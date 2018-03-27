Many of the Laughlin casinos are offering special menus in their restaurants and buffets for Easter, Sunday, April 1. The following are the specials available as of press time. Prices listed do not include tax or gratuity, unless otherwise specified.

This information is only for those restaurants offering Easter specials. For a complete rundown on all the casino restaurant options, please see Dining Guide.

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—Complete three course dinner comes with starter of French asparagus salad — asparagus, peas, and arugula tossed in pesto dressing topped with crumbled feta cheese and a crostini crouton; entrée choice of (1) grilled lamb chops, marinated lamb served along side rosemary garlic mashed potatoes and medley of vegetables; or (2) chilean sea bass, pan seared sea bass on top of a caramelized leek and olive sauce served alongside buttery ginger rice and medley of vegetables; dessert of carrot cheesecake topped with Bailey’s cream cheese icing and a candied pecan crunch.

Price/Time: $55 per person —Sunday, April 1 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-6832.

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Easter Brunch Buffet: Items added to existing buffet selections (including salad station, Mexican station, Asian Wok station, Pizza and Calzone Station and Ice Cream Bar) include:

• Carving station—slow roasted prime rib; roasted tom turkey breast and turkey thigh meat; ham, bacon and sausage links; • Seafood—orange/ginger peel-and-eat shrimp, fried calamari, Cajun seared catfish, shrimp and crab omelets; • Soups—7 Seas, Asian style shrimp and vegetable, menudo; other entrées—Southern-style fried chicken; Raviolis Florentine; breaded chicken parmesan; Italian rope sausage and peppers; Eggs Benedict; beef tamales, biscuits and sausage gravy; • Specialty desserts include Cherries Jubilee, Bananas Foster, créme brulé, fruit cobbler, apple strudel, assorted truffles, chocolate mousse slices; chocolate fountain and many more.

Price/Time: $18.99 with Total Rewards card/$21.99 without card—Sunday, April 1 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Champagne Brunch: items include (subject to change):

• Carving station with slow roasted prime rib, honey sweet ham, slow roasted turkey; • Hot line includes oven roasted pork loin with apple sauce, shrimp scampi, beef tips, stuffed chicken breast, seafood stuffed cod, mac & cheese, beef lasagna; bacon and sausage; garlic mashed potatoes; country potatoes; scalloped potatoes, and biscuits & gravy; and more; • Omelet station made to order omelets and eggs;

• Cold station with crab salad, asparagus-n-shrimp salad, ambrosia salad; • Complete dessert station with Bananas Foster, Cherries Jubilee, bread pudding, fresh pastries and more.

Price/Time: $25.95 ($10.95 for ages 6 and under)­—Sunday, April 1 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); parties of five or more, please call 800-634-3469 for reservations.

AQUARIUS

Windows on the River

Buffet

Easter Champagne Brunch: Items include carving station—prime rib, lamb, slab bacon, honey-glazed ham, hickory-smoked brisket; omelet station; waffle station; and breakfast items such as Eggs Benedict Florentine, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, chorizo & eggs, bacon, raspberry bites, potato frittata, Malibu Chicken, Saimin soup, fried shrimp, Italian Sausage with peppers & onions. tortellini carbonara, hot & cold crab legs, escargot, sushi; assorted salads, sides and desserts; champagne for those over 21 years of age.

Price/Time: $22.50 with orange, green or red ace|PLAY card; $27 with a blue ace|PLAY card; $30 without a card—Sunday, April 1 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.).

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—complete dinner with Steakhouse salad cart (salad made table side); entrée of Grilled Colorado Double Lamb Chops served with bacon-wrapped Dauphinoise potato, spring vegetables, balsamic fennel reduction; dessert of sorbet.

Price/Time: $38 — Sunday, April 1 (4 p.m.-close); call 702-298-4200 for reservations.

Carnegie’s Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special— Glazed Raisin Rum Easter Ham. Entree offered with green beans amandine, mashed potatoes, garden salad and strawberry parfait for dessert.

Price/Time: $13.99 — Sunday, April 1 (specials available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours).

Round House Buffet

Easter Brunch: Items to be offered include:

• Carving station with NY steak, garlic herb leg of lamb, honey baked ham; • Peel-and-eat shrimp and gourmet salad & fruit bar; • Waffle and french toast bar with toppings including Apple Brown Betty, Bananas Foster, Peach Melba, strawberries and more; • Breakfast specialties include wide variety of breakfast items from scrambled eggs, Western scrambled eggs, and bacon to pancakes, corned beef hash, country fried potatoes, grits, biscuits and more; also Eggs Benedict and Quiche Lorraine; special entrées and sides include chicken fried steak & country gravy, Southern fried chicken; smothered pork chops; succotash; scrambled eggs and chorizo; beef fajita; refried beans and rice; spinach strata; vegetable frittata; sausage and potato casserole; sautéed broccoli and garlic; penne with chicken Alfredo sauce; roasted fish with grilled vegetables; breakfast pizzas and assorted other pizzas; and many more items; • Specialty dessert and ice cream station.

