Popcorn and Zombie Sisters; tattoo history trivia and prizes. Admission is free.

• Tattoo Contests: The best of day and best of show contests are for registered artists only, and the tattoo must be done on the premises. Any artist can get in on the other contests, but must bring their subject with the tattoo to be viewed and judged. These tattoos do not have to be completed on the premises. Trophies and plaques will be awarded at each contest; the best of show winner also will receive a two-night hotel stay and buffet voucher at the Belle. Contests will be judged by a pool of the professional artists.

• Some of the legendary tattoo artists among the 119 attending are: Rick Walters; Catfish Carl; Clark North, Bert Rodriguez, Phillip Sims and many more.

The Schedule

Wednesday

Artist/vendor load in/set up 9 a.m.

Floors open, tattooing and merchant sales, signups for tattoo contests, open at noon

Tattoo history trivia challenge

1 p.m.; giveaway prizes

Color art fusion 3 p.m. (Winner chosen by people’s choice 9:15 p.m. Friday)

Black and gray art fusion 6 p.m. (Winner chosen by people’s choice 9:15 p.m. Friday)

Best of day tattoo contest begins 10 p.m.

Thursday

Convention activities begin, floors open tattooing and merchant sales, signups for tattoo contests begin at noon

Tattoo history trivia challenge begins 1 p.m.; giveaway prizes

Small color tattoo contest begins 7 p.m.

Best traditional tattoo contest begins 7 p.m.

Best lettering tattoo contest begins 9 p.m.

Best of day tattoo contest begins 10 p.m.

Friday

Convention activities begin, floors open tattooing and merchant sales, signups for tattoo contests begin at noon

Tattoo history trivia challenge begins 1 p.m.

Large black and gray tattoo contest begins 7 p.m.

Best realism contest begins 7 p.m.

Best portrait tattoo contest begins 9 p.m.

Art fusion judging and auction 9:15 p.m.

Best of day tattoo contest begins 10 p.m.

Saturday

Convention activities begin, floors open tattooing and merchant sales, signups for tattoo contests, begin at noon

Tattoo history trivia challenge begins 1 p.m.

Small black and gray tattoo contest begins 7 p.m.

Large coverage tattoo contest begins 7 p.m.

Best of day tattoo contest begins 9 p.m.

Best of show tattoo contest begins 10 p.m.

A raffle for a $200 tattoo from the artist of your choice will take place on Saturday (noon); buy raffle tickets, $10 each, anytime during the run of the event up to the drawing time. Must be present to win and the winner must get the tattoo during the tattoo convention. Other raffle prizes include a Jagermeister Shotmeister and a full River Run stay at the Belle for next year.

For more information, call Larry Topping at 808-699-0060, or see DermalKnowledgeProductions.net.

EDGEWATER

VENDORS

Front Parking Lot

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• Official Laughlin River Run vendor area: Motorcycle related merchandise, displays, and food and beverage booths—Wednesday (noon- 8 p.m.), Thursday-Saturday (10 a.m.-10 p.m.). There’s no charge to browse the vendor area.

ENTERTAINMENT/FOOD

Edge Lounge

Thursday-Saturday, April 28-30

• Burn Unit (rock): Thursday-Saturday (9 p.m.- 2:30 a.m.); no cover.

Main entrance under porte-cochere

Wednesday-Sunday, April 25-29

• Pacos Tacos is open serving up Mexican food on Wednesday (4 p.m.-midnight), Thursday-Saturday (7 a.m.-midnight), Sunday (7 a.m.- noon).

• DJ Ricochet plays tunes at the Main Entrance party area—Thursday-Saturday (6 p.m.- 1 a.m.).

Edgewater Party Zone in parking lot along Casino Drive

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• Vendors in the Party Zone include custom motorcycle builders and painters Sasha Kraus, Josh Rundlett, Kevin Aslop and Taylor Schultz; Custom creations and craftsmanships from Espinoza’s Leather Company, Red Beard Leather, Speakeasy Original and more; Parts and accessories manufacturers including FAB28 Industries, Speed Merchant, Kraus Motor Co. and Rundlett Performance & Machine; Lifestyle and apparel brands including Hogue Inc, MuscleKingz, Chopper Kings Clothing, Black Flys Eyewear and more; Charity partners: Warrior Built Foundation and Moto F.A.M.

• Food Vendor: Coach T’s BBQ will be serving tri-tip, pulled pork, pulled chicken, Bratwurst and quarter pound Nathan’s hot dogs, plus side dishes. Coach T’s is a benefit vendor, providing a portion of sales to Every Kid Counts Children’s Charity. EKC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing kids’ skills through education, sports and after school activities.

• B3 Bar/Entertainment featuring Whitesnake’d (Whitesnake Tribute); Hollywood Roses (Guns ‘N’ Roses Tribute); The Jack (AC/DC Tribute); Memory Layne (Alice in Chains Tribute). Each band will play nightly slots— Wednesday (6 p.m.- 11 p.m.), Thursday (2 p.m.-midnight), Friday-Saturday (noon- 2 a.m.).

Here’s a look at the bands…

Whitesnake’d

Performing at countless venues, Whitesnake’d is dedicated to bringing a professional and musically accurate live presentation of the legendary Whitesnake. Band members include David MacDonald (vocals), Sean Michael Clegg (guitars), Eddie Larkin (keyboard/guitar), Tommy Rojo (bass), and Mark Kelly (drums).

Hollywood Roses

For eight years, Hollywood Roses has been giving audiences a flashback in time to the ’80s with the reckless and high-octane performances that Guns ‘N’ Roses were famous for. Lead singer Colby Veil not only looks and sings like Axl Rose, he has performed on stage with Guns ‘N’ Roses original members Izzy, Duff and Steven Adler. The band also includes Robo Hyrn on guitar as “Slash,” Leo Cuevas on bass as “Duff,” Diego “Ashes” Iberra on guitar as “Izzy,” and Justin Sandler on drums.

The Jack

The Jack is the “Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC” filled with true to life stage performances and those classic guitar riffs crowds expect from the rockers. The band from Tucson, was established in 2015 and includes Brian Bon Scott Johnson (vocals), Angus Scott (lead guitar), Sean Mausert (drums), Don Jamieson (bass), and Milton Young (rhythm guitar).

Memory Layne

Hailing from Los Angeles, Memory Layne has been honoring the music of Alice in Chains by performing their songs with honest conviction since 2012. Band members include Michael Grande, Deron Brown, Shawn Duncan, Craig Gilmore, Joe Lavan, Aaron Lee, Adam Kreiner, Greg Crane and Jeff Galland.

MOTORCYCLE GIVEAWAY

Inside Main Entrance

Saturday, April 28 (10 p.m.)

• Harley Davidson Fat Bob Motorcycle Giveaway: Five lucky names will be drawn to receive a key to try to start the motorcycle. The four people who do not win the motorcycle will each receive $1,000 cash. Must be an ACCESS Club member to participate; current and new club sign-ups receive one free entry.

Club membership is free— sign up at Casino Services within the Edgewater. Receive additional entries for every 500 points you earn while gambling; complete rules at Casino Services; subject to change or cancellation.

DEMO RIDES

Front Parking Lot

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• Indian Motorcycle Demo Rides and Display: Wednesday (noon- 5 p.m.), Thursday-Saturday (10 a.m.-

5 p.m.).