Sunset Dining

Settle in for an evening of total relaxation with a dinner cruise on the Celebration river boat, with exquisite cuisine and exceptional service.

Laughlin River Tours’ dinner cruise is a great value for the scrumptious meal, luxurious accommodations, and stunning sunset view guests will enjoy as part of this package deal.

When you book your trip you will choose an entrée from their menu, which includes chicken marsala, a salmon fillet, prime rib cooked to order, or pasta tortellini. Your entrée is included in the price of the trip, with an additional $3 for prime rib. The first course, caesar salad and dinner rolls, is also included with the price. You may add on a steamed lobster tail, or a fruit tart or chocolate chip cookie pie for dessert.

There is a full bar on board with wine, beer, champagne, and specialty cocktails available for purchase.

You will board the Celebration at the Aquarius dock, and should arrive by 5:45 p.m. for boarding, so the cruise can take off at 6 p.m. Captain Bob and his friendly crew will greet you on the dock and show you to your seats.

The boat serves a maximum of 45 people for the dinner cruise. Dining takes place in the air-conditioned lower-level cabin, but there is an open-air upper deck with seating for you to get a better view of the river. There are also a few seats outside on the lower level. You may leave your table at any time to roam about the boat and the staff will alert you when dinner is served.

You can even stop in and see Captain Bob in his cabin on the upper deck. He has been operating river boats in Laughlin for 20 years, and has been with Laughlin River Tours for the past five years. He drives the boat for three daily tours, two scenic cruises during the day and the dinner cruise at night.

For the dinner cruise, the trip begins heading north toward the Laughlin bridge. At the bridge he turns the boat around and heads south until turning around again at the Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce.

We found that it was fun to step outside between each course as you begin the trip in daylight, watch the sunset after the first turn, and after turning at the chamber it quickly becomes dark and the Laughlin casinos are all lit up.

The trip is fun for visitors and locals alike, as you may have driven parallel to the river many times, but the view from the river looking out is a completely different experience. It is also nice to be a guest rather than operating your own watercraft, so you can truly sit back and enjoy the view.

After dessert, it is safe to stay on the upper deck and just enjoy the peaceful trip back to the Aquarius. The boat keeps a slow steady pace, lasting two hours for the entire cruise.

Laughlin River Tours offers this special dining experience Wednesday-Monday at 6 p.m. from March-October, and at 5 p.m. November-February. Check their website LaughlinRiverTours.com for availability. Seating is limited, so advanced reservations are required. Book online or call 800-228-9825 to reserve your spot or for details on booking the Celebration for a private charter.