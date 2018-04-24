River Run: Tropicana

EVENT

Victory Plaza on Casino Drive in front of casino

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• Biker BBQ Fest: This is the site to watch the action go by right in front of you on Casino Drive; free admission. BBQ entrees, sandwiches, and sides available for purchase at ala carte pricing Thursday (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); Friday & Saturday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

• Victory Plaza Bar open on Wednesday (noon- 4 p.m.); Thursday-Saturday (9 a.m.-1 a.m.).

• The Malibu Girls will be in Victory Plaza for photo ops on Thursday (1:30 p.m.- 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.); Friday (1 p.m.- 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.); Saturday (noon-3 p.m. & 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.).

• The Fireball Girls will be in Victory Plaza and Tango’s Lounge for photo ops on Friday-Saturday (3 p.m.-6 p.m. & 8 p.m.-10 p.m.).

• Pool Bar open Wednesday-Saturday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.).

• Poolside Cafe hours Thursday-Saturday (6 a.m.-1 a.m.).

•Taqueria Del Rio hours Thursday-Saturday (11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

• Passaggio hours Thursday (5 p.m.-10 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

• Roundhouse Buffet — River Run Brunch, Friday and Saturday (7 a.m.-2 p.m.), $16.19 with Green Trop Advantage Card, $17.99 without the card.

POKER RUN

North Entrance to casino

Friday, April 27

• American Heroes Charity Poker Run: Friday, April 27 (registration and staging area in front of the Tropicana’s north entrance near valet at 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m.; riders leave at 10 a.m.), $15 rider ($10 passenger), includes breakfast sandwich, and juice or coffee, compliments of the Tropicana Laughlin.

The ride is presented by Dal-Con Promotions and Mother Road Harley-Davidson of Kingman and all proceeds benefit recognized American Veteran causes.

The poker run/ride heads to Old Route 66 and the Mother Road Harley-Davidson Party in Kingman, and returns to the Tropicana. Riders receive two playing cards upon registration and then pick up additional cards at various stops along the route.

First place wins a 2019 River Run Room Package; second place wins a $250 Harley-Davidson merchandise certificate; and third place wins a $100 Harley-Davidson merchandise certificate.

MOTORCYCLE DRAWING

Casino floor

Saturday, April 28

• A drawing will be held on Saturday, April 28 (11 p.m.) to give away a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja, Vulcan Classic or Vulcan Custom motorcycle. You can earn drawing entries by playing slots and table games with your Trop Advantage Club card from Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28 (through 10:30 p.m.). Must be a Trop Advantage member and be present to win. See the Trop Advantage Center within the casino for free club membership and details on the bike drawing.

SERVICE

Outdoor Gazebo

Friday-Saturday, April 27-28

• Biker Weddings and Vow Renewals: Friday-Saturday (11 a.m.-8 p.m.). A unique feature at the Tropicana this year is the “wedding chapel” set up in the outdoor Gazebo near the pool area at the west end of the property. It will offer traditional ceremony, vow renewal, same sex and civil unions. Couples can choose either the Gazebo Package for $175, and includes gazebo rental and minister; or couples can choose the Bubbly Biker Package for $200, which includes gazebo rental, minister and bottle of champagne.

There is a $77 marriage license fee (not required for vow renewals). The license bureau is open Thursday-Saturday, April 26-29 (10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.). Reverend Carl Fogg presides over the ceremonies.

Call Tropicana Laughlin Group Sales at 800-782-9946 to reserve (advance arrangements preferred but not required).

Hotel Lobby

• Bud Welcome Bar Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28.

• Serving Budweiser products and drink specials—Thursday (11 a.m.-6 p.m.), Friday-Saturday (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

Tango’s Lounge

Friday-Saturday, April 28-29

• Hangover Clinic Station—Friday-Saturday (7 a.m.-11 a.m.).

ENTERTAINMENT

Tango’s Lounge

Wednesday-Sunday, April 25-28

A variety of bands provide the music within the lounge. They include:

• Play Deep: Wednesday (7 p.m.-11 p.m.); Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28 (noon-4 p.m.).

• Hunter & The Dirty Jacks: Thursday-Saturday (4:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.).

• Dollface: Thursday-Saturday (9 p.m.- 1 a.m.).

Victory Plaza

Wednesday-Saturday, April 25-28

• Dr. Rock: Wednesday (noon-4 p.m.); Thursday-Saturday (3 p.m.-7 p.m.).

SECURED & COVERED BIKE PARKING

Parking Garage Area

Thursday-Saturday, April 26-29 only.

• $100 per bike. Must register and pay at the front desk, based on space availability.