Tastes & Tunes

The Colorado Belle’s “Rock’n’Ribs” event is one of the resort’s most popular festivals of the year. Nothing goes better with ribs than rock and the Belle serves up a heaping helping of both each and every year. So no matter what your mouth is watering for, no one leaves hungry, thirsty or unsatisfied.

The three-day festival is from Friday-Sunday, April 13-15 and takes place in the Belle’s front parking lot. Hours for the public are Friday (2 p.m.-11 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m.-11 p.m.), and Sunday (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Patrons who are familiar with the Belle’s festivals are used to being served at several booths along the Riverwalk, choosing food and beverages ala cart. This year, however, food will be served up not only in the parking lot, but as part of a competition between vendors. People will buy whatever meats they want to eat and vote for the People’s Choice portion of the contest.

Six vendors will compete for “Best Ribs” trophies and $5,000 in prize money: $2,500 for first place; $1,500 for second place; $750 for third place; and People’s Choice.

Vendors/competitors have already been selected for the contest and include:

• Austin’s Texas Lightning — 5th Place Best Ribs, Best in the West Cook-Off 2017; People’s Choice Winner, Mankato, Minn. 2017;

• Chicago BBQ Company — 1st Place Best Ribs, Best in the West Cook Off 2017; 1st Place Best Ribs, Three Rivers BBQ Fest (Pittsburgh) 2017;

• Porky’s Chicks BBQ — 1st Place Best Ribs, Canada’s Largest Ribfest 2016; 1st Place Best Ribs, Mankato, Minn. 2016;

• Hole In The Wall BBQ — People’s Choice Winner, BBQ and Blues on the Bay 2011; Reader’s Choice Award, Best BBQ Restaurant 2017;

• Aussom Aussie —3rd Place Best Ribs Best in the West Cook Off 2017; 1st Place Peoples Choice Chicago Uptown 2017;

• Rasta Joe — 1st Place Ribs, Best In The West 2016; 1st Place Sauce, Best In The West 1997; 1st Place People’s Choice, Best In The West 1999

Vendors will sell their products to the public with typical foods to include ribs, chopped pork, brisket, chicken, beans, coleslaw, mac and cheese, and cornbread.

Unlike the usual barbecue cook-offs, there will be no “food tasting/taster cups.” People will buy the ribs from the vendors, and will be able to vote for their favorite ribs for the People’s Choice awards beginning Friday.

The Belle will operate a full bar and lemonade stand as well.

The winner of this category will be announced Sunday (4 p.m.). Judging will occur Sunday between (2-4 p.m.). Winners will be announced and awards given.

Three different bands —StefNRock, Rebel Heart and Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers —will provide all the live music, performing throughout the weekend on a rotating basis.

Vendors also will be on site with a variety of wares such as apparel, hot air balloon spinners, Asian art, tie dyed items, rock jewelry, wind chimes, garden items, shaved ice and metal art.

A little more about the bands…

StefNRock

Stefani Savage grew up in North Hollywood and started playing guitar at age 5. She performed her first gig at her high school dance then ventured out into the Hollywood scene, playing in an original band at places like the Whiskey-A-Go-Go, The Troubadour, The Roxy and other hot spots around L.A.

Her main influences were Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart and other classic groups from the ’80s. Her vocal power and range enable her to cover all those powerhouse female singers.

Rocky Jackson grew up in L.A. also mainly around the South Bay area. His dad bought him a guitar in Tijuana some time after his mom died in 1968. He has played for over 30 years, with influences from the early rock era of Elvis, Chuck Berry, The Stones, The Beatles, and even Hank Williams Sr. He has written over 400 songs with “Something Ain’t Right” being recorded by The Leatherwoods.

StefNRock was formed when the two met at an open mic at the Cellar Lounge in Las Vegas in September 2012. Both had been without a group for some time. Playing together, with a newfound musical synergy, the duo started playing out and landing gig after gig.

StefNRock are known for their fun live shows. Each of them are artists, but together the voices and instruments blend making the sum much greater than the parts.

Jackson’s leads complement Savage’s acoustics and their voices enable them to cover strong male and female vocals. Savage also adds some harmonica to the act.

Rebel Heart

This Arizona-based band consists of seasoned stage veterans covering percussion, lead guitar, bass, and lead vocals. The dual vocalists carry a powerful and soulful sound and presence suited for any venue.

They can handle a variety of country, rock, and blues ranging from old to new.

Artists they cover include Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Trick Pony, Dierks Bentley, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Church, Garth Brooks and many more.

Their set lists also include what is on the radio today, to keep the show exciting and updated for both themselves and their audiences.

Rebel Heart understands the crowd and plays to the mood. These seasoned professionals take what they do very seriously, but they like to have fun, too, and audiences pick up on that.

Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers

This “Little Ol’ Band from the Bay Area,” is taking on that “Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” performing the ultimate ZZ Top tribute.

No fake beards here, folks, these guys are as close to the real McCoys as they can get taking Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard’s hits of the ’70s to a whole new level.

The blistering guitar and vocal antics of Tim Narducci mixed with the thunderous bass and vocals of Cornbread, added to the pounding grooves of Gregg Landrey, all combine for a stage show that leaves other tribute bands in the dust.

ROCK’N’RIBS FESTIVAL

Front Parking Lot at the Colorado Belle

Friday, April 13 (2 p.m-11 p.m.)

Saturday, April 14 (11 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Sunday, April 15 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Food & drinks for purchase