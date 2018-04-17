Custom Cruizers

The sound of a healthy V8 is music to the ears of a serious classic car collector. Aromas of oil, gas and rubber ignites passions and stirs images of drag racing while lustrous paint jobs and polished chrome fill these collectors with pride and joy.

All of these senses are heightened at the 19th Annual “Hot Rods & Harleys 2018 Spring Run,” hosted by the River Cruizers Car Club. Everyone is invited to come out and partake in the four-day event at the Avi Resort & Casino, Thursday-Sunday, April 19-22.

The word “hot rod” refers to the replacement of “hotter” parts to make a new version of an automobile. The modification of removing parts to reduce weight or “channeling the body,” changing of wheels and tires to improve traction and handling, or altering car bumpers, hood, and fenders to improve appearance began after World War II and continued well into the 1960s, when “hot rodding” became a life style. Custom fabrication and metal work are currently handled as an art form and modification of an engine fills the “need for speed.” For many, these fine machines conjure up memories of drive-ins, coffee shops and cruising. And cruising makes one think of the Harley motorcycle, “mobile pieces of art.”

Harleys are heavy motorcycles, which were designed to be rebuilt and rebuilt again, perfect for guys who like to tinker and take the idea of “what if” to a different level. The design was kept simple so an enthusiast could change it to their own taste and imagination. The Harley is all about open roads, camping spots, road houses, group rides with like-minded friends and diners with comfort food.

That love of classic cars and bikes is deep-seated. Maybe it started by hanging out in the garage with their dad or big brother… or maybe it came about through a developed friendship among those with a shared interest. And then again, maybe it started back in the day when guys found out girls liked good looking cars and if they just had a good looking ride, well….

No matter how or when it happened, that passion for the automobile never wanes. It’s not so much like fashion trends that come and go, classic cars become part of a person’s life for the long haul. As most car enthusiasts age, they tend to have more money and time to apply to restoring these cars and motorcycles and showing them off by attending the many car shows that spring up across the land—just like the annual Hot Rods & Harleys show at the Avi’s “grassy beach area” behind the casino.

Good cause…

In addition to sharing their passion for old cars and enjoying the camaraderie of the club, members of the River Cruizers particularly like doing the good deeds that come with all the rest of it. Over the years, this long-standing car club in the river cities area have donated more than $500,000 to local programs and organizations including Military Wives Program, the Veteran Outreach Program, food banks, the Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, senior programs, Toys for Tots, youth sports, Special Olympics, Clothe-A-Child, and the scholarship program for graduating high school seniors from every high school in the area.

The River Cruizers are trying something new this year, offering a “Donation Table,’ versus a “Gate” like they do at the Riverside Resort. They will be manning a table with literature about their club and some freebies. The usual donation is $2 per adult, and children are free, however, any amount helps with their mission to help local charities, organizations and to provide scholarships.

The show…

Approximately 300 vehicles are expected for the “Hot Rods & Harleys” show at the Avi, competing in categories to include hotrods, classics, motorcycles, vintage bikes, trucks, rat rods, and others. About 40 trophies are awarded.

The grassy area where the cars and bikes are displayed is the Beach Overlook at the Avi near the lagoon pool with the Colorado River as the backdrop.

Event registration is Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); and Saturday, April 21 (9 a.m.-11 a.m.) — no registrations accepted after 11 a.m.

The entry fee to display a vehicle is $45 for hot rods, $25 for motorcycles. Entry includes a goodie bag, a T-shirt and dash plaque, a chance at door prizes, music, parking on the grass by the river, class awards and 24-hour security. There also is a special room rate for participants.

There are activities for both participants and spectators, including a 50/50 drawing, raffles, door prizes, a poker walk, a chili cook-off and more, daily.

The awards…

Plaques will be awarded in various categories. In the past, these included: “Best Under Construction”; “Best Flame”; “Best Engine”; “Best Interior”; and the “Dazzling Dozen” for the top 12 cars in the show.

So who’s a Cruizer?

All the fun and games and polished chrome have a good cause going on behind them. Formed as a non-profit organization in 1989, the River Cruizers are one of the area’s most ambitious fund-raising groups.

The Avi show complements the club’s other annual shows, the “Roddin’ on the River Car Show” held at the Riverside Resort in September and their “Cruizin’ on the River,” also held at the Riverside Resort in January.

For those interested in joining the club, visit the River Cruizers website at rivercruizers.com; or attend one of the club’s meetings on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Casa Serrano Mexican Restaurant (in the Banquet Room) at 5230 S. Highway 95, in Mohave Valley, Arizona.

Schedule

Thursday, April 19

• Gates open/parking open to all participants (7 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• National Anthem, DJ music all day (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)

• Registration open (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• T-shirt sales, 50/50 tickets, raffle tickets, door prizes and gift basket ticket sales (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• Door prize drawings, 50/50 drawing at the registration tent (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.)

• 50/50 drawing (5:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 20

• Gates open (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• National Anthem, DJ music all day (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)

• Registration, T-shirt sales, 50/50 tickets, raffle tickets, door prizes and gift basket ticket sales (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• Door prize drawings, 50/50 drawing at the registration tent (10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.)

• 50/50 drawing (5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 21

• Gates open (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• National Anthem, DJ music all day (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)

• Registration (9 a.m.-11 a.m.)