Price/Time: $16.19 per person with Green Trop Advantage Card —Sunday, April 1(7 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Round House Buffet

Easter Dinner Buffet: Items to be offered include:

• Gourmet salad and fruit bar; • Carving station with salt & pepper crusted beef, garlic herb leg of lamb, and baked ham; special entrées and sides include fried chicken; pot roast with vegetables; baked fish with a citrus butter; BBQ ribs; mashed potatoes and gravy; herb roasted potatoes; sautéed broccoli and carrots; mac & cheese; corn on the cob; chicken machaca; beef tacos; refried beans and rice; salsa bar; Chicken Angelo; Sicilian baked pasta; spaghetti with clam sauce; penne marinara; assorted pizzas; sweet & sour pork; chicken and vegetable pot sticker; fried rice; more • Specialty dessert and ice cream station.

Price/Time: $13.49 with Green Trop Advantage Card—Sunday, April 1 (3 p.m.-9 p.m.).

AVI RESORT & CASINO

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special— • Entrée of Strawberry rhubarb mesquite grilled pork chop with sides and dessert included.

Price/Time: $39.99—Sunday, April 1 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—choice of house salad or soup of the day; entrée of stuffed pork chops served with sides.

Price/Time: $16.99—Sunday, April 1 (special available 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours).

Native Harvest Buffet

Easter Champagne Brunch: Items to be offered include: • Carving station; • Variety of entrees; • Hot line; • Cold line; breakfast favorites; • Variety of salads, seafood and sides;

• Complete dessert island including sugar free selections.

Price/Time: $22.99—Sunday, April 1 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Easter Dinner Buffet: Items to be offered include:

• Carving station with leg of lamb and bone-in ham; • Entrée specials; • Soup and salad bar; • Variety of sides; • Complete dessert island with wide variety of items including flambé station with Cherries Jubilee and Bananas Foster.

Price/Time: $19.99—Sunday, April 1 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Lodge Buffet

Easter Breakfast Buffet: Items to be offered include:

• Carving station featuring baked ham and corned beef; • Made to order omelets; • Soup and salad bar; • Variety of sides; • desserts.

Price/Time: $9.95 adults; $7.95 children — Sunday, April 1 (7 a.m.- noon).

Bighorn Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Specials—Ham and Egg Breakfast;

Price/Time: $7.99—Sunday, April 1 (served until 2 p.m.).

Easter Dinner of honey baked ham served with soup or salad, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, dinner roll and slice of carrot cake

Price/Time: $12.99—Sunday, April 1 (from 2 p.m.-9 p.m.).

EDGEWATER

Grand Buffet

Easter Brunch Buffet: Items to be offered include:

• Carving station with prime rib and honey-glazed ham • Breakfast items include waffles, blintzes, chocolate chip pancakes, crepes, quiche, French toast sticks, breakfast flautas, Eggs Benedict, ham and cheese scramble, chicken fried steaks, hash browns, pepper steak hash, country gravy, biscuits, sausage and bacon;

• Entrées fried chicken, seafood tarts, arroz con pollo, shrimp fajitas, beef fajitas, posole, chorizo eggs, Chicken Breast Angelo, pork chops, BBQ ribs, grilled swordfish piccata, jumbo fired shrimp, stuffed peppers, petite filet with peppercorn gravy, more

• Chilled bar includes seafood display featuring mussels, clams, oysters on the half shell, peel & eat shrimp, more; • Salads including fresh fruit and soups; assorted sides, and desserts including bread pudding and apple cobbler.

Price/Time: $19.99—Sunday, April 1 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Easter Special—Glazed spiral ham with apple cranberry chutney, soup or salad, choice of potato, seasoned vegetables with strawberry cheesecake for dessert.

Price/Time: $14.99—Sunday, April 1 (special available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours).

Riverside Buffet

Easter Champagne Brunch: Items to be offered include:

• Carving station—pork steamship; leg of lamb with mint demi; and roast beef; • Specialty entrées—smoked brisket with bourbon sauce; Seafood Newburg; maple glazed ham with pineapple salsa; grilled bratwurst; salmon with dill sauce; Chicken Marsala, shrimp scampi and more; • Breakfast items—features an omelette station and waffle station plus a wide variety of items including Eggs Benedict, hash brown casserole, sausage, scrambled eggs & chorizo, French toast and more; • Salad station—with deviled egg salad, Waldorf salad, carrot and raisin salad, fresh fruit, peel-and-eat shrimp, other salads; • Dessert station—with wide variety of desserts.

Price/Time: $17.99 adults (includes champagne); $10.99 ages 4-12—Sunday, April 1 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

Riverside Buffet

Easter Dinner Buffet: A wide variety of entrees, sides, salads and desserts.

Price/Time: $15.99 adults; $8.49 ages 4-12—Sunday, April 1 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Prime Rib Room on

the River

Serving (choice of) prime rib or chicken cordon bleu or baked ham or fish selection.

Price/Time: $17.99 for any entrée selection—Sunday, April 1 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Gourmet Room

• Specialty of French, Italian and Steakhouse menu available (5 p.m.-10 p.m.).