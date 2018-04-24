River Run: Golden Nugget

VENDORS

Front Parking Lot

Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28

• Official Laughlin River Run vendor area: Motorcycle related merchandise from vendors including Hardcore 5150 Apparel & Accessories, Sick Pig & Crazy Bitch Apparel & Accessories, Big Belly Crew Clothing, and GL & Co. Apparel.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Nina’s Concessions with lobster rolls, hamburgers and turkey legs, and a Bloody Mary Bar (build your own)—Thursday (noon-midnight), Friday-Saturday (10 a.m.-midnight). There’s no charge to browse the vendor area.

PARKING

VIP bike parking in a covered garage will be offered from 10 a.m. Thursday, April 26, to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29. A daily pass costs $20 and a weekend pass (Thursday-Sunday) costs $50.

ENTERTAINMENT

• Music by Harley & The V-Twins (country rock)—Thursday-Saturday (1 p.m.-6 p.m.); and The Garage Boys (rock)—Thursday-Saturday (7 p.m.-midnight).

The Garage Boys

The Garage Boys (pictured above) are a rock show-band out of Las Vegas who sport garage mechanic jumpsuits, hence the band name. They have been touring and recording, and put out two albums, Garage Boys (released March 2012) and Sgt. Peckers (released June 2015).

Members include Bryan Duffy (lead vocals/guitar), Mike Neufeld (guitar), Craig Small (drums/vocals) and Aaron Harris (bass/keys/production).

This band throws more than just music at audiences, dance moves and a high-energy performance can be expected from these “boys.”

Songs on their list are predominately rock—from Black Sabbath to Def Leppard, with stops at Jimi Hendrix, Motley Crue and Pink Floyd along the way. But they can stretch things to classic rock and roll, country and R&B if asked. See their website TheGarageBoysBand.com for more.

Harley & The V-Twins

Harley & The V-Twins are a country rock band based out of Fort Collins, Colo. They play a vast selection of music from rock to country to blues and funk. They switch up their act to suit the crowd and are all about audience participation. They are making a return River Run appearance at the Golden Nugget this year to rock the party once again.

FULL SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 26

Bloody Mary Bar (8 a.m.-11 a.m.) in the Hotel Lobby

Bottom’s Up Station with beer and water, (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) in the Atrium

Live DJ (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) in the Front Lot; free admission

Harley and the V-Twins (1 p.m.-6 p.m.) in the Front Lot; free admission

The Garage Boys (7p.m.-12 a.m.) in the Front Lot; free admission

Live DJ (10 p.m.- close) in Gold Diggers Nightclub within Golden Nugget

Friday, April 27

Bloody Mary Bar (8 a.m.-11 a.m.) in the Hotel Lobby

Live DJ (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) in the Front Lot; free admission

Harley and the V-Twins (1 p.m.-6 p.m.) in the Front Lot; free admission

The Garage Boys (7p.m.-12 a.m.) in the Front Lot; free admission

Country Line Dancing (4 p.m.-6 p.m.) in Gold Diggers Nightclub

Stinson Brothers (6 p.m.-10 p.m.) in Gold Diggers Nightclub

DJ TA4 (10 p.m.- close) in Gold Diggers Nightclub

Saturday, April 28

Bloody Mary Bar (8 a.m.-11 a.m.) in the Hotel Lobby

Live DJ (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) in the Front Lot; free admission

Harley and the V-Twins (1 p.m.-6 p.m.) in the Front Lot; free admission

The Garage Boys (7 p.m.-12 a.m.) in the Front Lot; free admission

DJ TA4 (10 p.m.-close) in Gold Diggers Nightclub e