• T-shirt sales, 50/50 tickets, raffle tickets, door prizes and gift basket ticket sales (9 a.m.-4 p.m.; winners selected at 5 p.m.)

• Poker Walk registration in the DJ tent (9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.). The walk starts inside the casino (11:30 a.m.-noon). It is open to the general public at $5 per hand. Participants will walk a course inside the Avi property picking up playing cards at each of the five designated stations. When they complete their walk, they will compare their five-card hands. Those holding the best poker hands will win cash prizes. The money collected from the entry fees will be awarded to the top three hands.

• Show & Shine judging of the vehicles (noon.-2 p.m.)

• Live auction, basket and raffle drawings, poker walk awards (3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.)

• 50/50 drawing at DJ tent, must be present to win (5:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 22

• Awards presentation in the registration tent, (8 a.m.). Coffee and doughnuts, all cars and bikes take off by 10 a.m.

For more information about the car show, contact Margaret Yeargan at Myeargan54@Hotmail.com. For room reservations at the Avi, call 1-800-284-2946.

CHILI COOK-OFF

Hot rods and Harleys sharing space with chili cooks is a deliciously different pairing this year when the two events convene during the same weekend at the Avi.

Chili cooks will be out in force at the Avi competing in the Nevada Regional Chili Cook-off on Saturday, April 21. Approximately 40 cooks including five former world champions will be competing in Traditional Red, Chili Verde and Salsa. There’s also a relatively new category — Homestyle chili, and a Youth category for ages 6-17, who are seriously interested in trying their hands at crafting competition chili. The cook-off is sanctioned and sponsored by the International Chili Society.

Winners from this cook-off could end up at the 2018 World Championship Chili Cook-off scheduled for 28-30, at Gateway Motorsports Park in St. Louis, Missouri. The traditional red chili adult champion earns $25,000, while the homestyle chili adult champ wins $20,000 at the world competition.

In order to qualify, there must be a minimum of 15 cooks in the traditional red and homestyle categories; a minimum of seven cooks in chili verde, and salsa categories; and any youth category must have a minimum of 5 cooks. Any category where those numbers are met will qualify for the World Championship. Cooks may cook in as many categories as they wish as long as they have not already qualified for the World in that category.

The area will be open to the public (noon – 4 p.m.), with chili tasting (12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.). There is no admission charge, however Taster Kits are $6 and include five 2 oz. chili cups to be filled by the cooks of their choice. There’s also a category for People’s Choice, where they vote for their favorite concoctions.

Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for sale.

Live music will be performed by Powerhouse (noon-4 p.m.).

About the categories…

• Traditional Red — hold the beans — is the darling chili of the ICS because it was the original chili featured in nationally sanctioned cook-offs.

The red chili category entry fee is $35. First place prize is $600 and a trophy; second place is $300 and a trophy; and third place is $150 and a trophy. In the Youth Traditional Red, the entry fee is $20, and the prizes are $200 and a trophy for first place; and trophies for second and third place.

• Homestyle was added as a category in 2012, and adheres to less stringent rules than other categories. It is defined by the ICS as a stew-like, chili pepper flavored dish made with or without meat and any combination of spices and other ingredients. This category has no restriction as to ingredients, meaning beans or other items can be added to recipes. The entry fee is $30. Prizes are $500 plus a trophy for first place; $200 plus a trophy for second place; and $100 plus a trophy for third place. The youth entry fee is $20 and prizes are $200 and a trophy for first place; and trophies for second and third place.

• Green chili (chili verde) — not only hold the beans but hold anything even remotely red — has been making inroads on red chili with its own dilettantes and aficionados simply because it is some of the most flavorful bowls of chili some may ever try. The entry fee is $25, and the prizes are $400 plus a trophy for first place; $200 and a trophy for second place; and $100 and a trophy for third place.

• Salsa—entry into the salsa contest is $15. Prizes are $200 plus a trophy for first place; $150 and a trophy for second place; and $100 and a trophy for third place.

People’s Choice

One of the best parts about a chili cook-off that showcases this level of competition is the public gets to taste creations of World Champion-caliber cooks. They can do so by purchasing taster cups. Winners receive trophies for first, second and third place.

What will they be judging?

There are three main ingredients in a sanctioned cook-off, chili, meat and sauce. There are no fillers like rice or beans allowed — except the ‘Homestyle’ category where anything goes. The judges are looking for a lot of things, consistency, taste, aroma, color and bite.

First off, chili should look appetizing. It shouldn’t be dry, watery, or grainy. Chili shouldn’t be greasy, and you want that hot “bite” to be right there before you swallow that first mouthful. Sometimes it still comes down to the luck of the draw.

Entry…

If you want to join in on the cooking action, or just want more information, contact chilicookoff.com. Cookers have to be members of the ICS (membership can be purchased with cook-off entry fee).

Schedule

• Cooks meeting (8 a.m.-8:15 a.m.);

• Homestyle (9 a.m., turn in 11:30 a.m.);

• Salsa turn-in (10 a.m.)

• Chili Verde (10:15 a.m., turn-in 1:15 p.m.);

• Traditional Red (noon, turn-in 3 p.m.);

• People’s Choice tasting (12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.);

• Awards Presentation (4:30 p.m.).

HOT RODS & HARLEYS

Beach Overlook at the Avi

Thursday-Sunday, April 19-22

(See story for full schedule)

Admission on a donation basis