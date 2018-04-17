Steeped with Soul

Back in the late ’90s, the management of the Colorado Belle hosted a series of blues jam sessions in what was then the Showboat Lounge—a huge staging area where the current Pints brew pub sits. One of the jammers at one of those sessions was John Earl Williams and his band out of Las Vegas. Williams’ music piqued the interest of the Belle’s management, and when they found out he hosted blues events in Vegas, the thinking soon went, “why not get him to help host a blues festival in Laughlin on a regular basis?” Thus the “Blues & Brews” festival was born.

The event has morphed into a springtime affair. This year’s 20th annual, three-day event is Friday-Sunday, April 20-22, and will take place at the Loading Dock Stage along the Riverwalk. It has become one of the most popular events of the year because of the “go big or go home” philosophy instilled in the menu of players from the very beginning.

Over the years, many people who have wandered over to the festival simply because they were thinking “what the hell, I’m outdoors and I’ve got nothing better to do—and besides they’ll have beer,” have had a bit of a revelation. After they listen—really listen to these guys—they discover they aren’t just playing a few guitar licks, but rather digging deep into the heart of Mississippi Delta mud and Memphis alleys for music steeped in story and history. Some of these guys are part of that history. That discovery leads to another blues music convert.

And for 20 years, John Earl and his wife Shirley Williams have been part of things, not only as producers of the event, bringing in quality blues bands with some really big names in the blues world, but with John Earl and his BoogieMan Band in the role of host band. In addition to Williams, featuring guitarist Chris Tofield, this year’s lineup includes the Chris Hiatt Band, the Charlie Tuna Band and the Preston Shannon Band featuring Jonathan Ellison.

Festival hours are Friday-Saturday, April 20-21 (noon-midnight); Sunday, April 22 (noon-8 p.m.). The bands will play a rotating schedule each day. There is no charge to listen to the music; food and beverages are sold separately.

Brews and Bites…

In addition to the music of four blues bands, the festival site will offer food—and of course, brews—from booths set up on the Riverwalk adjacent to the Loading Dock stage.

The Loading Dock Bar & Grille patio will be a hot spot to claim a table to listen to the music and watch the crowds. However, you must check in with the podium inside the restaurant to get a table on the patio. The food and drinks served here are not the same as the items available at the booths on the Riverwalk (regular Loading Dock menu only on patio).

Nothing goes better with low-down dirty blues than barbecue while throwing back a cold beer or two. Food offerings will include:

• BBQ Brisket Sandwich, St. Louis BBQ Ribs (quarter rack), KC Burnt Ends, BBQ rice, BBQ baked beans, and ice cream cups or brownies for dessert;

• Beverages include hand-crafted Bodacious Blueberry, Golden Ale and What the Puck IPA from Pints, the Colorado Belle brew pub; Dark Lager, Spiked Lemonade, Budweiser, Bud Light & Bud Light Lime; wine; premium and call drinks; special souvenir “Legs” and “Boats” that can be refilled. Also an assortment of soft drinks, Gatorade and water.

Food and beverages are ala carte and range in price traditionally from $3 to $10 (excluding the souvenir glasses). Prices and menu items are subject to change.

More about the bands…

Preston Shannon Band featuring Jonathan Ellison

We are sad to announce that Preston Shannon passed away in January 2018. The event and the world loses another musical great while a higher power gains its newest member. No doubt “The King of Beale Street” is playing in heaven’s blues band, with the likes of T-Bone Walker and B.B. King.

However, his earthly fans are feeling the loss so his family has requested that Shannon’s name remain a part of the Blues & Brews lineup so his band lives on. Helping to make that happen, is Jonathan “Jo-Nathan” Ellison, one of the dynamic new breed of bluesmen making a name for himself.

Born in Brownsville, Tennessee, Ellison has deep roots in a variety of musical genres including gospel, soul, blues and classic rock. By the age of five, he was already playing drums and performing regularly around the South with his family’s gospel group, The Ellison Family.

By age 10 he had also picked up the bass and piano, while setting his sights on learning to play the guitar, which would later become his instrument of choice.

After graduating high school and moving to Memphis, Tennessee to attend the University of Memphis, Ellison began playing for community choirs and solo artists, quickly becoming a sought-after guitarist for workshops and gospel recording sessions. His break came when he was given the opportunity to play lead guitar at B.B. King’s Blues Club. He soon became a mainstay at nightspots throughout Memphis and began touring the country with a variety of artists. After several years on the road, he returned to Beale Street as the guitarist/band leader for B.B. King’s Blues Club house band, The BB King All-Stars. Shortly thereafter, he became the band’s lead singer and one of the club’s featured artists and often opening for B.B. King, himself. His debut album, Guitar Cry For Me, is on sale now.

Memphis is also where Shannon made his musical mark before heading west to play the Blues & Brews Festival.

