Springtime Exploring

Before the summer heat sets in, step outside and take advantage of the natural beauty that surrounds Laughlin.

Just about 8 miles from Casino Drive you will find Grapevine Canyon, the site of a large collection of Native American petroglyphs.

Take the turn for Christmas Tree pass off of Nevada Highway 163 W. (about six miles from the Laughlin strip), then follow Christmas Tree Pass Road for about two miles. A sign marks the spot to turn left to the parking lot and restroom facility at the Grapevine Canyon trailhead.

From there it is a quick quarter-mile walk to the base of Grapevine Canyon, where you will find the petroglyphs.

As you will be walking through rocks and gravel, tennis shoes are recommended. Long pants may be best if you plan to scramble amongst the boulders to higher points of the canyon.

The canyon is sacred to the indigenous tribes of the area, which include the Mojave, Hualapai, Yavapai, Havasupai, Quechan, Pai pai, Maricopa, Chemehuevi and Southern Paiute.

The petroglyphs are etched into the granite stone, through the natural desert varnish that gives them a dark color. They have been loosely interpreted as depicting stories of creation.

There are also a few recognizable drawings of bighorn sheep, which can be found roaming the area. Aside from the sheep, many reptiles, including rattlesnakes, are often spotted in the canyon, so watch your step!

Remember not to touch the petroglyphs as it can damage the drawings, which have been around for thousands of years. As this is a sacred spot, guests are expected to take care when climbing and asked that “when you leave this place, take only your memories with you.”

There are a few shallow cavernous areas that require just a little climbing, but make great spots to stop and sit awhile. The canyon is very quiet when visitor traffic is low, making it a great place for reflection or meditation.

Cell phone reception is spotty throughout the area as well, so it is best to plan on disconnecting from the electronics during your visit except to capture a few photos of the gorgeous view.

For your return trip to Laughlin you have a couple of options. You can exit the same way you entered, or you may opt to continue on Christmas Tree Pass for a scenic drive through the Lake Mead National Recreational Area and the Spirit Mountain Wilderness.

If you choose to take the drive, a high clearance vehicle is recommended, as the road is washed out and rocky in areas. The road goes on for about 15 miles, and connects to US Highway 95 near Cal-Nev-Ari. From there it is about another 25 miles to Laughlin.

The stretch of Christmas Tree Pass will take about 45 minutes. There is quite a bit of vegetation throughout the wilderness area and first-time visitors may be surprised to find tinsel and Christmas balls decorating the junipers along the road, the trees which prompted the name of the pass.

The pass winds behind Grapevine Canyon, through the Newberry Mountains. Spirit Mountain is the highest peak in the range, and is placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The mountain is another sacred Native American landmark, acknowledged by the Yuman-speaking tribes as the spiritual birthplace of their ancestors.

You may hike Spirit Mountain, but there is no designated trail and it is quite a rigorous climb over rough terrain. If you are up for the hike, plan between 5-6 hours of your day to complete it.

The elevation increases 2,400 feet, rewarding climbers with views from the top that can reach up to 100 miles away.

Whether you choose to hike or not, the pass offers a route with unexpected scenery and possibly even wildlife to extend your wilderness adventure, with a quick stretch on the highway bringing you right back to Laughlin.