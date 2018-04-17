The Bear Necessities

Critters of all sorts make their home at Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams, AZ. Right at the gateway to the Grand Canyon, this park is a great place to stop along the way and stretch your legs while taking in some wildlife.

The resident black bears are the main attraction, but there are many other species to see at the park as well. During the driving portion of the park you will encounter mountain goats, elk, deer, burros, bighorn sheep, arctic and tundra wolves, bison, and black bears.

As you drive through the wilderness, the animals roam freely— they are not in cages. From the safety of your car, the animals may approach you giving an up-close and personal view.

Cars must be completely enclosed and guests are required to stay inside their vehicles at all times. Windows must be rolled up through most of the park.

Bearizona offers patrons that arrive by motorcycle, a suitable vehicle to drive through the park at no additional charge. You may drive through the loop as many times as you wish.

Another option rather than driving the loop yourself, is to catch the “wild ride bus tour.” During this free excursion, a guide will take you through the park on a 50-passenger bus, which has no windows. The guide may lure a few of the harmless animals closer to the bus with a treat, for great photo opportunities.

The bus tour is on a first-come first-serve basis and runs at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. daily. The park opens at 9 a.m. and the last admittance is at 4 p.m.

After finishing the driving loop, there is a self-guided walking tour within the park. The animals in this portion of the park live in open-air habitats, with a trench keeping them a safe distance from the pedestrians. Here you will see otters, beavers, foxes, bobcats, javelinas, a porcupine, and more black bears. Plaques outside each habitat give information about each animal, such as their size and diet. There is also a barnyard area where you can walk amongst roosters, goats, and a friendly turkey.

While you are walking around the park, make sure to stop and catch a birds of prey show. They run daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. You will learn a bit about each bird, including their personal history and get to see the birds up close as handlers bring them around on their fist.

The highlight of the show is the “free flight” portion. The birds are trained to fly above the crowd to a post and back to their handler. Not only is it amazing to see the birds follow directions, but the low-flying raptors add excitement by nearly grazing your head as they pass over. Hawks, owls, and falcons, among others, are featured in the show.

There is a snack shop and picnic area along the walking tour for a convenient pit stop to grab a cold drink or refreshment. You may also bring in your own picnic, but no outside alcohol is permitted on the premises. If you are looking for more of a meal, the Canyonlands Bar and Restaurant is now open.

The two-story restaurant features a wilderness theme with canyon walls and an animal scene. The outdoor seating on the upper deck is especially popular as it offers views into the new Jaguar exhibit next door.

The jaguar exhibit features a 25-foot waterfall with a pool for the feline to play in. It is a real treat to see this gorgeous animal, which is close to becoming a threatened species on the conservation list due to massive habitat loss in the wild. The only wild jaguars in the U.S. are in southern Arizona and New Mexico.

Before you head home, you must check out the new 12,000 square-foot Bearizona gift shop, with every animal-themed gift you could dream of. Stuffed toys, clothing, bags, dishes, jewelry, and so much more fill the shop.

There may also be a handler in a room off the gift shop holding a “keeper chat.” During these “chats” the handlers showcase an animal and give guests a closer look. They provide information about the animal and explain conservation efforts.

These keeper chats may happen in different areas of the park throughout the day and can include training sessions and feedings. Ask a worker for the times and locations for the chats when you arrive, so you don’t miss a second of the action.

Park admission for adults is $22, children ages 4-12 is $11, and seniors ages 62 and older is $20. Annual passes are also available; a carload pass is $175 and a personal pass is $60.