He was part of the festival for the past several years and had developed his own local fan base. One of the “must plays” of his sets was his emotional and soulful take on Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

“It has become my signature song,” he once told the Laughlin entertainer. “I incorporate the blues feeling into it, especially in the solo part. People always ask me to do that song — and some think I do the song better than Prince. One lady said to me, ‘The difference between Prince’s version and yours — Prince does it with charisma… you do it with soul.’ I’ll take it. I won’t argue.”

Chris Hiatt

Chris Hiatt has become as much a staple of the Belle’s blues festivals as John Earl. While Hiatt’s hook is his take on Stevie Ray Vaughan, he has expanded his repertoire to include other blues/rock material, including his originals.

What songs he plays at any given show has everything to do with what the crowd wants to hear.

“There isn’t one song that impacts every crowd the same,” he states. “A lot of the time I scan the crowd to see how much black leather there is—the general age—and I’m making lists of how people are looking at me when we play that first tune. I know when they’re not gonna jive. I wing it every night. When someone asks me, ‘What are you gonna play,’ I tell them I’ll figure it out when I’m standing up there on the stage.”

But when you wear a flat brimmed black hat with spangled band and have a stage look that screams Stevie Ray Vaughan, you have to realize that many of those in the audience expect to hear some “Pride and Joy.” Hiatt definitely realizes that, and delivers.

Night after night, in front of a crowd, is where Hiatt draws inspiration as well as a feeling of well-being, which often determines the musical projects he records. Most recently he released his fifth studio album, New Directions, in January 2016. The CD contains 13 originals, written or co-written by Hiatt.

John Earl & The BoogieMan Band

John Earl Williams is a Texas roadhouse man who gravitated to Europe in the early ’70s. He formed a blues band that met with a considerable following in the Netherlands, England, Belgium and Germany.

Eventually, home was calling and Earl made his way to Las Vegas in 1988 to form his John Earl’s BoogieMan Band with which he has entrenched himself totally into the Vegas’ blues scene. He has performed at the House of Blues and other Vegas venues as opening act for such bands as John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Albert Collins and John Lee Hooker.

The BoogieMan Band features guitarist Chris Tofield this trip.

Tofield is a musician who has dedicated his life to sharpening his skill to a razor’s edge and who truly enjoys his trade. He has maintained a strong work ethic that has kept him in business for over 25 years and built his solid reputation as a down to earth, no-nonsense performer and person to deal with.

Tofield, a seasoned journeyman musician, has performed with some of the top artists of the blues and rock world. Most recently, he was the guitarist and musical director for legendary soul/blues singer “Mighty” Sam McClain, a multiple Grammy Award and W.C. Handy Award nominee and an inductee in the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame. Other artists Tofield has performed with include James Montgomery, The Allman Brothers Band, Warren Haynes, Ronnie Earl, Savoy Brown, Toni Lynn Washington, Big Mike Griffin and many others.

Since relocating to Las Vegas, Tofield has been carving a niche for himself in “the entertainment capital of the world” by working with some of the city’s top performers and musicians.

One thing for sure, when Chris Tofield plays, everyone has a good time.

The Charlie Tuna Band

Charles “Charlie Tuna” Dennis had the best seat in the house for 15 years for watching one of his early musical influences, B.B. King. But he wasn’t just watching the master play, he was right there beside him as King’s rhythm guitarist soaking up knowledge and inspiring King in the process.

Before hooking up with Charlie Tuna, Dennis performed with the legendary soul bluesman Bobby “Blue” Bland. He also led his own band, which was a Las Vegas Blues mainstay for many years. Along the way, he developed his own style of smooth jazz mixed with blues riffs blended with humorous vocals. He comfortably covers any style—blues, jazz, serious fusions and new takes on the classics.

But it was his stint with King that brought Tuna in front of countless sold-out shows across the country and placed him on some of the biggest stages in the world, including the Royal Albert Hall.

For years he perfected the ability to let King shine and stated before King’s passing, “My whole thing is to do what I can to make him sound good. Now when I get to do my own thing, then it’s about me. You see, I know how to lead and how to follow. So I watch and learn from him because he’s been here for a long time.

“I watch him and read him and it’s wonderful for me, I really enjoy it. And I think he enjoys it, too. He enjoys me stickin’ a few licks here and there.

“We were in England one time and he said, ‘Come here son, you know what? You really inspire me to play again.” And it felt so good for me to hear him say this — he is such a great guy.”

Charlie “Tuna” Dennis is again stepping out from behind giants and leading his own band with a powerful love for the blues. He couldn’t be bringing that passion and professionalism to a more appreciative crowd than those who come back year after year for this Colorado Belle blues music festival.

BLUES & BREWS FESTIVAL

Riverwalk between the Belle/Edgewater

Friday-Saturday, April 20-21 (noon-midnight)

Sunday, April 22 (noon- 8 p.m.)