Keno is a low pressure, lottery-style game that can be quite enjoyable to play. It’s really as easy as picking numbers and waiting to see which ones turn up. They key is understanding the payouts so that you know how many numbers to pick to give yourself the best chance of winning or at least breaking even.

Keno originated in China during the Han Dynasty. The country was at war and the government needed more money, so a general came up with the idea for a lottery game to raise money, rather than further raising taxes.

Chinese immigrants brought the game with them to San Francisco in the 1800s. The game changed from 120 Chinese characters to 80 numbers.

Lotteries were not legal yet in the U.S., so Keno operators disguised the game as Horse Race Keno, tying each number to a different racehorse. Once lottery was legalized, the game went back to just Keno and was played simply with numbers, yet the drawings are sometimes still referred to as races.

We took a lesson at the Avi Keno Lounge to learn all the different types of tickets and promotional games they offer.

Straight Tickets

The easiest ticket for beginners to play is the straight ticket. You simply pick which numbers you want to play by marking them with an “X” on your Keno ticket. You may play up to 15 numbers on a single game at the Avi, but it is recommended to pick between four and seven numbers for the best odds.

Only 20 of the 80 numbers will be drawn, so if you pick 15 numbers, it is extremely rare that all 15 would be drawn. Therefore, the payout is big, but the odds are very low. Picking fewer than 4 spots gives very low odds and if you pick eight or more numbers, you must have at least four numbers drawn for you to win.

Once you have chosen your numbers, you must determine how much you would like to wager, typically straight tickets are $1 per game, but you may wager more if you would like.

Once you have made your decisions, you will turn your card into the Keno operator, who will run your card through the system and lock it into the next round. Your ticket does not become official until this transaction is made and you have paid for your bet.

The Keno operator will then give you a printed ticket with your spots marked to follow along once the round starts. Drawings are usually held about every five minutes at the Avi.

If you want to replay a ticket you would take your ticket back to the operator and ask to pay again for the same numbers. Quick pick tickets are also available if you just want the computer to choose a certain amount of numbers for you.

Way Tickets

Way tickets get a little more confusing because you are grouping numbers together. For example, if you wanted to choose six numbers and you circled them in two groups of three, you would have a few options to play. You could wager on the 2/3 (the two groups of three numbers), and on the 1/6 (both groups of three together). This would make your ticket cost $3 per game, as you would be betting $1 on each group of three plus $1 on the total group of six numbers.

You must mark your card with 2/3 and 1/6 to let the operator know how you want to play it. If you are unsure of how to condition your card, simply ask the operator how you should write it to clear up any confusion and make sure you are making the wager you intended.

King Tickets

You can add a “king” to your way ticket as an extra number to wager with each group. A king is a single number circled by itself, which you can attach to each set of numbers. For example, if you were adding a king to the above example you would now have a 2/4 and a 2/7 wager (adding the king with each group of three and making a total of seven numbers).

Special Tickets

The Avi also has a variety of special promotional games and a progressive jackpot game that is connected with dozens of other casinos. The special tickets will have different payouts and rules, which are specified on the brochures for each game (brochures are available in the Avi Keno Lounge).

Top/Bottom and Left/Right tickets are a common promotional game where the player is betting that either all or none of the numbers drawn will be in either the top or bottom half, or either on the left or right side of the ticket.

If you hit between 1-19 numbers it still pays, but it will pay less and less the closer to 10 numbers that are drawn in your half. In other words, you want close to all or none of the numbers to be drawn in your half for a large payout.

The Mega Keno and Mega10 Keno are the progressive jackpot games at the Avi. For just $1.50 buy-in you have a shot at the jackpot if you hit all of your numbers. Once again, make sure you mark your card correctly for whichever type of game you intend to play.

A full list of the promotional Keno games at the Avi can be found in the Keno Lounge.

Tournaments

The Avi also holds $500 and $1,000 Keno tournaments, which run once a month. The tournaments are held at 1 p.m. on the posted date each month. It is a $20 buy-in for the $500 tourney and $25 buy-in for the $1,000 tournament. You must be a myAdvantage Club member to enter the tournaments. The next $500 tournament is Sunday, April 8.